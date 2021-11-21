Washington Football Team vs Carolina Panthers Inactives

The Washington Football Team released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. The team continues to deal with major injuries. Two players are out due to injuries(Shaka Toney, Ricky Seals-Jones). Toney suffered a concussion during practice and was ruled out late on Friday. Chase Young was placed on IR after tearing his ACL vs the Buccaneers last week.
Curtis Samuel was a big(ish) story this week. His groin injury has been an issue since early June, and former Panthers WR Steve Smith had some hot takes about it on the radio. Samuel returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday, and was listed as questionable for his return to Carolina. He traveled with the team and participated in pre-game workouts, but will miss another game. The team is hoping to have him back for next Nonday's game against the Seahawks.
William Jackson III and Brandon Scherff both returned the the lineup after missing multiple weeks with knee injuries. Scherff suffered another knee injury last week, but will play today. Sam Cosmi also returned last week after injuring his ankle in Week 5, but was in a reserve, emergency-use only role. Saahdiq Charles was activated from the Reserve/Covid 19 list, but will miss his second straight game.
Washington protected 4 practice squad players this week(OT David Steinmetz, QB Kyle Shurmur, DE William Bradley-King, TE Temarrick Hemingway). Washington elevated Hemingway, who was just re-signed to the practice squad this week after Seals-Jones’ injury.
Washington Inactives
Curtis Samuel is OUT#WASvsCAR | @MedliminalLLC— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 21, 2021
TE Ricky Seals-Jones
DE Shaka Toney
WR Curtis Samuel
Wr Antonio Gandy-Golden
OL Saahdiq Charles
DB Corn Elder
Panthers Inactives
Panthers inactives vs. WFT:— Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) November 21, 2021
WR Shi Smith
S Kenny Robinson
CB Rashaan Melvin
DT Phil Hoskins
QB Matt Barkley
