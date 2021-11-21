Washington Football Team vs Carolina Panthers Inactives

The Washington Football Team released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. The team continues to deal with major injuries. Two players are out due to injuries(Shaka Toney, Ricky Seals-Jones). Toney suffered a concussion during practice and was ruled out late on Friday. Chase Young was placed on IR after tearing his ACL vs the Buccaneers last week.

Curtis Samuel was a big(ish) story this week. His groin injury has been an issue since early June, and former Panthers WR Steve Smith had some hot takes about it on the radio. Samuel returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday, and was listed as questionable for his return to Carolina. He traveled with the team and participated in pre-game workouts, but will miss another game. The team is hoping to have him back for next Nonday's game against the Seahawks.

William Jackson III and Brandon Scherff both returned the the lineup after missing multiple weeks with knee injuries. Scherff suffered another knee injury last week, but will play today. Sam Cosmi also returned last week after injuring his ankle in Week 5, but was in a reserve, emergency-use only role. Saahdiq Charles was activated from the Reserve/Covid 19 list, but will miss his second straight game.

Washington protected 4 practice squad players this week(OT David Steinmetz, QB Kyle Shurmur, DE William Bradley-King, TE Temarrick Hemingway). Washington elevated Hemingway, who was just re-signed to the practice squad this week after Seals-Jones’ injury.

Washington Inactives

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

DE Shaka Toney

WR Curtis Samuel

Wr Antonio Gandy-Golden

OL Saahdiq Charles

DB Corn Elder

Panthers Inactives

Panthers inactives vs. WFT:



WR Shi Smith

S Kenny Robinson

CB Rashaan Melvin

DT Phil Hoskins

QB Matt Barkley — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) November 21, 2021

