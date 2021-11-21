 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL 2021 Week 11: Afternoon games open thread

Let’s watch some football!

By Scott Jennings
NFL: NOV 05 Chiefs at Cowboys Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Football Team entered Week 11 with a 3-6 record after defeating the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They visited the Panthers earlier in Ron Rivera’s return to Carolina. The Philadelphia Eagles played the New Orleans Saints at 1 pm today. The Dallas Cowboys are the only NFC East playing a late afternoon game, taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants play the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football after having their by last week.

CBS

Cincinnati Bengals(5-4) vs. Las Vegas Raiders(5-5), 4:05 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Bengals -1 1/2, O/U 50

(via 506sports)

Online Streaming

FuboTV, Paramount+, CBS

FOX

Dallas Cowboys(7-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs(6-4), 4:25 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Chiefs -2 1/2, O/U 56 1/2

Arizona Cardinals(8-2) vs. Seattle Seahawks(3-6), 4:25 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Cardinals -1 1/2, O/U 47

(via 506sports)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

