NFL Week 11: Sunday Night Football Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday football ends with an AFC matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers. Ben Roethlisberger missed last week’s game after testing positive for COVID-19. He was cleared on Saturday and will return as the team’s starter. The Steelers couldn’t even beat the 0-8 Detroit Lions with Mason Rudolph under center. The Chargers are coming off of a 27-20 loss to the Vikings, and need every win they can get in the very even AFC West.
Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)
Date: Sunday, November 21st, 2021, 8:20 p.m.
Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA
TV: NBC
Al Michaels (play-by-play)
Cris Collinsworth (analyst)
Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)
Radio:
Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 817) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 826) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Live streaming: FuboTV, Peacock, NBC Sports
DraftKings odds: Chargers -5, O/U 47 1/2
Prediction: Chargers 27 - Steelers 24
