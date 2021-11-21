 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 11: Sunday Night Football Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers

Let’s watch more football!

By Scott Jennings
Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Sunday football ends with an AFC matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers. Ben Roethlisberger missed last week’s game after testing positive for COVID-19. He was cleared on Saturday and will return as the team’s starter. The Steelers couldn’t even beat the 0-8 Detroit Lions with Mason Rudolph under center. The Chargers are coming off of a 27-20 loss to the Vikings, and need every win they can get in the very even AFC West.

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Date: Sunday, November 21st, 2021, 8:20 p.m.

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

TV: NBC

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)

Radio:

Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 817) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 826) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Live streaming: FuboTV, Peacock, NBC Sports

DraftKings odds: Chargers -5, O/U 47 1/2

Prediction: Chargers 27 - Steelers 24

SB Nation Blogs: Bolts from the Blue | Behind the Steel Curtain

