All aTwitter: 22 November 2021 - another Victory Monday edition!!

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
What a freakin' homecoming pic.twitter.com/PIb9NWGhr9— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 21, 2021
COMING HOME WITH THE W#WASvsCAR | https://t.co/BtFtiGZD6V pic.twitter.com/MLBuaKB3X1— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 21, 2021
TWO IN A ROW— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 21, 2021
@MDLottery pic.twitter.com/g6zKq6lRtI
Just a terrific win because they keep having to overcome obstacles whether injuries or negative plays. They’ve developed a rugged mindset. It matters.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 21, 2021
4-6. Two in a row. Monday nighter coming up. Washington might be on to something here folks— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 21, 2021
Game Balls:— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) November 21, 2021
Taylor Heinicke
Scott Turner
Kam Curl
Terry McLaurin #WashingtonFootball
Names that stepped up today that I would've NEVER expected to matter back in camp:— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 21, 2021
*DeAndre Carter - another TD
*John Bates - enormous fourth-down grab
*Joey Slye - two FGs, three PATs
*James Smith Williams - half sack, TFL, 6 tackles
WHAT A PLAY ON FOURTH DOWN— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 21, 2021
» FOX | #WASvsCAR pic.twitter.com/WOyw5uTX8r
Backkkk to back pic.twitter.com/BtsVaSlTub— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) November 21, 2021
what a WIN pic.twitter.com/2ZIvSnXVpz— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 21, 2021
Oh, BTW, Taylor Heinicke outplayed Newton today. Yes, Newton played well, but the attention has all been on Newton. Heinicke was better. Carry on.— Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 21, 2021
That drive showed the entire Heinicke experience. Sacked holding onto the ball too long, amazing freelancing on 4th down to convert, nice run and smart slide to keep clock running, then falling away from and missing a throw he could have made— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 21, 2021
Heineke is improving. If you can’t see it, you’re a hater— Phongna Bologna (@FriendlyRascal) November 21, 2021
I'm changing my tune on Taylor Heinicke. He (and Scot Turner) just beat two quality defenses in two straight weeks with a bunch of pieces missing. You draft a QB for absolute sure, but you let Taylor play until he doesn't play well anymore.— Disco (@discoque5) November 21, 2021
Whatever Taylor Heinicke did during the bye week, bottle it up and sell it. This has felt like a totally different Washington team the last six quarters.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 21, 2021
Its time to start giving Scott Turner the respect he deserves. Once again he called a brilliant game against a top defense. He is absolutely, ZERO DOUBTS about it, the man for the job!#WashingtonFootball— Bleeding Burgundy Podcast (@Jessys24) November 21, 2021
The best ex-Panther quarterback who's returning to Bank of America Stadium today might not be the one who runs around and slams footballs onto the midfield logo— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 21, 2021
Today is further proof we don’t need our time wasted by a Mariota or Trubisky. Upgrade the position or don’t, but don’t sell me on one of those dudes.— Marshall (@MWharam7) November 21, 2021
The real homecoming nobody talked about pic.twitter.com/BqD97LOS5J— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) November 21, 2021
Nobody:— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) November 21, 2021
Taylor Heinicke: pic.twitter.com/wAIiOBSy8E
Elite sick jacket/old-ass beanie combo here pic.twitter.com/v0KUdhLvq8— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 21, 2021
Iced out @DCarter_2 pic.twitter.com/gqiIcKZ4qb— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 21, 2021
Cheering on Terry Mclaurin?— Dino (@dino_dinamo) November 21, 2021
I’m down to pay Terry $30M/yr honestly— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 21, 2021
I have ZERO issue if we make @TheTerry_25 the highest paid receiver in the NFL.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 21, 2021
54 rec, 735 yards, 5 TD’s in 10 games.
DeAndre Carter on Terry McLaurin: "He's a killer. You see the game he has today... he takes big hits and still makes plays. He embodies who we are as a tough; tough hard-nosed kid."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 22, 2021
Great comment from CatScratchReader pic.twitter.com/sSAM0SosBw— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 21, 2021
November 21, 2021
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that when Larson had to leave the game, and Schweitzer came in at C, we began running the ball better.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 21, 2021
Just look at the movement generated up front by Washington's OL. Most movement Washington's OL has been getting since the Shanahan zone scheme days. pic.twitter.com/i0CzIs7YXc— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 21, 2021
This is such a nice red zone concept by Scott Turner. Pivot route by DeAndre Carter looks like a slant under a pick by the TE Bates, but then Bates breaks inside and Carter pivots back out. Excellent pic.twitter.com/m7VqaVo4dt— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 21, 2021
What a cool call this is, made to look like a QB draw, might even have the option to keep it if the safety doesn't step up, but threat of Cam running forces safety to step up and Cam throws over him for the TD. pic.twitter.com/zjVNHmEzNn— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 21, 2021
Sweet grab by @TheTerry_25 #WashingtonFootball— NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2021
: #WASvsCAR on FOX
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/uITUcuBCwl
Jon Allen forces the Panthers to slide the C towards him, leaving Payne 1-on-1 with the RG. Payne breaks through and forces Newton to try and step up before closing for the sack pic.twitter.com/tBWDjsE2qY— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 21, 2021
Great job by William Jackson sticking tight in coverage and breaking up the pass to set up 4th down pic.twitter.com/NZW7u7gzeG— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 21, 2021
Antonio Gibson rushed for 79 of his 95 yards after halftime —and after he was benched for three series following his fumble. He's a key reason why Washington's offense has found an identity. And that's good news for fantasy football owners. https://t.co/ezDTNtS0WB pic.twitter.com/VdefbhVMz2— John Keim (@john_keim) November 21, 2021
Ron Rivera told me he was prepared to walk into the locker room and give his players another “Victory Monday.”— KimberLEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 21, 2021
And they, in turn, surprised HIM with a game ball #WFT pic.twitter.com/YyJe0YmNEx
James Smith-Williams grew up a big Cam Newton fan. Helped bring him down at the end. “Full circle moment for me,” he said.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 21, 2021
The last time the #WashingtonFootball crew won a game in which they out-rushed the passing (net) attack? (190 - 179)— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) November 21, 2021
Last year -- in Glendale, AZ, against the #49ers. 98 net rush yards to 95 pass yards.
I would say this one feels a whole lot different
I've never ever seen this team act like this. But I LOVE it.— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) November 21, 2021
Player of the Game: Taylor Heinicke
Play of the Game: Kam Curl
Better Than Anybody on Your Team: Terry McLaurin#WashingtonFootball #HTTR pic.twitter.com/UCZMVAchuQ
4-6. Not world beaters. But this team has serious heart. 2-6 to 4-6. Undeniable heart.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 21, 2021
#mood @WashingtonNFL pic.twitter.com/OJkPpANi4a— Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) November 21, 2021
“I’M BAAAAAAAACK” pic.twitter.com/rLMHdj2sUN— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) November 21, 2021
November 21, 2021
@Panthers pic.twitter.com/6eZOTCD6YA— Moe ⚾️ (@Maurice4dc) November 21, 2021
Cam Newton has arrived.— KimberLEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 21, 2021
Asked about the atmosphere at BoA Stadium, Cam said the fans held up their end, but he and the #Panthers didn’t. “The energy was electric. There was good juju in there.” pic.twitter.com/CEJzXYGbQR
In honor of @Wale performing at half time on Monday night, this weeks word for the ticket giveaway is AMBITION. Read below to see how you can win tickets to the WFT & Seahawks game. https://t.co/ZOfo7ctdE2— Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) November 21, 2021
Tomorrow is the day the NFL is scheduled to pick a kick time for WAS at PHI in Week 15. The best two games go to Saturday, Dec. 18. The rest go to Sunday, Dec. 19. With both teams winning today, curious if the Football Team gets the nod. pic.twitter.com/ztk6nmnGxD— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 22, 2021
IND 41 - 15 BUF— Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) November 21, 2021
Final
That's Scorigami!! It's the 1070th unique final score in NFL history.
I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself but the Eagles suddenly started blowing out bad teams once they figured out how to run the ball, and they could finish this week 5-6.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 21, 2021
Their next five games are all against the Giants, Jets, and WFT. Some opportunity there. pic.twitter.com/dANsKQf6WB
Baker Mayfield doesn't talk to media after Sunday's win. https://t.co/nh3pI5Hk2v— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 21, 2021
Seattle is now 3-7. Will need to finish 6-1 to avoid its first losing season in a decade. Already matched its high for losses since 2012.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 22, 2021
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...