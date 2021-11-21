All aTwitter: 21 November 2021 - Week 11 GAMEDAY edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
We have elevated TE Temarrick Hemingway from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/AEVKc4ojFl— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 20, 2021
Scared money don't make no money pic.twitter.com/VgbmVVynQv— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 21, 2021
I thought Ron Rivera made the right decision by leaving Cam Newton in the past. However, he elected to sign every former Panther he could, including the two QB’s who sat behind him. Ron’s gotta win this.— Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) November 20, 2021
The last time the #WashingtonFootball was in Charlotte -- Ron Rivera's final game as HC of the #Panthers, just after Thanksgiving in 2019. Bill Callahan was interim #WFT HC.— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) November 21, 2021
Now, Ron returns as HC of @WashingtonNFL vs. that Cam Newton guy, who didn't play that day. #NFL
In two career games against #WashingtonFootball -- McCaffrey has only rushed 22 times for 64 yards & a 2.91 average.— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) November 21, 2021
As a receiver, he has 14 receptions (20 targets) for 104 yards & 7.43/reception.
He hasn't scored vs. #WFT.
Clearly a focus of defense -- will be again. https://t.co/CaTpxdAlRb
Young’s done and Sweat’s still out, so who the hell will be rushing the passer for Washington tomorrow? Lemme catch you up https://t.co/1Z2DnpTkvH— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 21, 2021
Washington CB William Jackson was fined $10,300 for unnecessary roughness against the Bucs, per source. Face mask penalty at end of the first half.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 20, 2021
DT Daron Payne was not fined for a taunting penalty in the 1Q.
All the questionable players for tomorrow including Curtis Samuel did travel to Carolina. Samuel probably a longshot but do think there’s a chance for Seattle. Back in the see-what-happens-in-practice mode.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 20, 2021
Without fail - go to new city, get Uber from hotel, Uber driver asks where you’re from, and then makes fun of the NFL team with no name. “So do you say go football team?!”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 20, 2021
Every. Single. Week.
“Sorry sir I’d prefer to talk politics”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 20, 2021
The Sean Taylor-inspired helmet that Chase Young wore vs. the Chiefs is now with Sean’s daughter Jackie pic.twitter.com/NARehTAqkA— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 20, 2021
Got this today in the mail. Just wanted to have one no matter what happens after this year. Dude is a gamer. #Gamer pic.twitter.com/loby1hnKG0— Bobby Wiggins (@wiggygoskins) November 20, 2021
From @gmfb Weekend: In a prove-it (again) year, #Panthers pass rusher Haason Reddick is doing just that, thanks in part to some offseason work with one of @RealMikeRob's former #PennState teammates, Elijah Robinson. pic.twitter.com/frH4gHk4oL— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 21, 2021
Outsider corner coverage plot!— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 20, 2021
Yards per coverage snap allowed (x) by EPA per coverage snap allowed (y) using @NextGenStats nearest defender metrics.
-No surprise Trevon Diggs leads EPA/snap given all his picks.
-Full breakout season for A.J. Terrell who leads yards/snap. pic.twitter.com/gzxrgFVzUG
Aaron Donald is still king.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 20, 2021
Double-team rate as a pass rushing defensive tackle (x) by pass rush win rate as a defensive tackle (y). pic.twitter.com/sB2T5rU1DF
Here is the version for defense pic.twitter.com/BIFdnUZsw5— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 21, 2021
Number of games Dak Prescott has thrown for 350+ yards...— Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) November 20, 2021
With Amari Cooper = 12
Without Amari Cooper = 0
Sunday will mark the first game Amari Cooper has ever missed as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
Malik Willis would drive WFT fans absolutely bonkers!— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 20, 2021
Kenny Pickett on the move. pic.twitter.com/PKpPsssNPv— Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) November 20, 2021
There he goes @CarlinosAcie pic.twitter.com/M1h6iwcrPZ— Navy Football (@NavyFB) November 20, 2021
BRITAIN COVEY!!!!! THE UTES ARE ROCKIN pic.twitter.com/0nnSR9V57f— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) November 21, 2021
I don’t really have my TV on mute… but it worked for the tweet.— Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) November 21, 2021
Fake of the year? pic.twitter.com/iL4DDLSFDq— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) November 20, 2021
DTR autographed a fan’s hat after scoring a TD pic.twitter.com/qNAWp2uKqw— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) November 20, 2021
The Lions are undefeated in November— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 14, 2021
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: Tie pic.twitter.com/I2MUmEA0Jz
How’s he in the league? pic.twitter.com/t5ftBbtPX3— Pro Sports Extra (@ProSportsExtra) November 21, 2021
Apparently Jim Davis googles "Garfield" for reference when he draws Garfield and I think that's great pic.twitter.com/mLV2S18del— Campa (@campawsa) November 20, 2021
NFL meeting week 10 pic.twitter.com/k7lXGb7FBr— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 16, 2021
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...