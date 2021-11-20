All aTwitter: 20 November 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Game report status— John Keim (@john_keim) November 19, 2021
Out: TE Ricky Seals-Jones
Questionable
*WR Curtis Samuel*
OT Saahdiq Charles
CB Kendall Fuller
CB Benjamin St-Juste
Addition to injury report: DE Shaka Toney ruled out with a concussion.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 19, 2021
Antonio Gibson said Sunday was the best he's felt since Week 1. Getting healthier.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 19, 2021
He was coming off injury entering the draft. I know the staff felt like they got a steal. Time to hunt 96!!!#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/pvt7n5IOFU— Big Doug (@bigdouglasshow) November 19, 2021
After positional warmups, Samuel did not participate in red zone passing work then after that went to the side field. … https://t.co/UCIrZ0pTWk— John Keim (@john_keim) November 19, 2021
|— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 19, 2021
Taylor Heinicke joins Tress on the show and relives his time in the XFL ⚔️
To start the week, Ron Rivera complimented Jonathan Allen's hump move. So, on Thursday, I made a point of asking Allen about it. Here's more about the tool that he's using to dominate opposing linemen https://t.co/UIehZXZctj— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 19, 2021
.
Rookie John Bates is eager to show what he's capable of— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 19, 2021
John Bates says “he’s ready for whatever comes” and it could be a lot. Real questions about Logan Thomas and Ricky Seals Jones availability for Sunday pic.twitter.com/E1xrci5uv6— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 18, 2021
Oh so not only is our attendance worst in the league this year, it's actually been this bad for a long time?! Well what a relief!! #WashingtonFootball— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) November 19, 2021
.@whoisjwright says it's important for him to bring in people with 'institutional knowledge' of the #WashingtonFootball history:— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) November 19, 2021
Admits "The way we royally F-ed up the Sean Taylor retirement" was a driving factor ....@JunksRadio @1067theFan
I've heard that the owners know how bad the situation was that @whoisjwright inherited on the business side and understand it will take time. They didn't give that with Lafemina & his team.— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) November 19, 2021
Hopefully, they leave JW & his team alone. This is going to take several years.
I don’t know what games you watching but Wes has been doing a good job. There was no drop off when he was out. Scheriff gets beat and has dumb penalties at crucial times. He is not what y’all hyping him up to be. He’s not worth the money.— Foolio Eglesias (@Mr_Swerve_On) November 19, 2021
So Cam was 3/4 for *8* yards last week (14 rush yards), hasn’t been good since 2018, and is playing against the coach that knows him better than anyone else…— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 19, 2021
…and the Panthers are 3.5 favorites Sunday? Carolina’s defense is very good, but don’t tell me Cam is.
Hogstradamus: Curtis is active for Sunday, bc he wants to play vs. his former team, makes one catch, aggravates his groin, and goes on IR for the rest of the year. https://t.co/VOkfZylyHK— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 19, 2021
Jets RT Morgan Moses laughed off a question when asked what it's like to have four QBs in one year. "Sorry to... https://t.co/ll0K41q9GY— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 19, 2021
The #Cowboys have placed star WR Amari Cooper on the COVID-19 list, knocking him out Sunday and putting his availability for Thursday in doubt as well.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2021
"Sources told ESPN that Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, which mandates a 10-day quarantine and will knock him out of the Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders, his former team."https://t.co/TNafXonW1Y— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 20, 2021
What did Michael Irvin say about a championship mentality and vaccinations?— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 20, 2021
#Seahawks RB Chris Carson will have season-ending neck surgery to get ready for next year, per HC Pete Carroll.— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 19, 2021
If you're still looking for answers to how the Dolphins' blitz worked so effectively and what the Ravens did to try to beat it, watch this video.@BrettKollmann does an excellent job of showing how Greg Roman tried a litany of blitz beaters ... just none worked till the end. https://t.co/htLjOg51i7— Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 19, 2021
On paper the Ravens DID have a lot of different pre-snap answers that Lamar was trying, but the execution was so bad by Baltimore and so GOOD by Miami that very few of those answers worked anyway.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 19, 2021
This wasn’t Lamar getting “stumped”. This was Miami playing out of their minds.
Lamar Jackson: "If we see Cover 0 again, we'll have an answer."— Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 19, 2021
I like to highlight situations where there is a great disparity between two things that sound like success rate: completion percentage and % of pass plays that result in a first down.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 19, 2021
Mac Jones last night:
85% completion percentage
24% passing 1st down rate
The #Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert agreed to terms on a 4-year extension, per @MikeGarafolo. Goedert was in the final year of his rookie contract, but the two sides have a deal to keep him in Philly for the long haul.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 19, 2021
On the clock⏱️— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 19, 2021
We're hitting #DALvsKC, #WSHvsCAR, #NOvsPHI, #INDvsBUF, #BALvsCHI, and #GBvsMIN in this #MadMinute pic.twitter.com/BRY3XVAUbl
Pete Carroll joins the push for full-time officials. https://t.co/RxfFgpKoUe— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 20, 2021
Proud of you bro, Your legacy is cemented forever! The best is yet to come https://t.co/qljKCQjgTD— Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) November 20, 2021
Matt Corral has officially declared for the #NFL Draft— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 20, 2021
PFF’s #1 QB in the 2022 Draft class pic.twitter.com/xxqHbuzvci
Ole Miss Forever.— M A T T Y (@corral_matt) November 20, 2021
•
Thank you for taking a chance. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m0iHQFReOt
November 20, 2021
This actually checks out pretty well.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 20, 2021
(FYI I live in the New York part) pic.twitter.com/X2PikHcR6Q
Pro tip: if you're staying at the Hyatt on Sukhumvit. Close the blinds before using the toilet. pic.twitter.com/i50H2JaUgQ— BKK คlex Stคຖsfield in (@SirMuttley) November 19, 2021
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...