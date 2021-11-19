Ron Rivera Presser: Curtis Samuel was limited today, and is questionable for the Panthers game

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/Y0QyIreplu— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 19, 2021
Injury updates:
Washington's injury report vs. Carolina:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 19, 2021
OUT
TE Ricky Seals-Jones (hip)
QUESTIONABLE
***WR Curtis Samuel (groin)
OT Saahdiq Charles (illness)
RB Kendall Fuller (knee)
CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) https://t.co/2wzXyIB6SA
Shaka Toney:
Addition to injury report: DE Shaka Toney ruled out with a concussion.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 19, 2021
Curtis Samuel:
Rivera on Samuel: pic.twitter.com/VQv0RTmkMB— John Keim (@john_keim) November 19, 2021
Curtis Samuel was limited and is questionable for the game against the Panthers— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 19, 2021
Although Curtis Samuel did participate in group drills earlier he was limited in practice. Ron Rivera did say however that he checked out well but needs to see how he is over the next day. #WashingtonFootball #NFL @SportsJourney pic.twitter.com/yhItG9Izhp— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) November 19, 2021
Ron Rivera on Curtis Samuel: "He looked good. ... I promise you this, no matter what happens, if and when he's out there, we will stick to that pitch count no matter what."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 19, 2021
Rivera on Curtis Samuel: "He looked good. It's one of those things, you're anxious, you're excited to see him out there. You know now it's a matter of time. It's getting comfortable again and getting his wind under him, too." Says will stick to pitch count if/when he returns.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 19, 2021
Rivera said with Samuel, as with any player coming back from injury, the key will be how he feels Saturday after doing some work today.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 19, 2021
Panthers QBs:
Ron Rivera cosigned Jack Del Rio on the anticipation of facing both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback for Carolina. They look at how both are used, what situations, etc.— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 19, 2021
Antonio Gibson
Getting healthier:
Antonio Gibson said Sunday was the best he's felt since Week 1. Getting healthier.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 19, 2021
Washington RB Antonio Gibson said his performance vs. Tampa was the best he's felt since the start of the season. Had 24 carries for 64 yards and 2 rushing TDs, plus two catches for 14 yards.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 19, 2021
