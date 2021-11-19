Future Hogs – Week 11: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Football Team

There was not a lot of movement regarding the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio State all took care of business. Cincinnati had a convincing win against USF and Michigan won a close game against Penn State. Teams that lost the previous week like Wake Forest and Michigan State regained form with wins. Oklahoma’s undefeated season, and likely their playoff hopes, came to an end with a loss to Baylor.

There will be games this week with major implications for the playoffs. The marquee matchup will be Michigan State vs. Ohio State. Another big game to watch will be out west with Oregon taking on Utah.

I want to focus on a few players who stood out to me from this past weekend, especially those who should be draft eligible at the end of the season. Feel free to add players in the comments that stood out to you this week and you think can help the team.

Phil Jurkovec, QB – Boston College

After injuring his hand earlier in the season, and despite some thinking he was done for the year, Phil Jurkovec returned to the field. He put together a great game against Georgia Tech, going 13 of 20 (not sure why the video reads 13 of 24) for 310 yards and two touchdowns. He also tacked on 71 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He’s a big QB at 6’5”, 226 lbs, has a good arm despite what looks like a shortened throwing motion. His speed and athleticism aren’t great, but they are sufficient to keep a defense honest. Jurkovec has struggled against good defenses, so he needs to show he can be this good against better competition.

Abram Smith, RB - Baylor

One big reason why Baylor took down Oklahoma was the play of Abram Smith. I wondered why I hadn’t heard much about the talented senior. Turns out he played linebacker for Baylor up until this season. Not a lot of tread on those tires. He registered 148 yards on 20 carries against the Sooners. He is a physical runner at 5’11”, 221 lbs, with good speed, vision, and instincts. Hard to believe he hasn’t played running back since high school.

ABRAM SMITH IS A BALLER pic.twitter.com/AxfuuIY7cL — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 13, 2021

Montrell Washington, WR – Samford

If you had Samford giving Florida all they could handle this past weekend, please leave some lottery numbers in the comments below. One reason was the multiple contributions from Montrell Washington. He completed a pass, rushed for 19 yards, caught 10 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown, and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. With his speed and elusiveness, Washington could play a role similar to DeAndre Carter.

Samford's Montrell Washington runs it back 98 yards!



The Bulldogs lead Florida 42-35 at the half. The 42 points are the most the Gators have ever given up in a single half. pic.twitter.com/Dcz2LJU1Ch — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) November 13, 2021

Erick All, TE – Michigan

He is not the most prolific tight end, but Erick All appears to have the tools to be a reliable move tight end at the next level. The junior looks like a good athlete with decent speed, but many of his catches come near the line of scrimmage. It makes me question if he has poor hands or struggles locating the ball down the field. Once he gets the ball, he fights through contact. All needs work as a blocker, which might explain why he’s often flexed out to receiver. He had a good game against Penn State, catching four passes for 67 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown.

Erick All (@eallindi83) wanted it all, and he got it all.



No. 6 @UMichFootball takes the late lead at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/yEuXr5IFPL — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 13, 2021

Trevor Penning, OT – Northern Iowa

When all is said and done, FCS standout Trevor Penning might be a first-round pick. People that are 6’7”, 340 lbs, that are as athletic as Penning do not come along often. He has all the skills and abilities to be a starting left tackle in the NFL: quick feet, strong anchor, good balance, and finishes blocks. Honestly, I haven’t seen a weakness in his game in the tape I’ve seen. If he blows up the NFL Combine, there is no telling how high his draft stock could rise.

OT Trevor Penning



Call him 'physical' or 'nasty' or 'mauler' or even 'dirty' for all I care



Does he look to finish you every chance he gets? Yep.



Is he going to give you the last shove? Yep.



Will he try to dump you over the pile? Yep.



Will he drop the groceries on you? Yep. pic.twitter.com/zptxztsULX — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 10, 2021

Cade Mays, OG - Tennessee

Keeping with the theme of big, mean offensive linemen, allow me to introduce Cade Mays. Mays started his career at Georgia, but transferred to Tennessee to play for his hometown Volunteers. The senior is versatile, having played all offensive line positions but center, and has good athleticism for getting to the second level. He has to get stronger to be impactful at the next level.

Sam Williams, DE – Ole Miss

With so many talented edge rushers poised to enter the draft, it’s hard to say where a player like Sam Williams will be drafted. He is a prototypical 4-3 defensive end at 6’4”, 265 lbs, and he is explosive. Williams has only played two season at Ole Miss, but he has the record for most sacks in a season at 10.5, and is fourth all time with 20.5. Against Texas A&M, the senior did not register a sack, but had six tackles and a tackle for a loss.

Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams with the strip sack and picks up the ball and returns it for a TD. Nothing super special about the rush just commits to speed and rips through the OT’s arms flashes a little ankle flexion. pic.twitter.com/uqswQEuo7K — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) September 15, 2021

Brian Asamoah II, LB – Oklahoma

Oklahoma was handed their first loss of the season by Baylor, but it wasn’t due to the play of Brian Asamoah II. Asamoah was all over the field making plays as he led the Sooners in tackles with 14, two for a loss, and a forced fumble. The redshirt junior has the speed to make plays laterally and by shooting gaps to get in the backfield.

Great play by Brian Asamoah on 3rd and 1 to force the field goal attempt, which was missed. pic.twitter.com/FpNJlU7THo — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 13, 2021

Channing Tindall, LB – Georgia

Earlier this season, I said I’d be happy to land any of Georgia’s linebackers. I already featured Nakobe Dean. Now, it’s Channing Tindall’s turn. Want speed at the linebacker position? Tindall is fast, especially coming downhill. The senior had an amazing game against Tennessee, notching eight tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble. Dean might be the more popular prospect, but Tindall should hear his name called pretty early in the draft.

Jonathan Garibay, K – Texas Tech

With all due respect to Joey Slye in his first game in Washington, I’m still keeping my eye out for kickers. Jonathan Garibay may certainly be one to watch. He kicked a 62-yard game-winning field goal, knocking off Iowa State. The senior has not missed a field goal all season, going 12 for 12, and of 43 extra points, he’s made 42.

A WALK-OFF 62-YARD FG‼️



Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay not only clinched a win for his team, but a bowl berth for the first time since 2017.



@SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/8dpAzYYMKp — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 14, 2021

