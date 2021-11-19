All aTwitter: 19 November 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Practice report— John Keim (@john_keim) November 18, 2021
DNP
WR Curtis Samuel (groin)
TE Ricky Seals-Jones (hip)
Limited
OT Saahdiq Charles (illness)
OT Sam Cosmi (ankle)
CB Kendall Fuller (knee)
RB Antonio Gibson (shin)
G Brandon Scherff (knee)
CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion)
Logan Thomas remains on IR.
CB Benjamin St-Juste is going through positional work. He’s been in the concussion protocol.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 18, 2021
Jonathan Allen is the Scariest Defensive Lineman in the NFL #WashingtonFootball #ProBowlVote— SwayRun21 (@swayyrun21) November 17, 2021
: https://t.co/K8DIkYTfPE pic.twitter.com/jEVJ9qkpj9
I have noticed the national pundits talking about the #WashingtonFootball defense like it's the same unit from a month ago. They have given up 283 ypg over the last 3 games and that is playing against Aaron Rodgers, Teddy Bridgewater and Tom Brady— Mark Phillips (@FballTeamReview) November 18, 2021
It's not that defense anymore
Y’all acting like Taylor Heinicke on a 5 year/120 million dollar contract. Hes making 20.00 a game. He’s the best we have right now. Let him have fun. #WashingtonFootball— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) November 19, 2021
This is dope. Look at what Ron Rivera did to motivate his players pregame. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/gl4FJWzotG— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) November 19, 2021
"For every Goliath, there's a David… for every giant, there's a stone."— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 18, 2021
via @MikeSilver
This is encouraging: https://t.co/Pwa6W4cfyN— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) November 19, 2021
This is an incredible read from @InstantRHIplay on former @Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, who makes his return to Charlotte on Sunday with the Washington Football Team.— Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) November 19, 2021
https://t.co/nw7ZU4GjTc
Steve Smith on Curtis Samuel - "You overpaid. Good luck."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 18, 2021
Steve Smith said on 106.7 "The Fan".— Disco (@discoque5) November 18, 2021
"Curtis Samuel was hurt when y'all got him".
"Ron Rivera is a great coach, a great man, but that organization has a heart problem."
Just catching up on this Steve Smith interview with @JPFinlayNBCS and @BMitchliveNBCS. Lordy. He did not hold back on WFT's organization, Curtis Samuel, this game. At. All. Here some of his takeaways (@NickiJhabvala with the transcription). Worth a listen. pic.twitter.com/Gikw5d9AZ4— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 19, 2021
Thom Loverro said Chase Young is probably already filming a documentary on his rehab to make money..he don’t miss an opportunity to take those shots lol— Dre (@DCSportsDre) November 18, 2021
With Washington safety Bobby McCain on the improved D and more. Talked about his postgame comments after Atlanta. Lots of passion. Also: @TailgateTed ! Carolina BBQ. Enjoy https://t.co/zq7JG4HkIY— John Keim (@john_keim) November 19, 2021
Jack Del Rio said Washington is preparing to play both Carolina QBs Sunday. Said there's no way Cam Newton can fully learn Carolina's system in only two weeks. But they've focused on preparing for what they know he does well and packages he might be in.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 18, 2021
Brandon Scherff when asked about Taylor Heinicke's Bud Light endorsement: "I wish it was Busch Light. I would have been a bigger fan. Shout out to Busch Light."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 18, 2021
Working towards Sunday— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 18, 2021
I am not the uniform expert, but the @AtlantaFalcons should’ve made these uniforms or the red joints from the “Grits Blitz” era their permanent uniforms. #NFL #NEvsATL— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) November 19, 2021
Utterly embarrassing performance for the Falcons. Three different QBs have thrown picks on their last three drives. Just a cringeworthy night for Arthur Smith in primetime.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 19, 2021
He's going to wish this game was at 1 PM on a Sunday.
J.C. Jackson is an interception machine— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 19, 2021
pic.twitter.com/JDHtJLx2XR
Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks pic.twitter.com/j6s8r7tHef— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) November 19, 2021
Devin McCourty says "I'll take that."#NEvsATL pic.twitter.com/toURRIVIZM— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 19, 2021
I'm starting to think there's a chance Josh Rosen might not be a great QB.— Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) November 19, 2021
need 1 yard… run 5 yards backwards to hand the ball to a RB standing 9 yards back of the line to gain pic.twitter.com/auy1RpQtYB— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 19, 2021
Josh Rosen and Felipe Franks trying to lead the Falcons offense pic.twitter.com/HjoPQQ6ObQ— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) November 19, 2021
Summary of the Falcons offense:pic.twitter.com/cQQFiSrDl9— PFF (@PFF) November 19, 2021
this is weirdly hypnotic pic.twitter.com/9CcfxJYcC6— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 19, 2021
FINAL: @Patriots win their fifth straight! #NEvsATL #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/D4Ftiaj5TH— NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2021
C'mon, Bill.— EdjSports (@edjsports) November 19, 2021
4th and 3 across midfield and you punt?
The conservative decision costs the #Patriots 2.5% pre-snap win probability.
Belichick proving why he's 31st in our CCI metric, which judges 4th down decision making.#NEvsATL #ForeverNE #DirtyBirds
Pats have outscored opponents in last two games 70-7. Falcons have been outscored in last two games 68-3.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 19, 2021
There’s no question the Falcons are one of the 32 best football teams in the entire United States.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) November 19, 2021
Former NFL RB Zac Stacy brutally attacked the mother of his child, punching her in the head before slamming her into a TV as their 5-month-old son sat feet away. https://t.co/JIwGDTltSD— TMZ (@TMZ) November 18, 2021
Snowball fight from 124 years ago (1897) in Lyon, France that has been colorized and speed adjusted.. pic.twitter.com/WWDA28xGbs— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 18, 2021
♂️ pic.twitter.com/9GBBgJhDNU— Hillbilly E (@DEERSnBEERS) November 18, 2021
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...