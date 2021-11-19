All aTwitter: 19 November 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Practice report

DNP

WR Curtis Samuel (groin)

TE Ricky Seals-Jones (hip)



Limited

OT Saahdiq Charles (illness)

OT Sam Cosmi (ankle)

CB Kendall Fuller (knee)

RB Antonio Gibson (shin)

G Brandon Scherff (knee)

CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion)



Logan Thomas remains on IR. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 18, 2021

CB Benjamin St-Juste is going through positional work. He’s been in the concussion protocol. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 18, 2021

I have noticed the national pundits talking about the #WashingtonFootball defense like it's the same unit from a month ago. They have given up 283 ypg over the last 3 games and that is playing against Aaron Rodgers, Teddy Bridgewater and Tom Brady



It's not that defense anymore — Mark Phillips (@FballTeamReview) November 18, 2021

Y’all acting like Taylor Heinicke on a 5 year/120 million dollar contract. Hes making 20.00 a game. He’s the best we have right now. Let him have fun. #WashingtonFootball — ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) November 19, 2021

This is dope. Look at what Ron Rivera did to motivate his players pregame. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/gl4FJWzotG — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) November 19, 2021

"For every Goliath, there's a David… for every giant, there's a stone."



via @MikeSilver — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 18, 2021

This is an incredible read from @InstantRHIplay on former @Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, who makes his return to Charlotte on Sunday with the Washington Football Team.



https://t.co/nw7ZU4GjTc — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) November 19, 2021

Steve Smith on Curtis Samuel - "You overpaid. Good luck." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 18, 2021

Steve Smith said on 106.7 "The Fan".



"Curtis Samuel was hurt when y'all got him".



"Ron Rivera is a great coach, a great man, but that organization has a heart problem."



— Disco (@discoque5) November 18, 2021

Just catching up on this Steve Smith interview with @JPFinlayNBCS and @BMitchliveNBCS. Lordy. He did not hold back on WFT's organization, Curtis Samuel, this game. At. All. Here some of his takeaways (@NickiJhabvala with the transcription). Worth a listen. pic.twitter.com/Gikw5d9AZ4 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 19, 2021

Thom Loverro said Chase Young is probably already filming a documentary on his rehab to make money..he don’t miss an opportunity to take those shots lol — Dre (@DCSportsDre) November 18, 2021

With Washington safety Bobby McCain on the improved D and more. Talked about his postgame comments after Atlanta. Lots of passion. Also: @TailgateTed ! Carolina BBQ. Enjoy https://t.co/zq7JG4HkIY — John Keim (@john_keim) November 19, 2021

Jack Del Rio said Washington is preparing to play both Carolina QBs Sunday. Said there's no way Cam Newton can fully learn Carolina's system in only two weeks. But they've focused on preparing for what they know he does well and packages he might be in. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 18, 2021

Brandon Scherff when asked about Taylor Heinicke's Bud Light endorsement: "I wish it was Busch Light. I would have been a bigger fan. Shout out to Busch Light." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 18, 2021

Working towards Sunday — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 18, 2021

I am not the uniform expert, but the @AtlantaFalcons should’ve made these uniforms or the red joints from the “Grits Blitz” era their permanent uniforms. #NFL #NEvsATL — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) November 19, 2021

Utterly embarrassing performance for the Falcons. Three different QBs have thrown picks on their last three drives. Just a cringeworthy night for Arthur Smith in primetime.



He's going to wish this game was at 1 PM on a Sunday. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 19, 2021

J.C. Jackson is an interception machine



pic.twitter.com/JDHtJLx2XR — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 19, 2021

Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks pic.twitter.com/j6s8r7tHef — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) November 19, 2021

I'm starting to think there's a chance Josh Rosen might not be a great QB. — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) November 19, 2021

need 1 yard… run 5 yards backwards to hand the ball to a RB standing 9 yards back of the line to gain pic.twitter.com/auy1RpQtYB — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 19, 2021

Josh Rosen and Felipe Franks trying to lead the Falcons offense pic.twitter.com/HjoPQQ6ObQ — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) November 19, 2021

Summary of the Falcons offense:pic.twitter.com/cQQFiSrDl9 — PFF (@PFF) November 19, 2021

this is weirdly hypnotic pic.twitter.com/9CcfxJYcC6 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 19, 2021

C'mon, Bill.



4th and 3 across midfield and you punt?



The conservative decision costs the #Patriots 2.5% pre-snap win probability.



Belichick proving why he's 31st in our CCI metric, which judges 4th down decision making.#NEvsATL #ForeverNE #DirtyBirds — EdjSports (@edjsports) November 19, 2021

Pats have outscored opponents in last two games 70-7. Falcons have been outscored in last two games 68-3. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 19, 2021

There’s no question the Falcons are one of the 32 best football teams in the entire United States. — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) November 19, 2021

Former NFL RB Zac Stacy brutally attacked the mother of his child, punching her in the head before slamming her into a TV as their 5-month-old son sat feet away. https://t.co/JIwGDTltSD — TMZ (@TMZ) November 18, 2021

Snowball fight from 124 years ago (1897) in Lyon, France that has been colorized and speed adjusted.. pic.twitter.com/WWDA28xGbs — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 18, 2021

