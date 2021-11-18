 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Thursday Night Football 2021: New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons

Thursday Night Football!

By Scott Jennings
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off with a Super Bowl LI rematch between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Both teams are a lot different from that game in early 2017. Atlanta has a new head coach(Arthur Smith) and New England drafted their QB(Mac Jones) to replace Tom Brady. The Patriots are big favorites(-6.5) on the road in Atlants.

Injury Reports

Matchup: New England Patriots(6-4) vs Atlanta Falcons(4-5)

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 18th | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA

TELEVISION: FOX, NFL Network

Joe Buck (play-by-play)

Troy Aikman (analyst)

Erin Andrews/Kristina Pink (sideline reporting)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 801) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 821) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Amazon Prime, Yahoo! Sports App

DraftKings odds: Patriots -6 1/2, O/U 47

Prediction: Patriots 33 - Falcons 20

SB Nation Blogs: Pats Pulpit | The Falcoholic

