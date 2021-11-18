NFL Thursday Night Football 2021: New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons

Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off with a Super Bowl LI rematch between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Both teams are a lot different from that game in early 2017. Atlanta has a new head coach(Arthur Smith) and New England drafted their QB(Mac Jones) to replace Tom Brady. The Patriots are big favorites(-6.5) on the road in Atlants.
Injury Reports
Matchup: New England Patriots(6-4) vs Atlanta Falcons(4-5)
Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 18th | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA
TELEVISION: FOX, NFL Network
Joe Buck (play-by-play)
Troy Aikman (analyst)
Erin Andrews/Kristina Pink (sideline reporting)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 801) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 821) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Amazon Prime, Yahoo! Sports App
DraftKings odds: Patriots -6 1/2, O/U 47
Prediction: Patriots 33 - Falcons 20
SB Nation Blogs: Pats Pulpit | The Falcoholic
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Loading comments...