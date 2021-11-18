 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jack Del Rio Presser: There's no way Cam Newton can learn their system in 2 weeks. We're preparing for both QBs

Jack Del Rio, Scott Turner, and Washington players speak to the media after practice

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Scott Turner

Injury updates:

John Bates:

Taylor Heinicke:

Ron Rivera:

Final drive vs the Buccaneers:

Jack Del Rio

Panthers QBs:

Coaching staff's connection to Carolina:

Christian McCaffrey:

John Bates

I'm ready:

Brandon Scherff

Final drive vs the Buccaneers:

Run game:

Taylor Heinicke's Bud Light sponsorship:

Antonio Gibson:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...