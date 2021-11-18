Jack Del Rio Presser: There's no way Cam Newton can learn their system in 2 weeks. We're preparing for both QBs

Scott Turner
Injury updates:
Thursday practice report:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 18, 2021
DNP
Curtis Samuel (groin)
Ricky Seals-Jones (hip)
Limited
Saahdiq Charles (illness)
Sam Cosmi (ankle)
Kendall Fuller (knee)
Antonio Gibson (shin)
Brandon Scherff (knee)
Benjamin St.-Juste (concussion)
The TE room looking super dicey for Sunday.
John Bates:
Scott Turner addressing the media. He's really encouraged by the way John Bates played when RSJ went down.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 18, 2021
John Bates may receive more work this week. Scott Turner acknowledges he doesn't have the speed of Logan Thomas and RSJ but says Bates catches passes at their level and also has size they can take advantage of in the offense.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 18, 2021
Taylor Heinicke:
It wasn't all pretty, Turner said of Heinicke's performance, but for the most part it was pretty good. The third down conversion were an area that Turner highlighted as what he was the most pleased about.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 18, 2021
Ron Rivera:
Turner said Rivera has done a good job of making the game in Carolina more about the team in less about him. There is the elephant in the room that obviously he used to be the head coach, though, and Turner knows its an important game for Rivera— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 18, 2021
Final drive vs the Buccaneers:
Asked Scott Turner to discuss the final drive on Sunday. He said: "I wasn't thinking we were in four-minute offense... We evolved to that as the drive went on. We were specifically talking about getting it down as low as you can... It was a great testament to our guys"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 18, 2021
Jack Del Rio
Panthers QBs:
Jack Del Rio said Washington is preparing to play both Carolina QBs Sunday. Said there's no way Cam Newton can fully learn Carolina's system in only two weeks. But they've focused on preparing for what they know he does well and packages he might be in.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 18, 2021
JDR on Cam: "There's no way that he can learn all of their system in two weeks... We anticipate seeing both quarterbacks."— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 18, 2021
Went on to call Cam "super talented" and say that Newton presents a unique challenge pic.twitter.com/Cp2AIj531L
Jack Del Rio addressing the media. On Cam Newton, he said the quarterback is a unique guy with a unique skillset. They'll be preparing for him as well as PJ Walker.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 18, 2021
Coaching staff's connection to Carolina:
DC Jack Del Rio on if he feels left out by not having any connection to the Panthers: "No. I'm OK. We got the Raiders coming up."— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 18, 2021
Christian McCaffrey:
Brent Vieselmeyer, Washington's assistant DBs/nickel coach, was their head coach at the time, at Valor Christian. https://t.co/wIUi9t5dja— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 18, 2021
Del Rio spoke a little about Christian McCaffrey. Most people think he's a small guy, he said, but he's not a small guy. Also added that he has a tremendous ability.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 18, 2021
John Bates
I'm ready:
John Bates says “he’s ready for whatever comes” and it could be a lot. Real questions about Logan Thomas and Ricky Seals Jones availability for Sunday pic.twitter.com/E1xrci5uv6— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 18, 2021
Brandon Scherff
Final drive vs the Buccaneers:
RG Brandon Scherff on when he realized the game-sealing drive Sunday was as long as it ended up being: "When they called timeout with 3:30 left, we looked at the clock and realized, 'Holy shhh, we already took six minutes off that clock.'"— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 18, 2021
Run game:
Brandon Scherff on Washington’s run game playing with consistency against the Bucs pic.twitter.com/mTArcqEsgy— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 18, 2021
Taylor Heinicke's Bud Light sponsorship:
Alright @BuschBeer it's your move! #WashingtonFootballTeam offensive guard, Brandon Scherff on what he thinks of Taylor Heinicke's @budlight endorsement ... pic.twitter.com/uu48TZJdBw— Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) November 18, 2021
Asked about Taylor Heinicke’s Bud Light deal, Brandon Scherff says no thanks. “Busch Light. Shout out Busch Light. They’ve got the camo cans and it’s deer hunting season.”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 18, 2021
Scratch that. Asked Brandon Scherff if we need to get him a Busch Light deal.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 18, 2021
"Nah. They're not that expensive."
.@PeteHaileyNBCS joked 30 beers must be like a lunch or dinner for Scherff. He replied: "Pregame."— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 18, 2021
Antonio Gibson:
Brandon Scherff was impressed by some of the collisions that Antonio Gibson initiated vs. the Bucs. He said he could hear them on the field pic.twitter.com/PIQMK15OSe— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 18, 2021
