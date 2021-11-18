Daily Slop: Washington wants to show that last Sunday was a building block; TEs coach Pete Hoener plays important role as WFT deals with injuries

This Sunday, Washington wants to show that last Sunday was a building block | RSN

Washington's win vs. Tampa has the potential to be a turning point. Washington wants that potential to become real.

'He was the face of Charlotte': Ron and Stephanie Rivera are still beloved in their Carolina community – The Athletic

The Riveras didn't just leave a mark on Charlotte. The city and its people left an imprint on them, too.

Rivera uses Bucs win to drive home his ‘David vs. Goliath’ motivational tactic

Before the Washington Football Team faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ron Rivera gave his players an analogy that fueled the upset win over last year's Super Bowl champs.

Scouting the Panthers | 5 things to know about Carolina

The Washington Football Team has another tough challenge in the Carolina Panthers as it seeks back-to-back wins. Here are five things you need to know about this week’s opponent:

Tight ends coach Pete Hoener plays important role as WFT deals with injuries - The Washington Post

Washington relies on assistant coach Pete Hoener to develop its tight ends. This week, with Logan Thomas and Ricky Seals-Jones injured, it will matter more than ever.

'No reason to be bitter': Ron Rivera not holding grudge ahead of Carolina return | RSN

Ron Rivera has no ill will towards his former organization ahead of Washington's road matchup in Carolina this Sunday.

2022 NFL Pro Bowl Vote | Pro Bowl Date, News & Results | NFL.com

Have Your Say! Vote now for the 2022 Pro Bowl. Get the latest 2022 NFL Pro Bowl news, videos & information. Discover the all-star game of the National Football League

DC Sports Huddle: Can the Washington Football Team contain Cam Newton? | WTOP News

Will the Washington Football Team get a crucial win in Ron Rivera’s return to Carolina or will his former QB spoil the homecoming? The WTOP Sports team debates.

PHOTOS | Panthers Practice Week 11/17

After upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, the Washington Football Team is back to work as it prepares for a road matchup against the Carolina Panthers (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

Life after Rivera: Carolina rebuild stark contrast to Washington - Washington Times

Sunday's game against the Panthers will be a reunion for Rivera and many others who are now with the Burgundy and Gold. Washington has more than 30 coaches, executives and players who hold Carolina ties -- including Rivera, executive Marty Hurney, offensive coordinator Scott Turner and quarterback Taylor Heinicke. But the faces they'll recognize on the opposing sideline won't be as many as one might expect.

'That place will be rocking': Cam Newton and Ron Rivera both return to Charlotte for a game suddenly flush with storylines | Professional Sports | richmond.com

ASHBURN

Ron Rivera, Washington set for reunion with Cam Newton, Panthers - The Washington Post

Coach Ron Rivera said “there’s no reason to be bitter” with the Panthers over his 2019 firing and that it’s “kind of a cool deal” to be facing his old quarterback Cam Newton, who is expected to start in Sunday’s game.

NFL 360: Jonathan Allen ALONE

Before Washington's Jonathan Allen was a national champion at Alabama and a first round NFL draft pick, he and his brother found themselves lost in the complex maze of the foster care system.