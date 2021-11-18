All aTwitter: 18 November 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Also no Ricky Seals-Jones (day to day with hip).— John Keim (@john_keim) November 17, 2021
"YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH"— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 17, 2021
Thank you Chicago Bears for cutting Charles Leno Jr we really appreciate it #WashingtonFootball— SwayRun21 (@swayyrun21) November 16, 2021
pictured: all the nfc defensive tackles with more sacks than jon allen— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 17, 2021
Ron Rivera on DT Jonathan Allen:— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) November 17, 2021
"He's physical at the point of attack, more so than anything else. You get a lot of guys that stutter and float looking for an opportunity. Jonathan just goes forward and it's the quickest route to the quarterback is straight ahead.” pic.twitter.com/gGydzXw8zg
Pro Bowl voting is officially live! Click the link below to vote me and my teammates into the Pro Bowl. #ProBowlVote #WashingtonFootball https://t.co/I8c0OXo5i8 pic.twitter.com/be6Bo15xfh— DeAndre Carter (@DCarter_2) November 17, 2021
November 17, 2021
good morning— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 17, 2021
Terry McLaurin said of the 3rd-down catch at end of TB game: "One of my favorite plays since I've been in the NFL."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 17, 2021
Loved it because everyone knew he'd get the ball. And, "to get hit like that and not them see you down and you get up and hype the crowd up, that's a fun moment."
Asked if the players wanted to get this one for Rivera, Daron Payne said, "I feel like right now we just want some dubs."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 17, 2021
Don't blitz Taylor Heinicke pic.twitter.com/HYhMJitljP— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) November 17, 2021
All the best moments from the Week dub— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 18, 2021
Ron Rivera, when asked if he has any bitterness toward Carolina after he was fired in 2019. pic.twitter.com/JN0oLHJwfO— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 17, 2021
Ron says things with Curtis Samuel are "pretty much where they were last week." Samuel visited with doctors seven days ago pic.twitter.com/FICVEMqVlf— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 17, 2021
No Curtis Samuel on the field at all today for practice. It might be time to shut him down officially because minus two games, he’s been shut down all season. At this point start rehabbing him for next season. There’s no shame in that. #WashingtonFootball #NFL @SportsJourney— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) November 17, 2021
Time to come back to reality. What exactly was the thought process behind Curtis Samuel’s offseason treatment?https://t.co/sgUBu5dvRE— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) November 18, 2021
Amazon: "Choose Your Team to Browse #BlackFriday Deals"— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) November 18, 2021
Me: #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/AeZuooZw94
Wait until you find out we call 270lb edge rushers and 215lb off the ball cover guys both “linebacker”— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) November 17, 2021
On players such as #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, who self-reported COVID-19 symptoms, Dr. Allen Sills: “That’s a tough step to take and reflects a very mature, thoughtful leadership role. It’s what we encourage everybody to do.”— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2021
Here's an updated look at my "Screw It, We're Going For It" metric. It compares avg. air yards and conversion rate on 3rd down and 10+ yds. to go.— Brad Congelio, Ph.D. (@BradCongelio) November 17, 2021
The difference between the Rams and the Lions is just staggering.@TurfShowTimes @JourdanRodrigue @GManzano24 @davebirkett #NFL pic.twitter.com/UJt28kFapn
We're shining a light on bad officiating calls every Wednesday, in a new segment called "After Further Review." (My initial suggestion -- Calls -- was rejected.) Here's Week 10 . . . https://t.co/56mjCwiMlj— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 18, 2021
New COVID-19 protocols sent to teams ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. pic.twitter.com/mCq1K25b2V— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 17, 2021
Loading comments...