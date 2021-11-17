Ron Rivera Presser: Going back to Carolina is a business trip

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/1DXSHjJotW— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 17, 2021
Injury report:
Ron Rivera short on injuries, as usual. He said CB Kendall Fuller suffered the knee injury in the game and that TE Logan Thomas, who was on the side field again, could return -- even though he has yet to practice.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 17, 2021
On Thomas: "There is still optimism." https://t.co/ikFBObSmbv
DNP
OT Saahdiq Charles (illness)
CB Kendall Fuller (knee)
WR Curtis Samuel (groin)
TE R. Seals-Jones (hip)
CB Ben St-Juste (concussion)
Limited
OT Sam Cosmi (ankle)
RB Antonio Gibson (shin)
WR Terry McLaurin (shoulder)
TE Sammis Reyes (hip)
G Brandon Scherff (knee)
Kendall Fuller:
Rivera said Kendall Fuller injured his knee during the game— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 17, 2021
Cam Newton:
Ron Rivera on Cam Newton: "Good for Cam. It's kind of a cool deal."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 17, 2021
Rivera on Cam" "He hated to lose more than anyone I've ever been around."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 17, 2021
Ron Rivera said after the 2015 Super Bowl, when Cam Newton was getting criticized by some for being a "sore loser", that Archie Manning reached out to him and said, "Your guy is no different than my guy when Peyton lost his."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 17, 2021
Carolina Panthers:
Rivera said Carolina has done a lot of good things over the past two seasons, particularly in the secondary. There's a lot of new pieces, and they've done a nice job of remodeling the team.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 17, 2021
Christian McCaffrey:
On Christian McCaffrey, Rivera said the RB is very serious about what he does and works hard. He's a feature back, he said, and you want the ball in his hands.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 17, 2021
Return to Carolina:
Rivera said he was able to establish roots in Carolina, being there for eight-plus seasons: "To be in one spot for a while, that was pretty cool."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 17, 2021
Rivera said his time spent in Carolina (9 years) meant a lot to him. He was active in the community, and Panthers fans embraced him and his family.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 17, 2021
"Being back in Charlotte will probably be the bigger thing for me." Ron Rivera said he's going to stick to the mantra this is a business trip for him. Stephanie Rivera will handle the visits.— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 17, 2021
Ron Rivera said there’s “no reason to be bitter” toward Carolina. Was fired two years ago … pic.twitter.com/lKf63msznI— John Keim (@john_keim) November 17, 2021
Ron Rivera, when asked if he has any bitterness toward Carolina after he was fired in 2019. pic.twitter.com/JN0oLHJwfO— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 17, 2021
James Smith-Williams/Casey Toohill:
Ron Rivera called James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill are blue-collar players. Not flashy, but they will be technically sound, do the dirty work and the little things on the field. That's what they can build off of— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 17, 2021
Logan Thomas:
Ron Rivera said there's still optimism that TE Logan Thomas could return this week. Was on the side field today.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 17, 2021
Curtis Samuel:
Regarding Curtis Samuel, Ron Rivera said that "nothing has changed" after his doctor's visit. Had him doing work off the field today— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 17, 2021
Taylor Heinicke:
Rivera: Taylor has improved a lot, particularly when it comes to his confidence.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 17, 2021
Taylor Heinicke
Win over the Buccaneers:
Heinicke said he took Monday as a day to celebrate the win over the Buccaneers, but now he's on to the next challenge— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 17, 2021
People have a little more pep in their step, Heinicke said. That makes sense after, ya know, upsetting last year's Super Bowl champs— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 17, 2021
Playing like himself:
Heinicke: I feel like I'm at my best when I playing like myself.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 17, 2021
Cam Newton:
Taylor Heinicke says “it will be fun” facing Cam Newton. “We have a great relationship…that place will be rocking.”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 17, 2021
Heinicke on Cam 1st home game: "That place will be rockin on Sunday. He's a god in Charlotte. Everyone loves him there."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 17, 2021
Turning point:
McLaurin said it's easy to see the Bucs game as a turning point, and they did a lot of things well, but it can't be that turning point unless he and the team continue to build on it.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 17, 2021
Terry McLaurin
Going over the middle:
Terry McLaurin: "I know it's going to be physical but I'm never worried about going over the middle" pic.twitter.com/fzDhczinD3— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 17, 2021
Terry McLaurin is addressing the media. He took a massive hit on his fourth quarter catch that helped secure Washington's win. "I'm never afraid to go in the middle, put my nose in there."— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 17, 2021
Terry McLaurin says on that third-down catch at the end of the Bucs game, that was probably his favorite play of his career. Knowing the situation, knowing the team needed it, knowing the defense knew what was coming, and that he made the catch and absorbed the hit, too.— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 17, 2021
He also said, "those are the type of plays you have to make to win games and if you want to be a top receiver, you have to make those plays time in and time out."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 17, 2021
Reunion week:
Terry McLaurin said he's teased some of his teammates about how many of them came from Carolina: "I've said, 'It's reunion week! It's reunion week!'"— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 17, 2021
Daron Payne
Just want some wins:
Asked if the players wanted to get this one for Rivera, Daron Payne said, "I feel like right now we just want some dubs."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 17, 2021
Bunmi Rotimi
Taylor Heinicke:
Bunmi Rotimi, one of the reserve D-ends who'll maybe see more reps in the coming weeks, overlapped with Taylor Heinicke at ODU. Said it's not so often you get to play with someone who sets "records on records" each week like Taylor did in school— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 17, 2021
Motivation:
What kept Bunmi Rotimi going after being cut as a rookie by Chicago and then playing in the AAF and the XFL before finally getting a chance here: pic.twitter.com/e4hS3kq9Pk— John Keim (@john_keim) November 17, 2021
