All aTwitter: 17 November 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) November 16, 2021
DE Chase Young
Signed the following player from the practice squad:
DL Daniel Wise
Signed the following players to the practice squad:
TE Temarrick Hemingway
DT Gabe Wright
Taylor Heinicke: 7 PASS TDs on throws 20+ yards (most in the NFL) pic.twitter.com/5dUSwB0jkF— PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) November 16, 2021
This week’s top five game changers are… (watch below). Week 10’s best (underrated) @NextGenStats performances from the Sunday slate of games @BuffaloBills @Panthers @Eagles @dallascowboys @WashingtonNFL #NFL pic.twitter.com/POK3rD31dR— cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) November 16, 2021
Happy Taylor Heinicke Day to all who observe pic.twitter.com/rmo2aaS0D6— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 16, 2021
Through 10 weeks here's how Jonathan Allen ranks among interior defensive linemen:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 16, 2021
- 90.1 overall grade (3rd)
- 91.1 pass-rush grade (2nd)
- 37 total pressures (T-4th)
- 20.8 % pass-rush win % (2nd)
All-pro season?
Heading into this year, I viewed Jonathan Allen as a damn good defensive lineman in the NFL. With how he's played so far in 2021, I'm ready to say that he's now one of the absolute best defensive linemen https://t.co/ODIOYTuehU— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 16, 2021
PRO BOWL VOTING IS OPEN— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 16, 2021
Go vote for the guys NOW
Top shots from the W— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 16, 2021
Collins used in a variety of ways. Playing really well. Huge misnomer to call him a LB. Can fill some LB roles, yes. The T-2 look more of a LB role, yet done from S spot. Would not move on from him after '21. Helps this D.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 16, 2021
I don't get the whole hesitation on their end besides being nice to Landon. THIS role & what they call it is exactly what some of us said all offseason. Just so weird. https://t.co/b9d623D3YE— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) November 16, 2021
The @WashingtonNFL defense shined against a QB who may be playing better than anybody else at his position this season. The QBs playing best are up and to the right. (Graph via the talented @benbbaldwin). pic.twitter.com/e8MqhtMu0Z— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 16, 2021
goofy AF. If they ever get around to giving the team an official name it could be very cool. Redwolves for example could have a howl. Commandos (ugh) could have the sound of a mortar blast etc.— The Burgundy Ghost (@HmBrewer72) November 16, 2021
My 2022 QB "options" for the WFT in order of preference— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021
1)Trade for Wilson(unlikely and expensive)
2)Sign Trubisky - Draft Corral
3)Sign Trubisky - Draft Howell
4)Trade for Rodgers
5)Sign Trubisky - Draft Willis
6)Sign Trubisky - Draft Pickett
7)Sign Trubisky - Draft Strong
Current NFC Playoff picture pic.twitter.com/hP0fqSiFSM— PFF (@PFF) November 16, 2021
It’s absolutely weird to say it but it feels like the Cowboys are the best team in the NFL, although like several of the top contenders, their coach has a good chance of making a dumb decision late to cost them a playoff game.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 16, 2021
From Elias: The Cowboys lead the NFL in points and yards per game in 2021. The last time they led the NFL in both categories this late in a season was Weeks 10-12 in 1995 ... which is the last time the Cowboys won a Super Bowl.— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 16, 2021
The weirdest NFL discourse the last few years is that Odell Beckham somehow has this crazy professor-X ability to mindfuck quarterbacks into playing poorly.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 16, 2021
Do people blame Justin Jefferson’s dominance for Kirk’s picks? Do they blame Godwin for Brady’s picks? It makes no sense. https://t.co/iG8hfTHOo4
Watch Odell break off his route as Stafford is throwing to a different spot. It's almost like most #Browns fans have been saying all season long that Odell routinely does this. This INT turned into 7 points for the 49ers. #Rams #MNF pic.twitter.com/TEml1CrMzB— Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) November 16, 2021
A release… https://t.co/uxmZo3bHu3— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2021
Patriots OT Trent Brown said last year he almost died when an IV mishap caused air to enter his bloodstream prior to the Raiders' game against the Browns. He said it took him almost eight months to feel right again and he considered retiring.— Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) November 16, 2021
Looking at each teams scoring performance relative to their schedule— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 16, 2021
Top right- good offense/defense
Top left- bad offense/good defense
Bottom right- good offense/bad defense
Bottom left- bad offense/bad defense pic.twitter.com/nayGRwWmdK
Our buddy @RyanDLeaf came in-studio today to talk about his new podcast “Bust,” which covers his career, imprisonment and new life in his own words — an incredible journey for the former 2nd overall pick:#NFL @mrkevinconnolly pic.twitter.com/xPZbF9bKf8— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) November 16, 2021
Here’s why Dak Prescott had a cut under his right eye after the game— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 16, 2021
(Video: @insidetheNFL) pic.twitter.com/R25WyEqErD
The Tennessee Titans have 20 players on IR & are still the number 1 seed in the AFC.. Mike Vrabel puts on his boxing gloves & wins football games#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #Titans pic.twitter.com/FX92zs7qcE— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2021
Peanut butter fans rejoice! Reese's is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever: a nine-inch Reese's Thanksgiving Pie. The super-sized peanut butter cup is the size of an actual pie, with a 9-inch diameter and weighing in at 3.4 pounds. https://t.co/tGbp5GbItX pic.twitter.com/OICMeHKPzi— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) November 16, 2021
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...