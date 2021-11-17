All aTwitter: 17 November 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

DE Chase Young



Signed the following player from the practice squad:

DL Daniel Wise



Signed the following players to the practice squad:

TE Temarrick Hemingway

DT Gabe Wright — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) November 16, 2021

Taylor Heinicke: 7 PASS TDs on throws 20+ yards (most in the NFL) pic.twitter.com/5dUSwB0jkF — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) November 16, 2021

Happy Taylor Heinicke Day to all who observe pic.twitter.com/rmo2aaS0D6 — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 16, 2021

Through 10 weeks here's how Jonathan Allen ranks among interior defensive linemen:



- 90.1 overall grade (3rd)

- 91.1 pass-rush grade (2nd)

- 37 total pressures (T-4th)

- 20.8 % pass-rush win % (2nd)



All-pro season? — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 16, 2021

Heading into this year, I viewed Jonathan Allen as a damn good defensive lineman in the NFL. With how he's played so far in 2021, I'm ready to say that he's now one of the absolute best defensive linemen https://t.co/ODIOYTuehU — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 16, 2021

PRO BOWL VOTING IS OPEN



Go vote for the guys NOW — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 16, 2021

Top shots from the W — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 16, 2021

Collins used in a variety of ways. Playing really well. Huge misnomer to call him a LB. Can fill some LB roles, yes. The T-2 look more of a LB role, yet done from S spot. Would not move on from him after '21. Helps this D. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 16, 2021

I don't get the whole hesitation on their end besides being nice to Landon. THIS role & what they call it is exactly what some of us said all offseason. Just so weird. https://t.co/b9d623D3YE — Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) November 16, 2021

The @WashingtonNFL defense shined against a QB who may be playing better than anybody else at his position this season. The QBs playing best are up and to the right. (Graph via the talented @benbbaldwin). pic.twitter.com/e8MqhtMu0Z — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 16, 2021

goofy AF. If they ever get around to giving the team an official name it could be very cool. Redwolves for example could have a howl. Commandos (ugh) could have the sound of a mortar blast etc. — The Burgundy Ghost (@HmBrewer72) November 16, 2021

My 2022 QB "options" for the WFT in order of preference



1)Trade for Wilson(unlikely and expensive)

2)Sign Trubisky - Draft Corral

3)Sign Trubisky - Draft Howell

4)Trade for Rodgers

5)Sign Trubisky - Draft Willis

6)Sign Trubisky - Draft Pickett

7)Sign Trubisky - Draft Strong — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021

Current NFC Playoff picture pic.twitter.com/hP0fqSiFSM — PFF (@PFF) November 16, 2021

It’s absolutely weird to say it but it feels like the Cowboys are the best team in the NFL, although like several of the top contenders, their coach has a good chance of making a dumb decision late to cost them a playoff game. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 16, 2021

From Elias: The Cowboys lead the NFL in points and yards per game in 2021. The last time they led the NFL in both categories this late in a season was Weeks 10-12 in 1995 ... which is the last time the Cowboys won a Super Bowl. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 16, 2021

The weirdest NFL discourse the last few years is that Odell Beckham somehow has this crazy professor-X ability to mindfuck quarterbacks into playing poorly.



Do people blame Justin Jefferson’s dominance for Kirk’s picks? Do they blame Godwin for Brady’s picks? It makes no sense. https://t.co/iG8hfTHOo4 — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 16, 2021

Watch Odell break off his route as Stafford is throwing to a different spot. It's almost like most #Browns fans have been saying all season long that Odell routinely does this. This INT turned into 7 points for the 49ers. #Rams #MNF pic.twitter.com/TEml1CrMzB — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) November 16, 2021

Patriots OT Trent Brown said last year he almost died when an IV mishap caused air to enter his bloodstream prior to the Raiders' game against the Browns. He said it took him almost eight months to feel right again and he considered retiring. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) November 16, 2021

Looking at each teams scoring performance relative to their schedule



Top right- good offense/defense

Top left- bad offense/good defense

Bottom right- good offense/bad defense

Bottom left- bad offense/bad defense pic.twitter.com/nayGRwWmdK — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 16, 2021

Our buddy @RyanDLeaf came in-studio today to talk about his new podcast “Bust,” which covers his career, imprisonment and new life in his own words — an incredible journey for the former 2nd overall pick:#NFL @mrkevinconnolly pic.twitter.com/xPZbF9bKf8 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) November 16, 2021

Here’s why Dak Prescott had a cut under his right eye after the game



(Video: @insidetheNFL) pic.twitter.com/R25WyEqErD — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 16, 2021

The Tennessee Titans have 20 players on IR & are still the number 1 seed in the AFC.. Mike Vrabel puts on his boxing gloves & wins football games#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #Titans pic.twitter.com/FX92zs7qcE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2021

Peanut butter fans rejoice! Reese's is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever: a nine-inch Reese's Thanksgiving Pie. The super-sized peanut butter cup is the size of an actual pie, with a 9-inch diameter and weighing in at 3.4 pounds. https://t.co/tGbp5GbItX pic.twitter.com/OICMeHKPzi — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) November 16, 2021

