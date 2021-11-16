Washington Roster Moves: Daniel Wise signed to the active roster; a TE re-signs to the practice squad

Washington is reportedly signing DL Daniel Wise from their practice squad. He will join Bunmi Rotimi on the active roster after Washington lost their two star DEs over the course of the last two games. Montez Sweat suffered a broken jaw in Washington’s Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos. On Sunday the team lost Chase Young after he tore his ACL during the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and officially placed him on IR. Those are big losses to a defense that has struggled for most of the year.

We have made multiple roster moves:

-Placed DE Chase Young the Reserve/Injured List

-Signed DL Daniel Wise from the practice squad

-Signed TE Temarrick Hemingway and DT Gabe Wright to the practice squad

-Activated OL Saahdiq Charles off the Reserve/COVID-19 List — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 16, 2021

Washington’s other DEs on the roster are James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill who are projected as the team’s new starters. They also have rookie Shaka Toney who saw some action against the Bucs on Sunday. Washington also has rookie William Bradley-King and Jalen Jenks on their practice squad if needed. They also re-signed Gabe Wright who was on the practice squad until late September.

Daniel Wise was signed to a reserve/futures contract in January, and has been with the team all year. He was released at final cutdowns and signed to the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for the Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills to add depth for and inactive Matt Ioannidis(knee). He played 11 snaps on defense, his first in a regular season game. Wise will now be more depth as Washington looks to reconfigure their defense due to injury.

Sounds like Washington intends on giving Daniel Wise some run at DE in light of injuries to Chase Young and Montez Sweat. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 16, 2021

Daniel Wise, a '19 UDFA from Kansas, spent time with Dallas and Arizona before coming to camp with Washington this summer.



Wise, 25, played iDL and DE during the preseason, and he had a huge hit on TE Sammis Reyes in motion during practice in late Aug. https://t.co/J9AdkQvvVr — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 16, 2021

Washington is also bringing back TE Temarrick Hemingway to sign on the practice squad. Logan Thomas is still recovering from a hamstring injury from the Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons. He tested it out on Monday, but was sore afterwards, and he was shut down for the rest of the week. His replacement has been Ricky Seals-Jones, but he suffered a hip injury on Sunday. Ron Rivera said he is day-to-day, which leaves rookies John Bates and Sammis Reyes as the only TEs on the roster. Hemingway’s signing gives them a veteran they are familiar with if they need help on gameday this week.

Injuries at tight end means adding depth. Here's some. Temarrick Hemingway is signing back to the Washington Football Team practice squad per his agent @ShawnODare. Played 8 games for WFT last season. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 16, 2021

The last move the team announced was activating OL Saahdiq Charles from the Reserve/COVID-19. He is reportedly vaccinated and needed two negative covid tests 24 hours apart. Charles missed the Buccaneers game, after starting the previous game at right tackle. He will now return to his backup OL role.