WFT Vs. Bucs - Tyler’s Take

I always enjoy digging through film after a Washington win versus a loss. This film breakdown was much more enjoyable because of this - and the fact that this was our first complete game of the season in all three aspects of the game; offense, defense and special teams.

Hope you enjoy...

Taylor Heinicke

Taylor Heinicke has played two of his best NFL games against Bruce Ariens...

Heck of a throw here by Heinicke to Carter for the TD! Puts it in a perfect spot just out of reach of the defender, where only Carter had a chance at the reception.

I said last week I’d like to see more of D Carter… we’ll, it’s happening! pic.twitter.com/1g8UXwIhoV — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 14, 2021

No one will argue that Taylor throws better on the run than from a clean pocket, and I know we can’t run bootlegs to his right all game long, but I WOULD like to see more of a moving pocket.

I like Heinicke SO much better on the move than stationary in the pocket. pic.twitter.com/Myd8j46ztW — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021

I wished Taylor would have taken what the defense gave him here - which was both the RB and TE leaking out to the right flat. However, this is a ball that McLaurin rarely drops.

I’m a tad bit confused why Heinicke doesn’t throw this ball out immediately to Humphries (or even RSJ) to his right, but good ball to Terry - who unTerry-like; drops it. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4nH1bdQ6SZ — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 15, 2021

Taylor played a good game Sunday, but you’re always going to get a few throws like these.

Sometimes it’s good to be lucky pic.twitter.com/dxzIuxkt2y — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021

Not loving this throw. It’s late and lacks ZIP. Could have been picked.

Lucky here this wasn’t picked AND a hold wasn’t called against Lucas (who had an arm across the defenders neck). pic.twitter.com/CyPZgZjgwQ — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021

Antonio Gibson

Great release and separation here by Gibby on the slant!

I was hoping we’d see more of this, this year from Gibby.



Now, maybe we will! pic.twitter.com/dlhSeLC6Be — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021

Offensive Line

The big fellas doing work!

Love those big ole Hog-Mollies! pic.twitter.com/8ob6f3l4r5 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021

Our offensive line had some bright spots, and some not-so-bright ones. This was the latter...

From a blocking perspective at the POA, this is about as bad as it gets. Bates and Schweitzer gets shucked like pieces of , and Lucas is driven 3 yards into the backfield, knocking off Flowers on his pull while Scherff goes down to one knee trying to get to the 2nd level ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sQBG8IhA6a — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021

Brandon Scherff doing Brandon Scherff-Like things!

Watch Brandon Scherff at the top of the screen pic.twitter.com/dYy6OBCjHH — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021

Scherff is just a mauler when he gets his hands on guys.

the block my Scherff here!



…and the downfield block by Milne pic.twitter.com/22kdrRn4bS — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021

Larsen and Flowers had a rather rough afternoon.

Poor effort here by Larsen and Flowers. pic.twitter.com/BunGjuKNZS — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021

There is a HUGE drop-off between Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen at center.

Man I miss Chase Roullier ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DWDeeOEyHw — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 14, 2021

Ereck Flowers has played well this year, but Sunday wasn’t his best effort.

Back-2-back clips here.



Not Ereck Flowers’ best game… pic.twitter.com/63KUMwh3Ul — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021

Jonathan Allen

I originally had Jonathan Allen on my Studs list yesterday, but decided to remove him and add him to the “notes”... I made a mistake

Sometimes guys get complacent when they sign big new contract, but not Allen. There is no getting fat and happy with this man!

Here you see him bench press the offensive lineman, locate the footbal, shed and make the play.

Jon Allen - ALL PRO pic.twitter.com/tHhkayFOos — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021

For those out there that believe sacks are the only measure of a defensive lineman’s game...

Stop telling me pressures and hurries don’t matter…



MY GOODNESS Jon Allen pic.twitter.com/utGwQQBDNE — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021

Jamin Davis

PFF didn’t think too highly of the rookie LB, but I saw him make some nice plays. This was one of them.

Good coverage by the rookie Davis here. pic.twitter.com/l6F49n4aUm — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021

Kendall Fuller

After a rough start to the season, Fuller has looked better over his last two games.

Kendall Fuller playing like the Fuller of last year pic.twitter.com/BbLK9sFJun — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021

Fuller had a very solid game when it came to open-field tackling.

Unlike past weeks, Fuller didn’t miss many of these yesterday pic.twitter.com/txGAO7l7A6 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021

Kam Curl

Curl with the big play here, causing the INT!