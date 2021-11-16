All aTwitter: 16 November 2021 - Victory Mon...err...Tuesday edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
expecting our defense— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 15, 2021
gta 6 news on our final drive
“okay, i’ll wait” pic.twitter.com/7nNrrbeGYM
This is all there is to it. His long term fate will be decided later but he's making memories for he and his family that we all dreamed of doing as kids. Enjoy the win everyone. https://t.co/H7PArMx0yK— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) November 15, 2021
Victory Monday . #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/XwKC3cVPZM— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChriss) November 15, 2021
just gonna leave this here pic.twitter.com/uhId8iQBXa— emilee** (@emfails) November 15, 2021
More from Alex Smith on Washington's win, Heinicke's performance and why he believes @TheTerry_25 is "one of the best, most underrated receivers" in the league. pic.twitter.com/wWwTcrorJk— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2021
I tried something new and put together a long video (30 mins) of me voicing over break downs of all 19 plays in Washington’s amazing game-winning drive against the Bucs: https://t.co/cMB9M374am— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 16, 2021
It’s a marathon not a sprint… pic.twitter.com/utDV1t7ZLn— Jaret Patterson (@JaretPatterson) November 16, 2021
Stop telling me pressures and hurries don’t matter…— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021
MY GOODNESS Jon Allen pic.twitter.com/utGwQQBDNE
On the McCain INT yesterday: Wash created 1-1s by using their 5-man front. interior applied a solid rush. Allen was in Brady's face (again). Holcomb's coverage was good. add it up: McCain going the other way.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 15, 2021
November 15, 2021
“Jon Allen is headed for some serious post-season recognition. He hasn’t gotten fat and happy after his new deal, but his numbers have” -@PeteHaileyNBCS brining the heat this morning! #WashingtonFootball— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) November 15, 2021
This #WFT Offensive Line is not talked about enough. The backups are ballin'. Flowers is maulin' and Wes Schweitzer was quite a find and so was Cosmi.— Disco (@discoque5) November 15, 2021
Watch Brandon Scherff at the top of the screen pic.twitter.com/dYy6OBCjHH— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021
From a blocking perspective at the POA, this is about as bad as it gets. Bates and Schweitzer gets shucked like pieces of , and Lucas is driven 3 yards into the backfield, knocking off Flowers on his pull while Scherff goes down to one knee trying to get to the 2nd level ♂️ ♂️ ♂️ pic.twitter.com/sQBG8IhA6a— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021
Guys just running open all over the place!— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 15, 2021
Stop hating on Scott Turner… pic.twitter.com/rVilwN20F0
Not sure why Ron wouldn't say "torn ACL" and that absolutely Chase Young is lost for the year 100% -- but it isn't stopping anyone from reporting the news.— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) November 15, 2021
My goodness.
No I am with you...I am not sure why eveyone is running with "torn ACL" and "out for the year" when he didn't exactly say that.— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) November 15, 2021
However I would also say - Ron plays a LOT of poker w/ injuries & the media/fans.
The day-after thoughts:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2021
* Taylor Heinicke showed the information angle goes both ways
* Injury sadness: Washington on the same day effectively lost for the season the pre-season faces on offense and defense
* The defensive ploy that stymied Tom Bradyhttps://t.co/2ud0Puj1fS
Some other notes from Rivera's presser today:— John Keim (@john_keim) November 15, 2021
TE Ricky Seals-Jones is day to day with a hip injury... No word yet for this week on Logan Thomas
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick 'trending that way' when asked if he was done. ... Has been evident for a while that his return was a longshot.
You can’t put Landon Collins in a box (see what I did there?).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2021
Beautiful play here by Kam Curl!— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 15, 2021
Nice job hauling in the INT by WJ3! pic.twitter.com/MU6Zb0iRoI
Toohill had himself a pretty nice game! pic.twitter.com/UpZKdcPKHg— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021
Unlike past weeks, Fuller didn’t miss many of these yesterday pic.twitter.com/txGAO7l7A6— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 16, 2021
November 16, 2021
We had a Tampa Bay fan behind us giving us hell talking trash all game. I look back with 2 mins left and he disappeared.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChriss) November 15, 2021
Walked out the stadium and look who i found. pic.twitter.com/eOhLNcVjYZ
Yeah. Its not always like that but during the whole game he was talking trash but kept it light hearted so i knew was a good sport for this clip.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChriss) November 15, 2021
Ron Rivera tells me what it will be like to face Cam Newton. Full intvw now on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/5SC9LqX3Zj— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2021
From NFL Now: The #Panthers are doing everything they can to make sure Cam Newton is in position to start on Sunday vs. WFT. pic.twitter.com/dlLBw3heCJ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2021
12/1/2019: The last time Washington played in Carolina— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 15, 2021
WFT 29, CAR 21
-Kyle Allen was CAR’s QB
-Dwayne Haskins was WFT’s QB
-Curtis Samuel was a Panther, finished 4/65/1
-Ron Rivera’s final game as CAR’s HC
-Derrius Guice finished 10/129/2 and did this pic.twitter.com/fiFV31ue4Q
That includes the 3-6 WFT, which has seen local TV ratings climb 7% this season - the 14th biggest increase in the league.— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) November 16, 2021
Jimmy G on 49ers' opening scoring drive of 18 plays, 93 yards and 11 minutes, 3 seconds of game clock: "I don’t want to say it took their soul away, but it definitely did something."https://t.co/TBLn6mo9SS pic.twitter.com/UeHRHS46gp— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 16, 2021
If we're going to look at data over the years to formulate our opinions - instead of simply using our eyes ...Let's use this...— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) November 16, 2021
Kyle Shanahan & the #49ers have beat Sean McVay & the slick, sexy #Rams five times in a row. Pretty effective, eh?
The #OdellCurse is real! pic.twitter.com/hT8FbHj7PT— Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) November 16, 2021
Matthew Stafford picked off expecting Odell Beckham to run a different route than he did.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 16, 2021
I hope Stafford's dad doesn't do an Instagram breakdown of Odell not running the correct route. That would be terrible and unprofessional.
It gets worse the more times you watch it. https://t.co/j3kCjxN2Sz— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 16, 2021
It’s a damn shame that this taint a catch.. PI ruined an instant clASSic— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2021
Wowwww pic.twitter.com/TrXpH6cfXa
This look by #12 Van Jefferson when the #Rams were down 21 points with 1 minute left and Odell won't stop talking pic.twitter.com/pdsuTVMsNm— Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) November 16, 2021
Sean McVay: Last two weeks "have certainly been humbling" for Rams. https://t.co/Irjmt51aGq— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 16, 2021
OBJ just requested a trade from the Rams.— Adam Rank (@adamrank) November 16, 2021
Odell Beckham on the phone with his dad after his first game with the Rams pic.twitter.com/SkUCAtAVDk— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 16, 2021
!!! 17.7 !!!— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 16, 2021
Average margin of victory in the fourteen Week 10 games.
So much for close.
Packers’ LB Whitney Mercilus, who brought added pass rush to Green Bay since the team signed him this season, tore his biceps Sunday and will miss the rest of this season, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021
Most games with 100+ Passer Rating, among first-round QBs from 2021 Draft:— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 15, 2021
Mac Jones 5
Trevor Lawrence 0
Zach Wilson 0
Trey Lance 0
Justin Fields 0
*min. 20 pass attempts pic.twitter.com/ByAegP4vW5
The legend of Mike White pic.twitter.com/yVPgwnNurT— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) November 15, 2021
The #Packers released QB Blake Bortles from the practice squad and activated QB Kurt Benkert from practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2021
Former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison announces retirement. https://t.co/hXnU96bKyN— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 16, 2021
I'm now leaning towards Dak Prescott, who leads all QB in passing DVOA and is second in DYAR behind Brady.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) November 16, 2021
He has negative rushing value, but so does Kyler Murray, because of fumbles. https://t.co/CpweXizYnv
2022 NFL Draft Order After Week 10 https://t.co/eDty165Y5O #NFL pic.twitter.com/fF6j31xhlv— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) November 16, 2021
So this is basically a bake sale, right? https://t.co/xatDfXTT2g— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 15, 2021
I am just seeing and hearing this and boy, I wish I would have just kept scrolling….WTH???? https://t.co/eZYujh29Ww— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) November 16, 2021
Maya Bay, the idyllic beach from Di Caprio’s movie “the beach”, is about to reopen in January. For now 2,000 people a day, still way too many, are allowed in. Boats cannot enter anymore. Boating companies from Phuket/Krabi pushing for unlimited access pic.twitter.com/Sw1ivSZxLw— ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) November 16, 2021
Still prefer https://t.co/O3jmAOkE97 just for the song— SCHDreamer ️ (@DreamerSch) November 16, 2021
I had the chance to interview him recently. He’s going on tour w/ NKOTB. Genuinely one of the sweetest people I’ve talked to and totally owns that this one song made his entire living.— Brooke Summers (@BrookeSummers) November 16, 2021
When you get Rick rolled on your final exam. pic.twitter.com/PD425iQIeW— DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) November 16, 2021
Loading comments...