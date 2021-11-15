 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young is out for the year with a “leg injury”, reports confirm torn ACL

Ron Rivera speaks to the media

By Scott Jennings
/ new
NFL: OCT 31 Washington Football Team at Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ron Rivera spoke to local media this afternoon and said what most people had already assumed, Chase Young is out for the season. He said it was a leg injury, but wouldn’t confirm reports that the team fear it was a torn ACL. Adam Schefter and others confirmed Young’s torn ACL. Rivera confirmed later in the presser that Young will undergo surgery. He also gave an injury update on TE Ricky Seals-Jones, he injured his hip yesterday and will be day-to-day. He also addressed the reports that QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is done for the year. It’s trending that way, but they’re waiting on one more test.

Rivera talked about Washington’s depth at defensive end with both starters(Montez Sweat and Young) missing significant time. James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill will take the lead with Shaka Toney and Bunmi Rotimi backing them up. The team will also look at signing a DE from the practice squad(William Bradley-King). He talked about Casey Toohill’s athleticism, and pointed out a play where he dropped into coverage yesterday.

Rivera is very high on Jonathan Allen, like every other Washington football fan should be. He has a great hump move, and stopped short of comparing him to the legend Reggie White. Jonathan Allen continues to be the best player on defense, and is getting some much deserved recognition.

Chase Young:

Surgery:

Adam Schefter update:

Ricky Seals-Jones:

Backup DEs:

Pressure:

Victory Monday:

Carolina Panthers:

Antonio Gibson:

Linebackers:

Scott Turner:

Run game:

Jonathan Allen:

Ryan Fitzpatrick:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...