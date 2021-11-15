Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young is out for the year with a “leg injury”, reports confirm torn ACL

Ron Rivera spoke to local media this afternoon and said what most people had already assumed, Chase Young is out for the season. He said it was a leg injury, but wouldn’t confirm reports that the team fear it was a torn ACL. Adam Schefter and others confirmed Young’s torn ACL. Rivera confirmed later in the presser that Young will undergo surgery. He also gave an injury update on TE Ricky Seals-Jones, he injured his hip yesterday and will be day-to-day. He also addressed the reports that QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is done for the year. It’s trending that way, but they’re waiting on one more test.

Rivera talked about Washington’s depth at defensive end with both starters(Montez Sweat and Young) missing significant time. James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill will take the lead with Shaka Toney and Bunmi Rotimi backing them up. The team will also look at signing a DE from the practice squad(William Bradley-King). He talked about Casey Toohill’s athleticism, and pointed out a play where he dropped into coverage yesterday.

Rivera is very high on Jonathan Allen, like every other Washington football fan should be. He has a great hump move, and stopped short of comparing him to the legend Reggie White. Jonathan Allen continues to be the best player on defense, and is getting some much deserved recognition.

Ricky Seals-Jones:

Ron Rivera also said TE Ricky Seals-Jones is "day-to-day" with a hip injury. Seals-Jones went down in the second quarter after aggravating an injury he's been dealing with this season. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2021

Backup DEs:

Ron Rivera said that Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams will take the lead for Washington with Montez Sweat and Chase Young out. Bunmi Rotimi and Shaka Toney will get additional reps moving forward and the team will take a look and bring up one of the DEs from the PS — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 15, 2021

Ron Rivera says Casey Toohill is athletic enough to drop out in space, something that infuriates the fan base.



As mentioned yesterday, yes it was a 1st/20 but that's exactly what Toohill did yesterday. — Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) November 15, 2021

Pressure:

Rivera said the team does like its weapons at defensive end. Mentioned that Shaka Toney and Casey Toohill did some good things yesterday. In terms of the interior pass rushers, he would like to think Jon Allen and Daron Payne will still be able to generate pressure — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 15, 2021

Victory Monday:

Ron Rivera said this is the first victory Monday that he's given the players in a year and a half. Said what that means is the players don't come in to watch film until Wednesday.



Very happy with the focus, seriousness and way the players handled everything last week and Sun — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 15, 2021

Carolina Panthers:

Ron Rivera when asked about the emotions of game planning for Carolina week, said he wants to focus on and enjoy how the team did on Sunday. He'll address Carolina on Wednesday — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 15, 2021

Antonio Gibson:

Rivera said the team feels really good about what it has seen from Antonio Gibson, especially in the past few weeks. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 15, 2021

Linebackers:

Rivera thought players like Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis and Landon Collins played really well underneath, which was an area Washington knew was a strength of Tampa Bay's offense — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 15, 2021

Ron Rivera said he liked the underneath coverage from linebackers Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis along with (whatever we're labeling) Landon Collins. Washington hit Tampa's skill players and limited yards after the catch. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2021

Scott Turner:

Ron Rivera on Scott Turner: "I haven't had a problem with his play-calling" ...This answer was not just about yesterday, he's talking about the last 1.5 years.



Was happy about running when #Bucs knew they were running. — Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) November 15, 2021

Run game:

Rivera: we ran the ball when we knew they knew we had to run the ball — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 15, 2021

Jonathan Allen:

Ron Rivera on Jonathan Allen: "He's got a tremendous hump move." Didn't wanna compare Allen to Reggie White but did praise Allen's move for being similar. He also loves how Jon is just consistently physical at the point of attack pic.twitter.com/I4CpazCDEb — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 15, 2021

This is that first 3rd down he referenced ... pic.twitter.com/Ll3Rr1hiID — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2021

