NFL 2021 Week 10: Monday Night Football Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

We finish up Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season with a division matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have gone all in once again this year making multiple big moves(Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, Odell Beckham, Jr.) in a bid to get back to the Super Bowl. They are currently 7-2 which is only good enough for 2nd place behind the Arizona Cardinals(8-1). The 49ers are at the bottom of the division along with the Seattle Seahawks. They went all in during this year’s draft to get Trey Lance who is still behind Jimmy Garoppolo on the depth chart.

Who: Los Angeles Rams(7-2) at San Francisco 49ers(3-5)

Where: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

When: November 15th, 2021, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese and Lisa Salters

Alternate broadcast:

ESPN2 Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

Radio: Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 827) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 818) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Rams -4, 49 O/U

Prediction: Rams 27 - 49ers 20

