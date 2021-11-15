All aTwitter: 15 November 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
What. A. Win.— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 14, 2021
@MDLottery pic.twitter.com/v65huNMFXB
In 2 games vs Tampa, Taylor Heinicke is:— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) November 14, 2021
52/76 completions
623 total yards
3 total touchdowns
1 interception #WashingtonFootball
If Heinicke could just play Tampa Bay every game… pic.twitter.com/N0zv7zaaYg— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 14, 2021
This was the most fun I’ve had writing about Washington in quite some time…— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 14, 2021
.@WashingtonNFL @KCurl_2 popping that ball loose. This looks like a real defense; flying to the football. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/w6wv4aULNO— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 15, 2021
OFFICIALLY IN THE HUNT (shout out streaming pop-ups) pic.twitter.com/ySZC5Af2DC— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 14, 2021
I mean, why the hell not? pic.twitter.com/aPEmAMm3YN— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) November 15, 2021
— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 14, 2021
W (Taylor’s version) pic.twitter.com/bTvMWhSbGR— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 14, 2021
Have a day, @AntonioGibson14 pic.twitter.com/vsjTCWWleW— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) November 14, 2021
"I don't wanna dance— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 14, 2021
If I'm not dancing with you."#BudLightCelly | @Budlight pic.twitter.com/yNTomFQEOl
got the DUB pic.twitter.com/2PT2KlFzXV— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 14, 2021
Taylor Heinicke on the last drive: “For our offense to have the ball there — 10 minutes left, up by 4 — and to go 19 plays and go down there and end it like that, it’s huge for us, especially with how it’s been going the last 4 weeks. It’s definitely something to build off of.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 14, 2021
DeAndre Carter is who Steven Sims Jr was supposed to be.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) November 14, 2021
Here are all six of @TheTerry_25's receptions vs. Tampa (the last three of which were in the 4th quarter and resulted in first downs).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2021
This is why he leads the league in contested catches ... pic.twitter.com/YOZkmkP9ED
Taylor Heinicke has his left hand (non throwing) heavily wrap. Heinicke hit his hand on a helmet. He says he’ll be fine. @wusa9 #WashingtonFootball— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 14, 2021
More: https://t.co/A7XkQxat5d pic.twitter.com/TUC2kMsfwE
Taylor Heinicke got emotional in the post-game presser: "... It’s the moment I dreamt of last year when I wasn’t playing. I always told myself, ‘If I get another chance to play, I’m gonna go out there and do something great.’" pic.twitter.com/EKUJbOluK9— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 14, 2021
Next week we have Taylor Heinicke facing former teammate Cam Newton at Carolina. "That one is going to be fun." Calls Newton the "God of Charlotte.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 14, 2021
Jonathan Allen loops across the face of the C and breaks through both the C and LG to pressure Brady and force him to roll out to his left. Shaka Toney worked off a heavy chip and managed to peel off to follow up Allen's pressure too. pic.twitter.com/OptLwGwpUh— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 14, 2021
Great job by Fuller recognizing the screen and beating the block to make the tackle at the LOS pic.twitter.com/K4E0ZqFexe— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 14, 2021
Washington got a 2-on-1 schemed up against the Bucs C here. Allen starts over the C and works upfield while Holcomb blitzes behind him. C passes offf Allen to pick up Holcomb, but nobody there to pick up Allen, who bursts through to pressure Brady pic.twitter.com/pKSixXpoD9— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 14, 2021
This is a HELL of a pass from Taylor Heinicke and a great catch by Adam Humphries.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 14, 2021
Oh boy. That was pretty.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/tYURtPXI4R
Adam Humphries' lone catch – a diving 5-yarder on a 3rd-and-4 that put Washington in the red zone on that last drive — was his 300th career catch. Against his former team.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 14, 2021
Basically makes this the Adam Humphries/Taylor Heinicke Revenge Game.
Nice ball by Heinicke with pressure closing in to find McLaurin on the deep dig pic.twitter.com/unxtwFXk7V— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 14, 2021
That’s a big time team W!!! Trust God. Trust the Process. #KC5 #WashingtonFootball https://t.co/GhY1BgqBfZ— DeAndre Carter (@DCarter_2) November 14, 2021
TERRY TOUGHER THAN A TWO-DOLLAR STEAK— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 14, 2021
» FOX | #TBvsWAS pic.twitter.com/YIFbRLlC3z
Terry McLaurin needs a BAG this offseason. He deserves every single dollar. Waiting for the new nickname to drop so I can get a jersey, hopefully in black— Tyler (@WFTeamer) November 15, 2021
The seams is where Bates did most of his work in college. On 3rd down, Washington runs him up the seam and he makes a nice catch to convert pic.twitter.com/tgsyUVegpv— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 14, 2021
Nice job by Antoniio Gibson in pass pro, working from one side all the way to the other to spot the blitzer and pick it up, buying Heinicke time to step up and make his throw pic.twitter.com/AoYuJTnG4V— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 14, 2021
I don’t want to hear ANYONE bitching after this GREAT WIN with talk about losing draft position.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 14, 2021
Be happy for our players and coaches who worked their asses off for this W!!!
Not just a massive upset but beating the GOAT and the reigning Super Bowl champions -- who you lost to in the playoffs 10 months ago -- should be a massive confidence boost coming off the bye. Reminiscent of win vs. undefeated Steelers last year.— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 14, 2021
My man Pump-it-up-Walter getting HUGE pub today!@WashingtonNFL @WashWizards @PChenier45 pic.twitter.com/qux9NSy31C— Steve Buckhantz (@SteveBuckhantz) November 14, 2021
Hail To The MF’ing Redskins!— Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) November 14, 2021
Most impressive game of the year. Probably in years.
That’s my kicker! That’s my team! That’s my coaches! pic.twitter.com/PbxCcFF0M3
Man I’m so proud of boys tonight we really did that shit tonight time to lock in and pull it together like our 2012 yr with @RGIII we pulled like 7 or 8 in a row to get to playoffs let’s gooooo @WashingtonNFL— Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) November 15, 2021
Charting out the cursed section of FedEx Field as noted by @michaelpRTD.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 14, 2021
When you look at it like this, it's really incredible how many significant injuries have occured in the North-West end of the field. pic.twitter.com/mzz4o4AQuO
Can't really tell anything here from the clip, but here's where Young got injured pic.twitter.com/uYv9hvIDiO— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 14, 2021
Chase Young (knee) has rejoined his teammates on the sideline. He’s on crutches pic.twitter.com/C3CAXojBkc— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 14, 2021
The fact Chase refused to get on the injury cart, walked to the tunnel on an ACL that’s likely torn, and is now standing with crutches on the sidelines in windy cold November weather is the kind of stubborn toughness that makes him very lovable— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 14, 2021
Bobby McCain on the Bucs winning the toss and taking the ball: "Lets you know they don't think you're worth a shit."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 14, 2021
McCain on what he thought when he saw Washington going for it on fourth and 1: "Better get it."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 14, 2021
Tom Brady's presser lasted all of 1:47, according to @AdamKilgoreWP.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 14, 2021
The highlights: pic.twitter.com/eeOXhuHOO9
Bucs receiver Mike Evans after loss to Washington: “I know we’re a better team than them and we didn’t get the job done.”— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) November 14, 2021
Video: Bruce Arians said his team didn’t have enough energy Sunday after a good week of practice. Disappointing outcome for second game in a row. pic.twitter.com/LgwsT5VHDg— Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 14, 2021
#SaluteToService #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/3SkOQY4TZA— Jeff Rinehart Jr (PorkRine) (@HogFarmerJeff) November 14, 2021
You knew the #AZCardinals had their worst offensive game of the year today. According to DVOA, they also had their worst defensive game of the year today.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) November 15, 2021
On the subject of Russell Wilson and the #Seahawks:— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) November 15, 2021
Pass DVOA Weeks 1-5: 59.0% (2nd)
Pass DVOA Weeks 6-8 (Geno): -14.4% (25th)
Pass DVOA Today: -32.1% (24th)
I don't know if he came back too soon or what, but it's one bad game. Wilson was phenomenal before the injury.
Twitter: See, it was ridiculous that anybody ever thought the Kansas City offense was in trouble. It was just a couple of games. We all jumped to conclusions too fast.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) November 15, 2021
Also Twitter: Russell Wilson had one terrible game today and his career is now over.
Patrick Mahomes came dressed to play Sunday night.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021
Then he completed 35-of-50 passes for 406 yards, 5 TDs and 0 INTs.
Chiefs were only AFC West team to win Sunday. KC back in first place.
@chiefs pic.twitter.com/0G1fkUSiYF
Fake punt. Perfectly executed by Tommy Townsend. #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/KZePTHlsZP— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 15, 2021
What— PFF (@PFF) November 15, 2021
pic.twitter.com/1xmBjTLRTM
Why did Jackson turn around like that? No one was in front of him. What a bizarre first touch as a Raider.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 15, 2021
Ah, Desean's reliable unreliability.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) November 15, 2021
Are the Chiefs back....or are the Raiders back?— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 15, 2021
This is tough.— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) November 15, 2021
Because from Teddy’s perspective,
He has been hurt enough, and at this point in his career, he really can’t afford any more setbacks.
But at the same time, at least fake dive and whiff.
pic.twitter.com/VoqTzHuIHQ
I understand that Tampa Bay got upset today but... I politely disagree. https://t.co/F3Lc3hu2ff— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) November 15, 2021
Drive Eagles, Drive— Browns Dog (@BrownsBarker) November 15, 2021
Kind of hoping Taylor Heinicke runs to the locker room yelling, "You like that!?"— John Keim (@john_keim) November 14, 2021
Joey Slye (3) has now surpassed Chris Blewitt on Washington's all-time field goals list— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 14, 2021
Who let Derrius Guice back here? pic.twitter.com/BFC9reQTDp— Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) November 14, 2021
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/k4HFWtSC6o— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 14, 2021
Tom Brady’s entire media availability lasted 1 minute, 43 seconds. You can hear @gregauman ask him to stay longer. I asked if he could take us through how he was feeling. “I like to win,” he said. pic.twitter.com/DHXxvg021N— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 14, 2021
Hit "Like" if your team beat Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champs today!!!@WashingtonNFL pic.twitter.com/GsCXcGImk1— Hillbilly E (@DEERSnBEERS) November 15, 2021
DK Metcalf has been ejected— PFF (@PFF) November 15, 2021
pic.twitter.com/ovDx71gazD
DK Metcalf tried to sneak back into the game— PFF (@PFF) November 15, 2021
pic.twitter.com/wH6j667J95
Wait a second ... DK Metcalf just tried to sneak back in the game after being ejected?!?— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 15, 2021
27-years ago today TLC released their second studio album “CrazySexyCool” (“Creep” - 1994) … pic.twitter.com/vlAd7Hhime— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) November 15, 2021
Do yourself a favor and watch the full 2 minutes of this video. https://t.co/WY5ZaljWqR— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 15, 2021
goodnight, dmv pic.twitter.com/MXxPvT8IkL— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 15, 2021
