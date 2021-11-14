Ron Rivera Presser: Washington defeats the Buccaneers 29-19

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media after the win https://t.co/CUbs0N1nQL— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 14, 2021
Chase Young:
“There’s some concern.” Ron Rivera said about Chase Young’s injury. Mentioned potential ACL, but waiting on test to come back— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 14, 2021
Scott Turner:
On the final drive, Rivera can think of "maybe one or two" drives that have lasted more than 10 minutes. He was impressed with Turner's play calling and how he stuck to the run.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 14, 2021
Ron Rivera said one of the things Scott Turner did was stick to the run. He knows the Bucs are stout, but they didn’t quit on it and kept the plan balanced— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 14, 2021
Defensive Line:
Rivera said you really see the leadership of the defensive line. The interior tackles, Jon Allen, Daron Payne, Ioannidis and others have really come on and played well.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 14, 2021
Resiliency:
The thing that sticks out to Rivera about his players: their resiliency— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 14, 2021
Backup DEs:
Washington was without Montez Sweat and Chase Young down the stretch. He was pleased with the way several players performed in their absence like defensive ends Toohill, Shaka Toney and James Smith-Williams— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 14, 2021
Bobby McCain:
Rivera: Bobby McCain has gotten much more comfortable with the scheme over the last few weeks.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 14, 2021
Kamren Curl:
Kam Curl is very important to what we do, Rivera said.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 14, 2021
Curl delivered the hit that resulted in the first INT by WJ3 and led the team with eight tackles.
Something to build on:
Rivera: “Now we have a chance to build on something. It gives us confidence going forward”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 14, 2021
Ron Rivera on what this win means for Washington: “Getting off the schneid is a big deal. Now we have a chance to build off this.”— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 14, 2021
Ron always insists his teams get better as they go along. Today was a hell of a start toward doing that again pic.twitter.com/Eh75WDjXnt— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 14, 2021
WFT Ron Rivera “We still have ways to go but this is a huge step for us.” @wusa9 #WashingtonFootball— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 14, 2021
2 point conversion kneel:
Ron Rivera said they had Taylor Heinicke kneel on the final 2-point conversion up 10 since the Bucs could return a turnover back for two points. That would mean a TD + 2-point conversion would tie the game.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 14, 2021
Incremental improvement:
Rivera: “our guys have improved incrementally the last few weeks… this is the culmination of it.”— John Keim (@john_keim) November 14, 2021
4th down plays:
Rivera said on the last two fourth down calls they were easy decisions. He liked that OC Scott Turner was confident in the call he had both times. Both worked.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 14, 2021
Terry McLaurin
Bobby McCain
Defense:
Bobby McCain at the podium. The defense played well, he said, and the unit has to build off it.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 14, 2021
Chase Young:
Bobby McCain confirms Chase Young gave a speech to teammates at halftime. “We know he wanted to be out there,” McCain said.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 14, 2021
Chase Young gave a speech to his defensive teammates at halftime. Bobby McCain said the message was just to keep playing. Also said that seeing Young walk off the field gave them a "sense of hope."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 14, 2021
3rd down:
Bobby McCain said that getting off the field on 3rd down was huge. pic.twitter.com/t3k7hD6Ny8— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 14, 2021
Third downs were the biggest example of how much the defense turned around against the Bucs. Tampa Bay was 4-of-10 on third downs.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 14, 2021
Desperation:
McCain “we were more desperate than they were.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 14, 2021
Wanted to win more than they did:
Bobby McCain: “We wanted this win more than they did.” Said the team had tremendous energy in the building after coming out of the bye pic.twitter.com/m82qv48MEs— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 14, 2021
Tampa taking the ball to start the game:
Bobby McCain felt disrespected by TB taking the ball to start the game. “That makes you know they think you ain’t shit”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 14, 2021
DeAndre Carter
What felt different today:
DeAndre Carter on what felt different today. pic.twitter.com/MoCCynZcuf— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 14, 2021
Final drive:
DeAndre Carter called Washington’s final drive to keep Tom Brady off the field a “Grown man drive”@wusa9 #WashingtonFootball— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 14, 2021
DeAndre Carter is wearing a sweatshirt that says "Tap In" and now I got Saweetie stuck in my head.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 14, 2021
But he did say Taylor Heinicke is "a baller" and that Washington's final drive that spanned 10:26 and finished with Gibson's 2nd TD, was "a grown-man drive."
