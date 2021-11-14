 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Injury Update: Chase Young leaves game with knee injury, initial fear is torn ACL

Big loss

By Scott Jennings
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Torn ACL is the initial diagnosis

Washington started the game off by intercepting Tom Brady twice in the first quarter, and going up 13-0 over the Buccaneers. That good start was quickly tainted by injuries to two of Washington’s most important players. Terry McLaurin went down first with a shoulder/collarbone injury. He was listed as questionable to return, but was back on the field quickly after. That’s the good news.

Chase Young’s injury didn’t look good from the moment it was shown on tv. He planted his right foot and quickly went down. He was rolling in serious pain, and the team brought the cart out for him. He did waive the cart off, being helped by Brandon Scherff at first, then team trainers, as he left the field. He was quickly ruled out of the game with a knee injury. We will have to wait to see the extent of the injury, and how long Chase Young will be out, but it does not look good for him right now.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...