NFL 2021 Week 10: Afternoon games open thread

The Washington Football Team bye week after losing to the Denver Broncos last week and dropping to 2-6. The Dallas Cowboys also played at 1 pm today. The Giants have their bye this week. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only NFC East playing a late afternoon game. They are visiting the Broncos who blew the doors off the Cowboys last week in Dallas.

CBS

Seattle Seahawks(3-5) vs. Green Bay Packers(7-2), 4:25 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Packers -3 1/2, O/U 50 1/2

Philadelphia Eagles(3-6) vs Denver Broncos(5-4), 4:25 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Broncos -2 1/2, O/U 45

(via 506sports)

Online Streaming

FuboTV, Paramount+, CBS

FOX

Minnesota Vikings(3-5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers(5-3), 4:05 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Chiefs -7 1/2, O/U 48

Carolina Panthers(4-5) vs. Arizona Cardinals(8-1), 4:05 p.m.

DraftKings odds: 49ers -2 1/2, O/U 47

(via 506sports)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed: