NFL 2021 Week 10: Afternoon games open thread

The Washington Football Team bye week after losing to the Denver Broncos last week and dropping to 2-6. The Dallas Cowboys also played at 1 pm today. The Giants have their bye this week. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only NFC East playing a late afternoon game. They are visiting the Broncos who blew the doors off the Cowboys last week in Dallas.
CBS
Seattle Seahawks(3-5) vs. Green Bay Packers(7-2), 4:25 p.m.
DraftKings odds: Packers -3 1/2, O/U 50 1/2
Philadelphia Eagles(3-6) vs Denver Broncos(5-4), 4:25 p.m.
DraftKings odds: Broncos -2 1/2, O/U 45
(via 506sports)
Online Streaming
FOX
Minnesota Vikings(3-5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers(5-3), 4:05 p.m.
DraftKings odds: Chiefs -7 1/2, O/U 48
Carolina Panthers(4-5) vs. Arizona Cardinals(8-1), 4:05 p.m.
DraftKings odds: 49ers -2 1/2, O/U 47
(via 506sports)
Online Streaming
