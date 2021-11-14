NFL 2021 Week 10: Washington Football Team vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1st Quarter

Washington enters Week 10 with a 2-6 record and they are coming off their bye. Today they have a rematch from last season’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady won that game and then led his team to a Super Bowl win. They returned almost their entire team this year, and are looking for another ring before Brady hits 50.

Washington’s season went off the rails early, with Ryan Fitzpatrick only lasting until the 2nd quarter of his first game, and the defense taking a massive step back from last season. Ron Rivera and his staff have looked lost trying to fix the problems plaguing the team. They have changed kickers twice, but the team needs a lot more than that to look competitive in the second half of the season. They are big home underdogs today, and they will have to show major improvement to stay in the game.

Injury Report:

(Saahdiq Charles was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week)

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers(6-2) vs Washington Football Team(2-6)

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 14th | 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TELEVISION: FOX

Adam Amin (play-by-play)

Mark Schlereth (analyst)

Shannon Spake (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

DeAngelo Hall (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Tampa Bay: Sirius 137, XM/SXM 380, Internet 829

Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 831

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington +9 1/2, O/U 51

Prediction: Tampa Bay 28 -Washington 17

Enemy Blog: Bucs Nation

