Washington Football Team vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives

The Washington Football Team released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. The team continues to deal with major injuries. Two players are out due to injuries(Benjamin St-Juste, Curtis Samuel). Samuel saw doctors this week to study the world’s longest groin injury. St-Juste suffered a concussion during practice, his second during his rookie season. Montez Sweat was placed on IR yesterday after suffering a fractured jaw in Week 8. Saahdiq Charles was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.
William Jackson III and Brandon Scherff are both returning the the lineup after missing multiple weeks with knee injuries. Sam Cosmi returns today after injuring his ankle in Week 5. He will only be used in an emergency, Cornelius Lucas gets the start at RT today.
Washington protected 3 practice squad players this week(OT David Steinmetz, QB Kyle Shurmur, DE Bunmi Rotimi). Washington didn't elevate any players for today’s game.
Washington Inactives
Week 10 inactives #TBvsWAS | @MedliminalLLC— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 14, 2021
WR Curtis Samuel
Wr Antonio Gandy-Golden
CB Benjamin St-Juste
Db Corn Elder
Buccaneers Inactives
Inactives for #TBvsWAS ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/fs7jGwvNxl— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 14, 2021
