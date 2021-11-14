NFL Week 10: Sunday Night Football Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday football ends with a division matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. The AFC West has the most parity in the NFL right now with all four teams coming into Week 10 with 5 wins. Two of the teams had 3 losses, and two of them had 4 losses. The Chiefs have been struggling, but are still right in the division race with everyone else. The Raiders have also had a strange season, but most of that is coming from off the field issues.
Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) @ Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)
Date: Sunday, November 14th, 2021, 8:20 p.m.
Location: Allegiant Stadium | Paradise, NV
TV: NBC
Al Michaels (play-by-play)
Cris Collinsworth (analyst)
Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)
Radio:
Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 816) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 815) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Live streaming: FuboTV, Peacock, NBC Sports
DraftKings odds: Chiefs -3, O/U 52
Prediction: Raiders 33 - Chiefs 30
