Washington Football Team vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

Washington enters Week 10 with a 2-6 record and they are coming off their bye. Today they have a rematch from last season’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady won that game and then led his team to a Super Bowl win. They returned almost their entire team this year, and are looking for another ring before Brady hits 50.
Washington’s season went off the rails early, with Ryan Fitzpatrick only lasting until the 2nd quarter of his first game, and the defense taking a massive step back from last season. Ron Rivera and his staff have looked lost trying to fix the problems plaguing the team. They have changed kickers twice, but the team needs a lot more than that to look competitive in the second half of the season. They are big home underdogs today, and they will have to show major improvement to stay in the game.
Injury Report:
(Saahdiq Charles was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week)
Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers(6-2) vs Washington Football Team(2-6)
Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 14th | 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
TELEVISION: FOX
Adam Amin (play-by-play)
Mark Schlereth (analyst)
Shannon Spake (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
DeAngelo Hall (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Tampa Bay: Sirius 137, XM/SXM 380, Internet 829
Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 831
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Washington +9 1/2, O/U 51
Prediction: Tampa Bay 28 -Washington 17
Enemy Blog: Bucs Nation
Washington Football Team 2021 Schedule
Week 1: Sunday, September 12th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Los Angeles Chargers
Loss 20-16
Week 2: Thursday, September 16th 8:20pm (NFLN) vs New York Giants
Win 30-29
Week 3: Sunday, September 26th 1:00 pm (FOX) @ Buffalo Bills
Loss 43-21
Week 4: Sunday, October 3rd 1:00pm (FOX) @ Atlanta Falcons
Win 34-30
Week 5: Sunday, October 10th 1:00pm (CBS) vs New Orleans Saints
Loss 33-22
Week 6: Sunday, October 17th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Kansas City Chiefs
Loss 31-13
Week 7: Sunday, October 24th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Green Bay Packers
Loss 24-10
Week 8: Sunday, October 31st 4:25pm (FOX) @ Denver Broncos
Loss 17-10
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Sunday, November 14th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11: Sunday, November 21st 1:00pm (FOX) @ Carolina Panthers
Week 12: Monday, November 29th 8:15pm (ESPN) vs Seattle Seahawks
Week 13: Sunday, December 5th 4:05pm (FOX) @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 14: Sunday, December 12th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys
Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 18th/19th TBD @ Philadelphia Eagles
Week 16: Sunday, December 26th 8:20pm (NBC) @ Dallas Cowboys
Week 17: Sunday, January 2nd 1:00pm (FOX) vs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 18: Sunday, January 9th 1:00pm (FOX) @ New York Giants
