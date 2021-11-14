Washington Football Team vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

Washington enters Week 10 with a 2-6 record and they are coming off their bye. Today they have a rematch from last season’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady won that game and then led his team to a Super Bowl win. They returned almost their entire team this year, and are looking for another ring before Brady hits 50.

Washington’s season went off the rails early, with Ryan Fitzpatrick only lasting until the 2nd quarter of his first game, and the defense taking a massive step back from last season. Ron Rivera and his staff have looked lost trying to fix the problems plaguing the team. They have changed kickers twice, but the team needs a lot more than that to look competitive in the second half of the season. They are big home underdogs today, and they will have to show major improvement to stay in the game.

Injury Report:

(Saahdiq Charles was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week)

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers(6-2) vs Washington Football Team(2-6)

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 14th | 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TELEVISION: FOX

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington +9 1/2, O/U 51

Prediction: Tampa Bay 28 -Washington 17

Washington Football Team 2021 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 12th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Los Angeles Chargers

Loss 20-16

Week 2: Thursday, September 16th 8:20pm (NFLN) vs New York Giants

Win 30-29

Week 3: Sunday, September 26th 1:00 pm (FOX) @ Buffalo Bills

Loss 43-21

Week 4: Sunday, October 3rd 1:00pm (FOX) @ Atlanta Falcons

Win 34-30

Week 5: Sunday, October 10th 1:00pm (CBS) vs New Orleans Saints

Loss 33-22

Week 6: Sunday, October 17th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Kansas City Chiefs

Loss 31-13

Week 7: Sunday, October 24th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Green Bay Packers

Loss 24-10

Week 8: Sunday, October 31st 4:25pm (FOX) @ Denver Broncos

Loss 17-10

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Sunday, November 14th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11: Sunday, November 21st 1:00pm (FOX) @ Carolina Panthers

Week 12: Monday, November 29th 8:15pm (ESPN) vs Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: Sunday, December 5th 4:05pm (FOX) @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14: Sunday, December 12th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 18th/19th TBD @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: Sunday, December 26th 8:20pm (NBC) @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: Sunday, January 2nd 1:00pm (FOX) vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: Sunday, January 9th 1:00pm (FOX) @ New York Giants