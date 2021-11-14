All aTwitter: 14 November 2021 - Week 10 GAMEDAY edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

The football world today is celebrating the life and career of Sam Huff, a ferocious and sure tackler who thrived as one of the first true middle linebackers in the @NFL.



A member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 1982, Huff died Saturday. He was 87.



: https://t.co/8NE9udUl1m pic.twitter.com/w71DCR5IiM — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 14, 2021

That camo in the end zone looks good @WashingtonNFL ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/0e5CgIpLIX — Jeff Rinehart Jr (PorkRine) (@HogFarmerJeff) November 13, 2021

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

DE Montez Sweat



The Washington Football Team signed the following player from the practice squad:

DE Bunmi Rotimi — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) November 13, 2021

WFT All-Pro G Brandon Scherff returns Sunday from a knee strain vs. Tampa Bay. In the last three seasons, the WFT has gone 0-12 in his absence. Win percentage with Scherff in the lineup the past seven seasons is 49.4 percent; without him is 13.6 percent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021

Rise to the occasion pic.twitter.com/HuEnr2GjbW — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 14, 2021

Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers has remained asymptomatic from COVID-19 and has met the NFL/NFLPA return-to-play protocols, per sources. All that is left now is for the Packers to officially activate him by 4 pm ET today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

More on the NFL fining Cassius Marsh for his controversial taunting penalty Monday night: https://t.co/vks7v3bNT3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 13, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger being placed on covid list and will miss Sunday's game, Steelers say. He's vaccinated, so his placement on the covid list only could have resulted from a positive test and he can return with two negative test results 24 hours apart.... https://t.co/CcYHqZIDp3 — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 14, 2021

If Rudolph gets hurt, it’ll be Haskins vs. the Lions. Last time that happened? https://t.co/bZdDTlRzgo — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 14, 2021

We have elevated WR Steven Sims to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad.



After Sunday’s game with Detroit, Sims will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 13, 2021

Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice, source confirms, as @AdamSchefter and @JourdanRodrigue reported. The Rams lose Woods as Odell Beckham Jr. arrives to join Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson at WR. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 13, 2021

I've got NFL standings based only on the opening coin toss!



Huge coin toss coming up tomorrow night between Vegas and Kansas City pic.twitter.com/YpGaTt5xc0 — Anthony Reinhard (@reinhurdler) November 13, 2021

Great Sam Huff anecdote from my friend @ceejjohnson33 Sam was a legend, for sure. #RIPSamHuff pic.twitter.com/iq8UUXmyw8 — scott linn (@scottlinn_) November 13, 2021

Rick Snider's Washington remembers Sam Huff. I came up with 18 stories right off so the video is 12 minutes. That means to see it you have to click the YouTube link. I know many of you won't, but trust me it's worth it. https://t.co/j8Y6zSAkpU — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 13, 2021

I would have stopped too https://t.co/nJP2cDTs1X — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) November 13, 2021

