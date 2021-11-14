All aTwitter: 14 November 2021 - Week 10 GAMEDAY edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The football world today is celebrating the life and career of Sam Huff, a ferocious and sure tackler who thrived as one of the first true middle linebackers in the @NFL.— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 14, 2021
A member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 1982, Huff died Saturday. He was 87.
: https://t.co/8NE9udUl1m pic.twitter.com/w71DCR5IiM
November 13, 2021
The stage is set for our #SaluteToService game…#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/fabdWX2pdP— Kaitlyn McComb (@kaitlynwft) November 13, 2021
That camo in the end zone looks good @WashingtonNFL ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/0e5CgIpLIX— Jeff Rinehart Jr (PorkRine) (@HogFarmerJeff) November 13, 2021
The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) November 13, 2021
DE Montez Sweat
The Washington Football Team signed the following player from the practice squad:
DE Bunmi Rotimi
WFT All-Pro G Brandon Scherff returns Sunday from a knee strain vs. Tampa Bay. In the last three seasons, the WFT has gone 0-12 in his absence. Win percentage with Scherff in the lineup the past seven seasons is 49.4 percent; without him is 13.6 percent.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021
Look what we finally got in the mail! Our favorite player’s rookie card, Sam Cosmi. @SamCosmi @ccosmi68 @RodicaCosmi @WashingtonNFL @HumbleISD_AHS pic.twitter.com/g36Gppwg71— Stephanie Tompkins (@MrsTechTompkins) November 13, 2021
LET UNO RETURN@DCarter_2 | @Pepsi— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 13, 2021
Rise to the occasion pic.twitter.com/HuEnr2GjbW— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 14, 2021
Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers has remained asymptomatic from COVID-19 and has met the NFL/NFLPA return-to-play protocols, per sources. All that is left now is for the Packers to officially activate him by 4 pm ET today.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021
More on the NFL fining Cassius Marsh for his controversial taunting penalty Monday night: https://t.co/vks7v3bNT3— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 13, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger being placed on covid list and will miss Sunday's game, Steelers say. He's vaccinated, so his placement on the covid list only could have resulted from a positive test and he can return with two negative test results 24 hours apart.... https://t.co/CcYHqZIDp3— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 14, 2021
If Rudolph gets hurt, it’ll be Haskins vs. the Lions. Last time that happened? https://t.co/bZdDTlRzgo— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 14, 2021
We have elevated WR Steven Sims to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 13, 2021
After Sunday’s game with Detroit, Sims will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.
Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice, source confirms, as @AdamSchefter and @JourdanRodrigue reported. The Rams lose Woods as Odell Beckham Jr. arrives to join Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson at WR.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 13, 2021
I've got NFL standings based only on the opening coin toss!— Anthony Reinhard (@reinhurdler) November 13, 2021
Huge coin toss coming up tomorrow night between Vegas and Kansas City pic.twitter.com/YpGaTt5xc0
Great Sam Huff anecdote from my friend @ceejjohnson33 Sam was a legend, for sure. #RIPSamHuff pic.twitter.com/iq8UUXmyw8— scott linn (@scottlinn_) November 13, 2021
Rick Snider's Washington remembers Sam Huff. I came up with 18 stories right off so the video is 12 minutes. That means to see it you have to click the YouTube link. I know many of you won't, but trust me it's worth it. https://t.co/j8Y6zSAkpU— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 13, 2021
I would have stopped too https://t.co/nJP2cDTs1X— Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) November 13, 2021
