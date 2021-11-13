Washington Roster Moves: Montez Sweat placed on IR, Bunmi Rotimi signed from the practice squad

Washington finally announced the inevitable roster move of placing Montez Sweat on injured reserve. He suffered a non-displaced fractured jaw in their Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos. Sweat is expected to miss 4-6 weeks and will have to go on a soft foods diet and avoid physical contact while he recovers. Washington had their by last week, but waited until today to make the moved official. The injury is not expected to require surgery.

Montez Sweat is a big part of Washington’s defense, and was on pace to have similar stats to last season(minus the highlight reel swatted passes). The defense has been a massive disappointment this year. Most people were expecting a top 5 defense, and Sweat was setting his eyes on the combined sack record with Chase Young. Those dreams were dashed early, and the defense has been under fire from opposing offenses, the media, and fans ever since.

Ron Rivera told reporters yesterday that the team would be making this move, along with signing a DE from the practice squad. Bunmi Rotimi got that callup today and will join the 53-man roster. The team has been protecting him every week and elevated him for the Week 7 game against the Packers where he played 6 snaps.