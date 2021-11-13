All aTwitter: 13 November 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Brandon Scherff and William Jackson III will both play Sunday#TBvsWAS | @InovaHealth — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 12, 2021

William Jackson III is back to play Sunday. He is currently graded as the 114th CB in the NFL from PFF with a 46.8 grade. He is a $4.6 mil cap hit this year and scheduled to be a $14 mil cap hit next year. #WashingtonFootball — WFT (@_mattschoen_) November 12, 2021

Locked in — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 11, 2021

Cole Holcomb: BIG @PitViperShades guy — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 12, 2021

@WashingtonNFL defender James Smith-Williams @jacsw3 brightened #UP the holidays for children and families of domestic violence survivors by helping buy more than $3,000 in toys and books. #CommunityMVP



: https://t.co/drH63b0Xz3 pic.twitter.com/kerUnZUAs5 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) November 12, 2021

I will be rooting for this to explode. https://t.co/Ft1Vdp2GRc — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) November 12, 2021

Damn this is clean pic.twitter.com/M2Y5Az2oO4 — Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) November 13, 2021

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packershttps://t.co/qWqBbGyuNR pic.twitter.com/P8NENSz8eU — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 13, 2021

This was fun when everybody did it with Jarvis Landry & OBJ when the #Browns first traded for OBJ.



Then reality sunk in. pic.twitter.com/1RpMmdndur — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) November 13, 2021

So it's $1.25 million base pay for the rest of the year, $3 million max in incentives. To trigger the incentives, he has to play in at least 1 play of each of the aforementioned playoff games.



Also, Beckham gets $4.25 million from the Browns. None of that is offset.



(2/2) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 13, 2021

Sean McVay on whether new Rams’ WR Odell Beckham Jr. will play Monday night at San Francisco: “We’ll see. We're going to take it a day at a time. But if we feel like he can help us go compete against the 49ers, then we'll have him ready to go.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

Players currently on injured reserve:

1. Giants (16)

2. Ravens (15)

2. Titans (15)

4. Cowboys (14)

4. Panthers (14)

--- Average (9.1) ---

28. Chargers (4)

28. Bears (4)

28. Bills (4)

31. Chiefs (3)

31. Falcons (3) — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) November 12, 2021

Not sure I've ever seen anything like it in the NFL.



MIA showed cover 0, presnap, 40 times vs BAL. Forty! pic.twitter.com/pPMZfZRAzu — Josh Cohen (@JCohen_NFL) November 12, 2021

Scots word of the day: JOUKERIE



Meaning: DECEIT



Example: Gonnae gie thon joukerie a bye pic.twitter.com/oj9jSSxduq — ✨Len Pennie✨ (@Lenniesaurus) November 12, 2021

