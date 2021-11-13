All aTwitter: 13 November 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Brandon Scherff and William Jackson III will both play Sunday#TBvsWAS | @InovaHealth— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 12, 2021
William Jackson III is back to play Sunday. He is currently graded as the 114th CB in the NFL from PFF with a 46.8 grade. He is a $4.6 mil cap hit this year and scheduled to be a $14 mil cap hit next year. #WashingtonFootball— WFT (@_mattschoen_) November 12, 2021
Locked in— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 11, 2021
From the Vault: Washington vs. Tampa Bay through the years#TBvsWAS x @Barclays@NFLExtraPoints » https://t.co/VpxzsIgAYh pic.twitter.com/bJN3QdxqwM— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 11, 2021
Cole Holcomb: BIG @PitViperShades guy— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 12, 2021
@WashingtonNFL defender James Smith-Williams @jacsw3 brightened #UP the holidays for children and families of domestic violence survivors by helping buy more than $3,000 in toys and books. #CommunityMVP— NFLPA (@NFLPA) November 12, 2021
: https://t.co/drH63b0Xz3 pic.twitter.com/kerUnZUAs5
I will be rooting for this to explode. https://t.co/Ft1Vdp2GRc— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) November 12, 2021
Damn this is clean pic.twitter.com/M2Y5Az2oO4— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) November 13, 2021
Ex-Washington TE, more recently. https://t.co/ZqILK2zCbf— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 12, 2021
Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packershttps://t.co/qWqBbGyuNR pic.twitter.com/P8NENSz8eU— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 13, 2021
This was fun when everybody did it with Jarvis Landry & OBJ when the #Browns first traded for OBJ.— Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) November 13, 2021
Then reality sunk in. pic.twitter.com/1RpMmdndur
So it's $1.25 million base pay for the rest of the year, $3 million max in incentives. To trigger the incentives, he has to play in at least 1 play of each of the aforementioned playoff games.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 13, 2021
Also, Beckham gets $4.25 million from the Browns. None of that is offset.
(2/2)
Sean McVay on whether new Rams’ WR Odell Beckham Jr. will play Monday night at San Francisco: “We’ll see. We're going to take it a day at a time. But if we feel like he can help us go compete against the 49ers, then we'll have him ready to go.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021
Players currently on injured reserve:— Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) November 12, 2021
1. Giants (16)
2. Ravens (15)
2. Titans (15)
4. Cowboys (14)
4. Panthers (14)
--- Average (9.1) ---
28. Chargers (4)
28. Bears (4)
28. Bills (4)
31. Chiefs (3)
31. Falcons (3)
Not sure I've ever seen anything like it in the NFL.— Josh Cohen (@JCohen_NFL) November 12, 2021
MIA showed cover 0, presnap, 40 times vs BAL. Forty! pic.twitter.com/pPMZfZRAzu
Scots word of the day: JOUKERIE— ✨Len Pennie✨ (@Lenniesaurus) November 12, 2021
Meaning: DECEIT
Example: Gonnae gie thon joukerie a bye pic.twitter.com/oj9jSSxduq
