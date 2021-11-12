Ron Rivera Presser: Brandon Scherff had a good week at practice and will play on Sunday

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media https://t.co/WuSVwvOGmH— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 12, 2021
Injury updates:
Here's the Friday injury report:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 12, 2021
OUT
WR Curtis Samuel (groin)
CB Benjamin St-Juste (illness/concussion)
DE Montez Sweat (jaw)
QUESTIONABLE
WR Dyami Brown (knee)
TE Sammis Reyes (hip)
RT Sam Cosmi (ankle)
RG Brandon Scherff (sprained MCL), CB William Jackson will play Sunday.
Curtis Samuel:
Ron Rivera on deciding if they should put Curtis Samuel on IR at some point: pic.twitter.com/hp4Ezv21a6— John Keim (@john_keim) November 12, 2021
Ron Rivera said Curtis Samuel is "making progress" but remains a wait and see. Says they're listening to the doctors. Out this week, obviously.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 12, 2021
Ron Rivera, when asked if they might consider putting Curtis Samuel on IR for the rest of the season: "We're going to try to exhaust everything we can first. We'll see what comes out of this last episode. We'd love to have him back because he's a heck of a football player."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 12, 2021
Logan Thomas:
Thomas increased his practice load Monday to gauge the status of his hamstring injury, but Rivera said he came away a bit sore. So they took a step back and continue to monitor how he's feeling. https://t.co/4aRAFsXpkV— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 12, 2021
Benjamin St-Juste:
CB Benjamin St-Juste DNP practice and is OUT for Sunday. In the concussion protocol. 2nd time this season— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 12, 2021
WR Curtis Samuel (groin) and DE Montez Sweat (jaw) are also out for Sunday.
Washington CB Benjamin St-Juste is believed to have suffered a concussion during practice this week, per source. He experienced symptoms, which is why he was listed on Thursday's injury report as having an illness. After going through tests, he was put in the protocol today.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 12, 2021
Kendall Fuller:
Ron Rivera said Kendall Fuller has had a solid year: "If there's a constant back there, he's been one of them."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 12, 2021
Rivera said Kendall Fuller has played solid. He sees the consistency and solid play throughout the first half of the season.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 12, 2021
Brandon Scherff:
Rivera said Brandon Scherff has had a really good week and that he will play on Sunday.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 12, 2021
RG Brandon Scherff, out since Week 4 with a sprained MCL, will play on Sunday, Rivera said.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 12, 2021
Cam Newton:
Ron Rivera on Cam Newton: "Good for him. It's an opportunity to play where he started."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 12, 2021
Montez Sweat:
As an FYI: Rivera said they will place Montez Sweat on IR and bring up a player off their practice squad to fill out the 53-man roster. Sweat (jaw) will miss 4-6 weeks.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 12, 2021
Ron Rivera said Washington would sign a DE from the practice squad to the 53-player roster before Sunday with Montez Sweat out 4-6 weeks. Bunmi Rotimi is the likely candidate since he's been on the gameday roster this season.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 12, 2021
Steve Russ
Jamin Davis:
Steve Russ is at the podium. He said Jamin Davis has made a lot of progress since OTAs and minicamp and has built on that from game to game. He's seeing the rookie grow in the little things like reading his keys and diagnosing offenses.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 12, 2021
Russ was excited about Jamin Davis' growth... not coming off his best game, but Russ likes how he's developing as a player, but also how he interactive he is in meetings -- sees that as a sign of his confidence in what he knows...— John Keim (@john_keim) November 12, 2021
Mistakes:
Russ dropped one of his favorite mantras: mistakes are like fertilizer. They stink, but they help you grow.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 12, 2021
Khaleke Hudson:
Russ said the sky is the limit for Khaleke Hudson. You're not going to find a guy who practices harder and prepares like him. He has a really bright future in the league.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 12, 2021
Landon Collins:
Washington LBs coach Steve Russ on Landon Collins: "He's not a linebacker. We deploy a three-safety set. ... I talk to Landon obviously ... but I don't coach Landon. He's a safety."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 12, 2021
William Jackson III
Knee injury:
William Jackson III at the podium. Jackson has been dealing with a knee injury recently but said it felt good in practice today.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 12, 2021
Tom Brady:
Jackson on Tom Brady: We all know he's a great quarterback. He can throw the ball where only his receivers can get it.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 12, 2021
