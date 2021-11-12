All aTwitter: 12 November 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Chase Young was asked about his offseason commercial shoots during OTAs and minicamp: “I was making money, baby. Gotta make that money. None of y’all would’ve ducked the money. At the end of the day it’s a job. You feel me? Just like y’all do your job, I do my job.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 11, 2021
Didn’t sound like Chase Young loved the recent batch of criticism he’s faced - “Everybody who talks, just wait ’til down the road. Just keep watching”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 11, 2021
The late-May groin injury is still wreaking havoc in mid-November https://t.co/61pn232ajk— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 11, 2021
With news on Nov. 11 that Curtis Samuel is meeting with doctors for another opinion on his injured groin that dates back to at least June, a reminder that Ron Rivera was asked about surgery on Sept. 10. pic.twitter.com/0N6d8roL6W— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 11, 2021
Heinicke's performance last year was gutsy and impressive -- without a doubt. But a huge part of why he played well is that TB didn't have time to game plan for him. I expect him to play much closer to what we've been seeing the past couple weeks, unfortunately. https://t.co/DPE9RNO1xF— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 11, 2021
Scott Turner: Kyle Allen is "ready to go" if something were to happen or if his number were to get called. The team has seen his health continue to progress since camp— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 11, 2021
Bucs HC Bruce Arians on Taylor Heinicke:— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) November 12, 2021
“He can play, now. He can run. He threw some great balls in that playoff game. I think that team plays very, very hard for him. I like the way he plays.”#WashingtonFootball
Throw it up to Terry McLaurin pic.twitter.com/WuT5rul7hZ— PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) November 11, 2021
Sammis Reyes has a Pepsi commercial and it’s pretty fun: https://t.co/988sbLBaNv— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 12, 2021
Where is @whoisjwright on this? Any comments from him or is he no longer with the team? I mean he straight up disappeared after the Sean Taylor debacle. Poof. Gone.— Matt Mitchell (@mmitchell2131) November 11, 2021
Patriots deal maxed out at 13.6m. This one at 10m but hard to compare incentive packages this early— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 11, 2021
Together again pic.twitter.com/PXGaVTvvZX— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 11, 2021
Panthers traded second, fourth, and sixth round picks to rent Sam Darnold for nine games of below .500 play just to signed Cam back midseason for more money than he got from the Patriots https://t.co/XjE8XEVWP1— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 11, 2021
Is now a good time to ask why the Panthers released Cam Newton only to give Teddy Bridgewater $60 Million and trade a 2nd for Sam Darnold?— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) November 11, 2021
The Carolina Panthers are currently paying Cam Newton’s replacement, Cam Newton’s replacement’s replacement, and for Cam Newton to replace his replacement’s replacement pic.twitter.com/7ayn9E90ZJ— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 12, 2021
Count me all the way in for a Cam Newton vs. Ron Rivera game next Sunday in Charlotte.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 11, 2021
Week 11 will basically be a 2018-19 Carolina Panthers Alumni Weekend. Here are all the Washington folks who can take part in the family reunion. https://t.co/IBrwj74TlA pic.twitter.com/2vn57ZWGb0— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 11, 2021
The amount of draft capital spent on Sam Darnold has been pretty incredible hasn't it? Jets wound up using a 1 and three 2s to draft him. Panthers spent a 2, 4, and 6 to trade for him after the jets gave up on him. That has to be close to a modern nfl record for a non-star.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 11, 2021
The place DeSean Jackson just left because he couldn’t get any targets?— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) November 11, 2021
Odell Beckham Jr.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021
Copper Kupp
Robert Woods
Odell Beckham Jr went from being unhappy as the #2 in Cleveland to... signing as the #3 in Los Angeles with the Rams.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 11, 2021
Do I have that right?
Yeah, I'm sure this will work out great.
Assuming the #Rams signed OBJ for somewhere between the minimum and $1M for the rest of the year I cant see the "all in" statements. They saved about $1M with the Jackson cut and in theory OBJ may net them a comp pick in the future too.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 11, 2021
The #Rams gave WR Odell Beckham Jr a 1-year deal worth up to $4.25M, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2021
Details:
— $500K signing bonus
— $750K for the rest of the season
— Another $3M available in team-based incentives for how they finish the regular season and the postseason.
Rams Super Bowl odds before the Odell signing: +800— BetMGM (@BetMGM) November 11, 2021
Rams Super Bowl odds after the Odell signing: +800
At this point, I'm just waiting for Calvin Johnson to sign with the Rams— Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) November 11, 2021
LET ‘EM KNOW, MIKE WHITE pic.twitter.com/j5ieFh2mmK— PFF (@PFF) November 11, 2021
This back and forth between Tua and Myles Gaskin is incredible pic.twitter.com/iDutXKrgNS— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 12, 2021
What am I missing on why this was ruled incomplete? I feel like I’m taking crazy pills. pic.twitter.com/TC123rLNVh— Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) November 12, 2021
One of the greatest plays that didn't count in the history of sport. Robert Hunt looked like he was the designed recipient of this screen. He even juked a defender! He got flagged for illegal touching. pic.twitter.com/Lwa983BC0c— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 12, 2021
A designed screen to linemen who wasn't eligible? HAHAHAHAHA. This game is so hilarious.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 12, 2021
*record scratch*— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 12, 2021
*freeze frame*
“Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation...” pic.twitter.com/gDCsPqKrqh
I ain’t mad at him for trying lol. Big Boy made one of them defenders missed though lol #Dolphins #Ravens #ThursdayNightFootball— Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) November 12, 2021
if you’re a offensive lineman and you make it to the endzone you become eligible in my NFL— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 12, 2021
Rule proposal: Each team gets one play per game where an ineligible OL can catch a pass and it counts. They don’t have to declare it or anything. It can happen at any time.— Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) November 12, 2021
This is the only thing that can counteract the loss of fun from taunting penalties.
THE STRIP.— PFF (@PFF) November 12, 2021
THE SCOOP.
THE SCORE.
pic.twitter.com/ZLkgsRTduJ
Catch. Fumble. Return. TD.— Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) November 12, 2021
Cue up Beethoven’s “ode to joy”
.@MiamiDolphins defense tonight:— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2021
4 sacks
7 QB hits
4 passes defensed
1 fumble recovery TD
3 points allowed
: #BALvsMIA on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO
: https://t.co/svgTJkbKF5 pic.twitter.com/ANxt99u7jM
He Griddy'd after downing the punt @mackhollins— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2021
: #BALvsMIA on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO
: https://t.co/svgTJkbKF5 pic.twitter.com/n5OxD8cWes
Your weekly “roughing the passer” call.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 12, 2021
pic.twitter.com/2wcuUcaZdG
Sometimes it’s what’s not called. Sometimes it’s just the rule and they are just applying it. But man. It’s become ridiculous.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 12, 2021
64 YARDS. Tua Tagovailoa to Albert Wilson for a clutch big gain. #FinsUp— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2021
: #BALvsMIA on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO
: https://t.co/svgTJkbKF5 pic.twitter.com/2jTbDWfCFx
If the #Dolphins hang on to beat the #Ravens, they will have won 2 games in the last 5 days. That would equal the #WashingtonFootball win total for the year and move them ahead of WFT in the standings. @WashingtonNFL would move up to 5th in the current NFL draft order.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 12, 2021
ANY GIVEN THURSDAY.pic.twitter.com/Vv3lltWMhS— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 12, 2021
Score is a bit off but he might have been one of only a few who thought the #Dolphins would win this game. https://t.co/cLEwCnFjqz— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 12, 2021
The answer to the “Why didn’t @Tua start” question is the final suspense of the night.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 12, 2021
The Dolphins gameplan vs. Lamar pic.twitter.com/baivZ1Hf7a— Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) November 12, 2021
The updated #2022NFLDraft order— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 12, 2021
1: Detroit Lions (0-8)
2: Houston Texans (1-8)
3: New York Jets (2-6)
4: Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)
: ( - )
Did anyone else find this graphic during the #ESPN telecast of Pitt-UNC interesting? There is a team missing here! pic.twitter.com/a78aHdKMJX— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 12, 2021
Pitt QB Kenny Pickett & UNC QB Sam Howell will draw plenty of in-person eyes tonight. Some 30+ scouts are credentialed for game, including at least five GMs: Kevin Colbert (Steelers), Mike Mayock, George Paton (Broncos), Howie Roseman (Eagles) and Rick Spielman (Vikings). #ESPN— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 11, 2021
Howie Roseman rarely, if ever, scouts college football games anymore. So his attendance to watch, presumably Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, is noteworthy. https://t.co/fNCEU2gnIT— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 11, 2021
#WashingtonFootball GM Marty Hurney taking in the Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina game.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) November 12, 2021
Quarterback is a clear need for the team next season. pic.twitter.com/jK4wYSoiTh
Pollack, “Pickett reminds me of Matt Ryan if Ryan was a better athlete.”— Marshall (@MWharam7) November 12, 2021
WFT fans will thumb their noses up at a Matt Ryan comparison, but not this one.
Pickett may be "that dude".— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) November 12, 2021
College Scout Twitter --
Besides hand size and age,
Why would he not go number 1?
On a short week and on the road. https://t.co/h7S1KLKgnV— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) November 12, 2021
Howell…— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 12, 2021
What do RedWolves do?
Howl… pic.twitter.com/mjKXpJOYao
It’s a no for me too bro pic.twitter.com/Y0UJNpmTls— Rob (@WashFan4Life) November 11, 2021
Dude would have a lifetime suspension in the NFL for this. https://t.co/3okki1I25V— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 11, 2021
