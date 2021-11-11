NFL Thursday Night Football 2021: Baltimore Ravens vs Miami Dolphins

Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off with an AFC matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins. This is a matchup between two teams on the opposite end of the spectrum in their conference. The Ravens are currently 6-2 and sit at the top of the AFC North. Miami has been a disaster this year, and are in sole possession of last place in the AFC East with a 2-7 record. The Dolphins are home underdogs, and they will need a lot of things to go their way to have a chance tonight against the Ravens.
Injury Reports
Matchup: Baltimore Ravens(6-2) vs Miami Dolphins(2-7)
Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 11th | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Florida
TELEVISION: FOX, NFL Network
Joe Buck (play-by-play)
Troy Aikman (analyst)
Erin Andrews/Kristina Pink (sideline reporting)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 819) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 802) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Amazon Prime, Yahoo! Sports App
DraftKings odds: Ravens -7 1/2, O/U 46 1/2
Prediction: Ravens 33 - Dolphins 17
SB Nation Blogs: Baltimore Beatdown | The Phinsider
