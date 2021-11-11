Scott Turner Presser: You have to be able to consistently beat guys with your arm. All the other stuff is a bonus

Jack Del Rio
LIVE: Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio speaks to the media https://t.co/qmyEqJVWoM— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 11, 2021
Injury updates:
Washington's practice report for Thursday:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 11, 2021
DNP
Samuel (Groin)
St-Juste (Illness)
Sweat (Jaw)
LIMITED
Brown (Knee)
Cosmi (Ankle)
Gibson (Shin)
Reyes (Hip)
Scherff (Knee)
Sims (Hamstring)
FULL
Jackson III (knee)
Tom Brady:
Jack Del Rio addressing the media. Said Tom Brady looks as lively as ever. He buys time in the pocket and can make throws to any spot on the field. He's largely stay at the same level of consistency throughout the years.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 11, 2021
DC Jack Del Rio on Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady: "It's amazing really how he's been able to find the fountain, the fountain of youth."— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 11, 2021
Chase Young:
Del Rio's advice to Chase Young: stick to what you're doing, keep your work ethic strong and god things will happen.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 11, 2021
2nd half of the season:
Del Rio said the defense is preparing hard. The defensive mindset remains strong, and he's excited to take on the second half of the season.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 11, 2021
Scott Turner
LIVE: Offensive coordinator Scott Turner speaks to the media https://t.co/AXftKF5f5L— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 11, 2021
Franchise QB:
Scott Turner on finding a franchise QB - “You have to be able to consistently beat guys with your arm in this league. All the other stuff is a bonus.”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 11, 2021
Cam Newton:
Washington OC Scott Turner, who was Cam Newton's QBs coach in Carolina from 2018-19: "Good for Cam. Really happy for him. I had a great time coaching him. ... Always been a big fan of his and always really liked him as a player and a person, more importantly."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 11, 2021
Kyle Allen:
Scott Turner: Kyle Allen is "ready to go" if something were to happen or if his number were to get called. The team has seen his health continue to progress since camp— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 11, 2021
Chase Young
What went wrong?:
Chase Young said he couldn't put his finger on what's gone wrong here since the Tampa playoff game when so much promise existed. As for any potential criticism of his slow start due to his offseason endorsement work: "I was making money, baby."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 11, 2021
Chase Young was asked about his offseason commercial shoots during OTAs and minicamp: “I was making money, baby. Gotta make that money. None of y’all would’ve ducked the money. At the end of the day it’s a job. You feel me? Just like y’all do your job, I do my job.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 11, 2021
Criticism:
Didn’t sound like Chase Young loved the recent batch of criticism he’s faced - “Everybody who talks, just wait ’til down the road. Just keep watching”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 11, 2021
Successful 2nd half of the season:
Young on what a successful second half for him would look like: "To be honest I don't want to be 2 and 6 so a successful second half is not being 2 and 6."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 11, 2021
Cole Holcomb
Consistency:
Cole Holcomb addressing the media. He wants the defense to keep taking steps and show improvements towards consistency. He’s seen spurts in the first half of the season, but it needs to happen on a regular basis.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 11, 2021
Love of the game:
Cole Holcomb explains something that can be easy to lose site of - NFL players love playing football. Don’t get this far without love for the game.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 11, 2021
Tom Brady:
Cole Holcomb talking Tom Brady: "He's like a surgeon on the field... He's going to make every throw that you don't think he's going to make." Says the defense will have to be physical with Brady's WRs and disrupt Tampa's timing as best as possible— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 11, 2021
