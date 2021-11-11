Daily Slop: Washington Football Media Links Roundup

Kendall Fuller remains confident in WFT, not everything is 'peaches and rainbows' | RSN

Kendall Fuller believes the Washington Football Team still has plenty to accomplish over the second half of the 2021 season.

Antonio Gibson's shin is feeling better but also still limiting him | RSN

Though Antonio Gibson thinks his shin is better after the bye, there's no doubt the injury is still affecting him.

Washington has the NFL's worst attendance, but don't expect to find a cheap ticket | Professional Sports | richmond.com

After removing tens of thousands of seats in the last decade, FedEx Field is now about the size of Lane Stadium.

Standig: Washington readies for Tampa Bay rematch with optimism from playoff run all but gone – The Athletic

Ron Rivera said after January's playoff loss to the Buccaneers that his team is "headed up," but why has it all gone wrong?

The Huddle: Linebackers, O-line should be focus of WFT's second half | RSN

NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey and Mitch Tischler preview which position groups will be under a microscope during the second half of the Washington Football Team's 2021 campaign.

WFT offense getting healthy ahead of matchup with the Bucs - The Washington Post

The offense could get several key players back on Sunday, including its right side of the offensive line and wide receiver Dyami Brown.

Former Virginia Tech kicker Joey Slye carries his late brother's memory with him on NFL journey | Professional Sports | richmond.com

Slye promised A.J. he would make it as a football player, and has carried his brother's memory with him ever since. After making field goals, he will hold up six

Ryan Fitzpatrick showing 'progress' but still no 'timetable,' Ron Rivera says - Washington Times

Injured Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's recent MRI showed "progress," coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday.

New Washington kicker Joey Slye shares story behind tattoo honoring late brother | RSN

Washington's new kicker has a special connection with his brother A.J.

'The reason I'm still here': Taylor Heinicke's playoff game vs. Bucs changed his life | RSN

Taylor Heinicke looks back at his playoff performance against Tampa Bay ahead of Sunday's Wild Card rematch.

Washington vs. Buccaneers preview | A swashbuckling matchup

The Washington Football Team is back from the bye week and will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.

PHOTOS | Bucs Practice Week 11/10

The Washington Football Team continues preparations for its Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)