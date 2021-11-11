Hogs Haven interviews Chase Young for Veterans Day

First and foremost, I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of myself, and our contributors here at Hogs Haven, to wish all the veterans, their friends and families a Happy Veterans Day. We thank you so much for your service and all you continue to do in your respective communities to make this word a better place!

As a Veterans Day treat to all our readers and followers, I had the opportunity to interview the Washington Football Team’s very own Chase Young - who is doing his part to honor veterans and veteran-owned businesses as part of USAA’s Official NFL Salute to Service program.

This Veterans Day, USAA is encouraging all Americans to step up and show their support for the 2.5 million veteran owned small businesses in the country today, and the many others who are seeking to transition into the workforce after service. To participate, draw the letter ‘V’ (for veterans) on the palm of your hand, visit your favorite veteran owned small business (in-person or virtual), snap a photo, and share it through social media using #HonorThroughAction with a challenge to others to show their appreciation for veteran owned businesses this Veterans Day.

Check out Chase’s social media post below.

Chase has a special place in his heart for veterans, as he told me his grandfather served in the Air Force. As a youngster, on days where he didn’t have school and his mom and dad were at work, Chase and his sister would often stay with their grandparents. Chase would mostly spend time with with his grandfather while his sister would go with their grandmother. His grandfather taught him many life lessons which he still carries with him today.

In the interview below, we talked about how his grandfather and even coach Rivera helped mold him from a military-based foundational perspective. We also got into a little football...

Enjoy!

I wanted to send a special thank you out to Michael Pernal, from 160over90, for giving me the opportunity to speak with Chase, and our Managing Editor Scott Jennings for setting everything up.