All aTwitter: 11 November 2021

Ryan Fitzpatrick had his MRI "the other day" and there was "some progress." The progress isn't significant, though, so he'll be re-evaluated again in the future. Still no timetable on the QB, Ron says — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 10, 2021

Focused on Sunday — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 10, 2021

I know he's been playing injured, but Gibson is averaging just 55 Y/G. For being a former collegiate WR he's averaging just 18 receiving Y/G (just yard and half better than Elliott)



He's put the ball on the ground 4 times (tied for most in the NFL among RB's) and has lost 2. — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 10, 2021

In 1992, Buffalo was a 16.5 point favorite against the Colts and lost. The next week, Buffalo was a 17-point favorite against the Jets and lost.



Last week, the Bills were a 14.5 point favorite against Jaguars and lost. This week, Buffalo is a 13-point favorite against the Jets. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 10, 2021

On this day in 1991, Mark Rypien threw for 442 yards and six touchdowns while Gary Clark had four receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns, as the Washington Redskins defeated the Atlanta Falcons 56-17 at RFK Stadium. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/djrLwDAk3C — David Menassé (@Frekiwolf) November 10, 2021

CeeDee Lamb was fined $20k for having his jersey untucked last week. Aaron Rodgers was fined $14k for ignoring COVID protocols all season. I get the enforcement rules are different, but it just looks bad and doesn't add up. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) November 10, 2021

Green Bay's minimum-salary offer to OBJ is being regarded by some as not a serious attempt to sign him, but as a hollow gesture aimed at creating the impression that they tried. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 10, 2021

So... he's got no good offers. https://t.co/KMqsXq4liB — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 11, 2021

One thing I've heard people mixed up on with Odell Beckham— the idea that $$ doesn't matter bc the Browns are picking up the tab anyway (bc of offsets). That's not necessarily true.



Beckham can file for termination pay on the $4.25M Cleveland owes him, and then double-dip. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 10, 2021

Looking at salary guarantees, termination pay, and Odell Beckhamhttps://t.co/1eBiUyKDON — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 11, 2021

Carolina Panthers' DE Brian Burns wishes NFL DEs 'happy hunting' vs. New England Patriots' QB Mac Jones:https://t.co/2Qv3slSCPL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

Brian Burns was not a fan of Mac Jones grabbing his ankle on Sunday.



(Via @josephperson)pic.twitter.com/b8uLouhQfW — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 10, 2021

So many AMAZING defensive plays from Week 9! pic.twitter.com/6JoweTRDrj — NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2021

Top spending on offensive line (avg. annual value)



1. Eagles- $71.4M

2. Browns- $68.3M

3. Colts- $56.9M

4. Saints- $54.7M

5. Football Team- $53.8M

6. Lions- $49.6M

7. Jets- $49.2M

8. Jaguars- $48.4M

9. Bucs- $47.6M

10. Cowboys- $44.4M — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 10, 2021

