Ron Rivera Presser: Joey Slye's kicked a lot longer in the league, and he’s had some success

Injury updates:
Washington's practice report today:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 10, 2021
DNP
WR Curtis Samuel (groin)
DE Montez Sweat (jaw)
LIMITED
WR Dyami Brown (knee)
RT Sam Cosmi (ankle)
RB Antonio Gibson (shin)
RG Brandon Scherff (knee)
WR Cam Sims (hamstring
TE Sammis Reyes (hip)
FULL
CB William Jackson III (knee)
Logan Thomas:
Ron Rivera said TE Logan Thomas worked out Monday and was sore. Rivera said they'll monitor him throughout the week. By Friday they'll determine his status. He remains on injured reserve.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 10, 2021
Inconsistency:
Rivera said the hardest thing about this season is seeing inconsistent football. Washington plays Tampa Bay this weekend and is in a much different spot than playing them last time.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 10, 2021
Rivera on the inconsistencies Washington faced in the first half of the season: some games the running game was good, others the short to intermediate passes were good. But it has struggled to put everything together on a week to week basis.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 10, 2021
Joey Slye:
Verity rarely do you see a kicker come out and have a 10-year career at one spot https://t.co/QG6CFB8NrW— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) November 10, 2021
Ron Rivera on changing kickers from Chris Blewitt to Joey Slye: "Joey's kicked a lot longer in the league, and he's had some success."— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 10, 2021
Rivera on Joey Slye: "This is the hard part about trying to find a kicker." Rivera said Washington chose to go with Slye over Blewitt because of experience.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 10, 2021
Fundamentals:
Rivera said one of the areas Washington is struggling with right now is doing the little things well. It’s a lesson that Rivera wants to push on his team: if you’re not really good at the fundamentals, you’re going to struggle.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 10, 2021
Taylor Heinicke:
Ron Rivera said one of the biggest things they want Taylor Heinicke to do moving forward is play with his personality. They will see how things go from there— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 10, 2021
Ron Rivera addressing the media. Said he wants Heinicke to keep playing to his personality. That’s an area where Rivera thinks the QB can play his best.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 10, 2021
Ryan Fitzpatrick:
Ryan Fitzpatrick had his MRI "the other day" and there was "some progress." The progress isn't significant, though, so he'll be re-evaluated again in the future. Still no timetable on the QB, Ron says— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 10, 2021
Taylor Heinicke
LIVE: QB Taylor Heinicke speaks to the media https://t.co/gJzEZ7yvc8— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 10, 2021
Joe Rogan:
QB Taylor Heinicke with a Joe Rogan sweatshirt for the press conference. Big week for that guy and the NFL. pic.twitter.com/WW8zfkYfKR— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 10, 2021
Taylor Heinicke says he's a big Joe Rogan fan, listens to the podcast every day but adds that he is vaccinated. He's wearing a Rogan sweatshirt today.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 10, 2021
Self-scouting:
Heinicke said he went back home and did some self scouting during the bye week. About 2-3 hours a day— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 10, 2021
Playoff game vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Taylor Heinicke reflects on his postseason matchup vs. Tampa ahead of the upcoming rematch: “That game is probably the reason I’m still here” pic.twitter.com/IFdX4Wpg0d— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 10, 2021
Terry McLaurin
LIVE: WR Terry McLaurin speaks to the media https://t.co/66hUPbOXx9— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 10, 2021
Chase Young:
Terry McLaurin on Chase Young: pic.twitter.com/8A15gjSaL0— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 11, 2021
Sam Cosmi
Happy to be back:
Sam Cosmi addressing the media. Said he’s feeling good and happy to be back on the field— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 10, 2021
Day by day:
Cosmi felt great in terms of his movement today. When asked when he could be suited up for gameday, he said the plan is still to take things day by day— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 10, 2021
Rehabbing:
Sam Cosmi comes to the podium in good spirits, said it felt good to be back on the field and back with teammates. Doesn't know yet about playing on Sunday.— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 10, 2021
Said he's been in the meetings, learning everyday during the rehab.
Chipotle:
Sam Cosmi update: He eats Chipotle pretty much every night. Double meat.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 10, 2021
Also... That he's speaking with us is a good sign of his availability after missing games with an ankle injury.
Joey Slye
Family at FedEx Field:
Joey Slye sitting down with us. Says he’ll have a ton of people at FedEx Field on Sunday. His family moved to this area in 2007 so he’s got folks excited to see him kick pic.twitter.com/7gEr1TA2yN— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 10, 2021
A Kicker's Life:
New Washington kicker Joey Slye discusses the instability of being a kicker in the NFL. Washington is his third stop this season. pic.twitter.com/2R6a0aU3bS— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 10, 2021
Tribute tattoo:
So this is very cool: Joey Slye explains the meaning of the tattoo on his arm, which is of him and his late brother, who died of leukemia in 2014. pic.twitter.com/Y9AI7pqALZ— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 10, 2021
Loading comments...