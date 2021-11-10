All aTwitter: 10 November 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

We have placed OL Saahdiq Charles on the Reserve/COVID-19 List pic.twitter.com/pin3wjZy1T — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 9, 2021

Washington OL Saahdiq Charles is being placed on the reserve/Covid list per source. He has been vaccinated so he would need two negative Covid tests in 24 hours to be able to play Sunday. If Sam Cosmi and Cornelius Lucas are healthy, Charles might be inactive anyway. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 9, 2021

Washington protected 3 practice-squad players this week:



DE Bunmi Rotimi

QB Kyle Shurmur

OT David Steinmetz



*DE Montez Sweat is out with a fractured jaw, and the game statuses of OTs Sam Cosmi (ankle) and Saahdiq Charles (reserve/covid-19 list) are unclear at this point. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 9, 2021

We have made multiple roster moves:

-Signed K Joey Slye

-Released K Chris Blewitt — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 9, 2021

With #WashingtonFootball signing Joey Slye, they'll be using a 3rd kicker in 4 games. You don't want to be on the kicker carousel, which is why cutting Hopkins without an available upgrade was a mistake.



Here's hoping Slye gets on a heater and becomes the long term answer. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 9, 2021

Chris Blewitt is being replaced by Joey Slye, who in Carolina replaced Graham Gano, who in Washington was replaced by Billy Cundiff & then Kai Forbath, who was replaced by Dustin Hopkins, who was replaced by Chris Blewitt. #WashingtonFootball — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 9, 2021

I support the signing of Joey Slye because he's jacked. pic.twitter.com/BgSVethzeh — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) November 9, 2021

It's official!!! #WashingtonFootball has had more Kickers than QBs fir the 1st time in 3 yrs!! — Hillbilly E (@DEERSnBEERS) November 9, 2021

We ALL should root for Washington's newest kicker, Joey Slye, because of this......@wusa9 #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/rXgvcHXBXS — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 10, 2021

Jon Allen is currently tied for 7th in the NFL in pressures with 30, and sits only behind Aaron Donald (37) among DT's.



He's tied for 4th in the NFL with 6 sacks, and is tied for first with Javon Hargrave among DT's.



His QB hits(20) are second in the NFL behind Garrett(22) — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 9, 2021

Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr. went unclaimed today on waivers, per source. He now is a free agent, free to sign wherever he wants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2021

AFC GM on Odell Beckham: "He's just masquerading as a No. 1 now, and he hasn't been dependable in that role in a long time" (via @jeffrichadiha)https://t.co/W3UR6sZKTh pic.twitter.com/ZjdlR24ZyE — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 9, 2021

Packers fined $300,000 for COVID violations of the NFL and NFL Players Association protocols, while Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard each fined $14,650, per @RobDemovsky. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2021

The slap on the wrist for the Packers and Aaron Rodgers for multiple blatant violations of the COVID protocol isn't going over well in league circles; as one source with another team said, "That's bullshit." https://t.co/tKOfm0t5th — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 10, 2021

"I acknowledge that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading.. to anybody who felt misled by those comments I take full responsibility" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/i9F7ojd8w8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2021

So, the Dalvin Cook thing has taken a turn. https://t.co/KvR78cALp6 — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) November 10, 2021

An update on the dueling allegations between Dalvin Cook and an ex-girlfriend:https://t.co/zaAr1oSzBv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2021

The NFL fully backs the taunting call made Monday night against the Browns' Cassius Marsh, source says: "The call was the definition of taunting, with the player gesturing toward the sideline and opponent." — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 9, 2021

I’ll say this: Tony Corrente’s relentless get-off-my-lawn look, combined with his these-damn-kids style of pulling the flag, didn’t make anyone feel better about that atrocious taunting penalty. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 9, 2021

Washington heads to Carolina in Week 11 ... https://t.co/Fhk7skt6uw — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 10, 2021

Couldn’t even complete a fracture https://t.co/7B3ajX1tO7 — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) November 10, 2021

Data-driven measures of trench play through week 9



Again WAS/LA/CLE stand out pic.twitter.com/SqpQUEaFUs — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 9, 2021

Stop saying "Referees don't affect outcomes of games". The #Browns are getting penalized at a rate that is 42% MORE than their opponents, and the Steelers are penalized 13% LESS. The Expected Points Added is a difference of 6.5 Pts/Game between CLE & PIT.

(chart: @teslalover2015) pic.twitter.com/SMq209exUV — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) November 9, 2021

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005