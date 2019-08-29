The Hogs Haven Washington Football FanShop

Taylor Heinicke had the home crowd fired up as he led the team on drive after drive down the field. It was a back and forth game all night against the division-rival New York Giants. Heinicke got the ball in his hands with the chance to get the team in field goal and he delivered. The crowd was chanting his name HEI-NI-CKE! HEI-NI-CKE! HEI-NI-CKE!