Daily Slop: Case Keenum gives Redskins insurance, young QB still needed; Kerrigan family welcomes their first child

Case Keenum gives Redskins insurance; young QB still needed - Washington Redskins Blog- ESPN

Jay Gruden and the Redskins can exhale after adding veteran depth, but the trade doesn't mean they won't be on the prowl for a QB to develop.

What the Redskins accomplished by trading for Case Keenum right now | NBC Sports Washington

The Redskins needed another quarterback or two. Thursday's deal for Case Keenum secured one -- and did a bit more for the bigger picture.

Redskins Trade: Complete Details from Case Keenum Move | My Thoughts - YouTube

To get better, the Redskins need to start over. Instead, they perpetuate mediocrity. - The Washington Post

Washington’s deal for Case Keenum is a low-risk stopgap. That’s the good news. The bad news is this isn’t where they should want to stop.

2020 Compensatory Picks Potential | Over the Cap

Redskins - Pending UFAs: 17

The Redskins have a high quantity of free agents, but unlike last year the quality isn’t as sky high. Still, players like Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix, Jamison Crowder, and Preston Smith could get decent deals on the market that could be valued higher than 7th rounders in the compensatory formula. The real question, however, is whether Washington will revert back to their mode of prioritizing UFAs over comp picks, or whether last offseason signaled any lasting chance in philosophy. Potential: Moderate

Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan and wife welcome their first child | NBC Sports Washington

There will be another Ryan Kerrigan fan in the stands at FedEx Field this fall.

Did Robert Griffin III just take a shot at the Redskins for the Case Keenum trade? | NBC Sports Washington

Minutes after the Case Keenum trade was reported, Robert Griffin III sent out a tweet that surely looked like a shot at his former organization's decision.

Current State of The Redskins: Post Case Keenum Trade | Rated R Radio: Episode 8

A current look at the Redskins situation as they head into free agency next week. I also wanted to take a closer look at the salary cap with Case on it and talk about a couple of scenarios involving him.