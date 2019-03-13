 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NFL Free Agency opens today: Will the Redskins make any more moves on Day 1?

Tracking all the NFL free agency news

By Scott Jennings Updated
The NFL’s legal tampering period began on Monday at 12pm EST, and continues until free agency officially begins today at 4pm EST.

The deals began to be reported within 10 minutes of the opening of the legal tampering period. The Redskins were reported to be interested in several players. They agreed to a 6 year, $84 million contract with New York Giants safety Landon Collins.

They were also interested in Baltimore Ravens LB C.J. Mosley, but it was reported early this morning he is signing a 5 year, $85 million deal with the New York Jets. DeSean Jackson was another target, but he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Redskins also lost WR Jamison Crowder to free agency. He signed a 3 year, $28.5 million deal with the Jets.

Free Agents Signed

Landon Collins - 6 years, $84 million($45 million guarenteed in the first 3 years)

Redskins Restricted Free Agents (RFA)

Maurice Harris WR

Rob Kelley RB

Redskins Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)

Byron Marshall RB - signed tender

Redskins Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)

  1. Ty Nsekhe OT - Signed with Bills, 2 years $14.5 million
  2. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix S
  3. Pernell McPhee OLB
  4. Shawn Lauvao LG
  5. Preston Smith OLB - Signed with Packers, 4 year $52 million
  6. Adrian Peterson RB
  7. Austin Howard OT
  8. Mark Sanchez QB
  9. Josh Johnson QB
  10. Tony Bergstrom OL
  11. Michael Floyd WR
  12. Jonathan Cooper OG
  13. Luke Bowanko OL
  14. Jamison Crowder WR - Signed with Jets, 3 year $28.5 million
  15. Zac Kerin OL
  16. Arie Kouandjio OG
  17. Zach Vigil ILB
  18. Carlos Henderson WR
  19. ArDarius Stewart WR

Redskins Free Agents already re-signed

Adrian Peterson - 2 year, $8 million

Redskins Players Released

ILB Zach Brown - Released

DT Stacy McGee - Released

