NFL Free Agency opens today: Will the Redskins make any more moves on Day 1?

The NFL’s legal tampering period began on Monday at 12pm EST, and continues until free agency officially begins today at 4pm EST.
The deals began to be reported within 10 minutes of the opening of the legal tampering period. The Redskins were reported to be interested in several players. They agreed to a 6 year, $84 million contract with New York Giants safety Landon Collins.
They were also interested in Baltimore Ravens LB C.J. Mosley, but it was reported early this morning he is signing a 5 year, $85 million deal with the New York Jets. DeSean Jackson was another target, but he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Redskins also lost WR Jamison Crowder to free agency. He signed a 3 year, $28.5 million deal with the Jets.
Redskins Free Agency News & Rumors
WR Maurice Harris/RB Rob Kelley
As @MikeGarafolo just noted - #Redskins didn't tender Maurice Harris. Didn't tender Rob Kelley either.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) March 13, 2019
Was pretty sure that had been reported, but obviously official as of 4pm and Mike has new info that a few teams are in on Harris. Both are free agents.
Take 2, sans typo: The #Redskins did not tender WR Maurice Harris as a restricted free agent, meaning he's now free to sign anywhere. Sounds like he has interest from a few teams after catching 28 passes for 304 yards in 2018.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2019
Adrian Peterson
NFL Free Agency: Redskins re-sign Adrian Peterson to 2 year, $8 million deal. https://t.co/dM1nfovsyp pic.twitter.com/uWYNSktyAr— Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 13, 2019
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
NFL Free Agency: Redskins working to re-sign safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. https://t.co/p7Hfts0sIa pic.twitter.com/v9JibKfXdx— Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 13, 2019
ILB Zach Brown/DT Stacy McGee
NFL Free Agency: Redskins fail to trade LB Zach Brown, DT Stacy McGee, both expected to be released. https://t.co/0MwZGQpJHi pic.twitter.com/Xvs9g8ni1c— Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 13, 2019
TE Vernon Davis
Did talk some football with Vernon Davis. Said the #Redskins haven’t approached him to talk about his contract at all. His deal is up after 2019 and there’s almost $5 mill in cap savings if the team decided to move on.— Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) March 12, 2019
OT Ty Nsekhe
NFL Free Agency: Redskins OT Ty Nsekhe signs 2 year deal with the Buffalo Bills. https://t.co/MczmtBvj0f pic.twitter.com/TZ16MlMuCv— Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2019
OLB Preston Smith
NFL Free Agency: Redskins OLB Preston Smith signing 4 year, $52 million deal with the Green Bay Packers. https://t.co/J2VOrCxWe0 pic.twitter.com/sj1Qdq76MK— Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2019
RB Byron Marshall
Byron Marshall was an ERFA. He's coming back to the #Redskins on the minimum per multiple sources. Don't think that's out there yet. So. Here ya go. https://t.co/hC1S5ClHQ9— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) March 11, 2019
Marshall coming back also means absolutely nothing for Adrian Peterson.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) March 11, 2019
WR Jamison Crowder
NFL Free Agency: Jets closing in on signing Redskins WR Jamison Crowde,r https://t.co/xI937CjqlD pic.twitter.com/BxhXy33J2U— Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2019
TE Jordan Reed
I was told from a source last week that Reed should be safe. Of course, things change quickly and the Redskins just upended their salary cap dynamics with the Collins signing.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 11, 2019
Worth noting that Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson a consideration at 15. https://t.co/NB3syWTQwJ
DL Stacy McGee
NFL Free Agency: Redskins also have DL Stacy McGee on the trade block. https://t.co/atgIqaxt3b pic.twitter.com/S6bmjrY9mX— Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2019
S Landon Collins
NFL Free Agency: Redskins and Colts most interested in Landon Collins. https://t.co/YmpjZv2gbC pic.twitter.com/2LHVWemRe2— Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2019
ILB C.J. Mosley
One of the most coveted free agents in this class is ILB C.J. Mosley. #Ravens have been trying to re-sign him, but a bunch of other teams will be in the mix. He’s getting somewhere. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/d66yAgNFRT— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2019
ILBs Zach Brown/Mason Foster
NFL Free Agency Rumors: Redskins heavily interested in ILB C.J. Mosley, Trying to trade Zach Brown/Mason Foster. https://t.co/t56nZAqERU pic.twitter.com/GZ70RgAdfS— Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2019
RB Le’Veon Bell
Woah - Peter King says Redskins could be in on LeVeon Bell. https://t.co/E3IGmHZUF5 pic.twitter.com/Dr8GPIpthY— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 11, 2019
WR DeSean Jackson
From @gmfb, a return to the #Eagles for DeSean Jackson? Possible, though a handful of destinations, including the #Buccaneers, are in play. pic.twitter.com/oBT0eRxh7B— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2019
Tampa it was a great experience, but things didn’t work out !! Looking forward to my next destination .. Stay Tuned #0ne0fone https://t.co/dNsVXC3RMZ— Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson11) March 11, 2019
DeSean Jackson has not been officially released. So he's basically ended it himself via that Instagram post. We'll see what happens here.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2019
NEWS: Source said #Eagles and #Buccaneers have agreed on a trade on DeSean Jackson.— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 11, 2019
Free Agents Signed
Landon Collins - 6 years, $84 million($45 million guarenteed in the first 3 years)
Redskins Restricted Free Agents (RFA)
Maurice Harris WR
Rob Kelley RB
Redskins Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)
Byron Marshall RB - signed tender
Redskins Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)
- Ty Nsekhe OT - Signed with Bills, 2 years $14.5 million
- Ha Ha Clinton-Dix S
- Pernell McPhee OLB
- Shawn Lauvao LG
- Preston Smith OLB - Signed with Packers, 4 year $52 million
- Adrian Peterson RB
- Austin Howard OT
- Mark Sanchez QB
- Josh Johnson QB
- Tony Bergstrom OL
- Michael Floyd WR
- Jonathan Cooper OG
- Luke Bowanko OL
- Jamison Crowder WR - Signed with Jets, 3 year $28.5 million
- Zac Kerin OL
- Arie Kouandjio OG
- Zach Vigil ILB
- Carlos Henderson WR
- ArDarius Stewart WR
Redskins Free Agents already re-signed
Adrian Peterson - 2 year, $8 million
Redskins Players Released
ILB Zach Brown - Released
DT Stacy McGee - Released
