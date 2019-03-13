NFL Free Agency opens today: Will the Redskins make any more moves on Day 1?

The NFL’s legal tampering period began on Monday at 12pm EST, and continues until free agency officially begins today at 4pm EST.

The deals began to be reported within 10 minutes of the opening of the legal tampering period. The Redskins were reported to be interested in several players. They agreed to a 6 year, $84 million contract with New York Giants safety Landon Collins.

They were also interested in Baltimore Ravens LB C.J. Mosley, but it was reported early this morning he is signing a 5 year, $85 million deal with the New York Jets. DeSean Jackson was another target, but he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Redskins also lost WR Jamison Crowder to free agency. He signed a 3 year, $28.5 million deal with the Jets.

Redskins Free Agency News & Rumors

WR Maurice Harris/RB Rob Kelley

As @MikeGarafolo just noted - #Redskins didn't tender Maurice Harris. Didn't tender Rob Kelley either.



Was pretty sure that had been reported, but obviously official as of 4pm and Mike has new info that a few teams are in on Harris. Both are free agents. — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) March 13, 2019

Take 2, sans typo: The #Redskins did not tender WR Maurice Harris as a restricted free agent, meaning he's now free to sign anywhere. Sounds like he has interest from a few teams after catching 28 passes for 304 yards in 2018. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2019

Adrian Peterson

NFL Free Agency: Redskins re-sign Adrian Peterson to 2 year, $8 million deal. https://t.co/dM1nfovsyp pic.twitter.com/uWYNSktyAr — Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 13, 2019

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

NFL Free Agency: Redskins working to re-sign safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. https://t.co/p7Hfts0sIa pic.twitter.com/v9JibKfXdx — Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 13, 2019

ILB Zach Brown/DT Stacy McGee

NFL Free Agency: Redskins fail to trade LB Zach Brown, DT Stacy McGee, both expected to be released. https://t.co/0MwZGQpJHi pic.twitter.com/Xvs9g8ni1c — Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 13, 2019

TE Vernon Davis

Did talk some football with Vernon Davis. Said the #Redskins haven’t approached him to talk about his contract at all. His deal is up after 2019 and there’s almost $5 mill in cap savings if the team decided to move on. — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) March 12, 2019

OT Ty Nsekhe

NFL Free Agency: Redskins OT Ty Nsekhe signs 2 year deal with the Buffalo Bills. https://t.co/MczmtBvj0f pic.twitter.com/TZ16MlMuCv — Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2019

OLB Preston Smith

NFL Free Agency: Redskins OLB Preston Smith signing 4 year, $52 million deal with the Green Bay Packers. https://t.co/J2VOrCxWe0 pic.twitter.com/sj1Qdq76MK — Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2019

RB Byron Marshall

Byron Marshall was an ERFA. He's coming back to the #Redskins on the minimum per multiple sources. Don't think that's out there yet. So. Here ya go. https://t.co/hC1S5ClHQ9 — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) March 11, 2019

Marshall coming back also means absolutely nothing for Adrian Peterson. — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) March 11, 2019

WR Jamison Crowder

NFL Free Agency: Jets closing in on signing Redskins WR Jamison Crowde,r https://t.co/xI937CjqlD pic.twitter.com/BxhXy33J2U — Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2019

TE Jordan Reed

I was told from a source last week that Reed should be safe. Of course, things change quickly and the Redskins just upended their salary cap dynamics with the Collins signing.



Worth noting that Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson a consideration at 15. https://t.co/NB3syWTQwJ — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 11, 2019

DL Stacy McGee

NFL Free Agency: Redskins also have DL Stacy McGee on the trade block. https://t.co/atgIqaxt3b pic.twitter.com/S6bmjrY9mX — Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2019

S Landon Collins

NFL Free Agency: Redskins and Colts most interested in Landon Collins. https://t.co/YmpjZv2gbC pic.twitter.com/2LHVWemRe2 — Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2019

One of the most coveted free agents in this class is ILB C.J. Mosley. #Ravens have been trying to re-sign him, but a bunch of other teams will be in the mix. He’s getting somewhere. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/d66yAgNFRT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2019

NFL Free Agency Rumors: Redskins heavily interested in ILB C.J. Mosley, Trying to trade Zach Brown/Mason Foster. https://t.co/t56nZAqERU pic.twitter.com/GZ70RgAdfS — Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2019

RB Le’Veon Bell

Woah - Peter King says Redskins could be in on LeVeon Bell. https://t.co/E3IGmHZUF5 pic.twitter.com/Dr8GPIpthY — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 11, 2019

From @gmfb, a return to the #Eagles for DeSean Jackson? Possible, though a handful of destinations, including the #Buccaneers, are in play. pic.twitter.com/oBT0eRxh7B — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2019

Tampa it was a great experience, but things didn’t work out !! Looking forward to my next destination .. Stay Tuned #0ne0fone https://t.co/dNsVXC3RMZ — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson11) March 11, 2019

DeSean Jackson has not been officially released. So he's basically ended it himself via that Instagram post. We'll see what happens here. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2019

NEWS: Source said #Eagles and #Buccaneers have agreed on a trade on DeSean Jackson. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 11, 2019

Free Agents Signed

Landon Collins - 6 years, $84 million($45 million guarenteed in the first 3 years)

Redskins Restricted Free Agents (RFA)

Maurice Harris WR

Rob Kelley RB

Redskins Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)

Byron Marshall RB - signed tender

Redskins Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)

Redskins Free Agents already re-signed

Adrian Peterson - 2 year, $8 million

Redskins Players Released

ILB Zach Brown - Released

DT Stacy McGee - Released

NFL News twitter feed:

Redskins twitter feed: