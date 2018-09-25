Build The Team: CFB Standouts Week 4

Offense

Will Grier, QB

School: West Virginia | Conference: BIG 12

College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 23?

Height / Weight: 6-2 / 204 lbs

Will Grier was featured last year in this series. Grier makes the list again as he picked apart the Kansas State defense this past Saturday. Grier operates out of Dana Holgorsen’s Air Raid / Spread system which you can learn a lot more about here thanks to the great work of the people over at Cowboys Ride For Free. Grier is likely going to be in the conversation for the first QB selected in this year’s upcoming draft and with the recent success of Pat Mahommes who also can from an Air Raid system it only takes one offensive minded coach to stand on the table for Grier and say I can do that with him. Grier is going to put up monster numbers in this WVU offense. Grier went 25 for 35 for 356 yards 5 TDs and 2 INTs.

Parris Campbell, WR

School: Ohio State | Conference: BIG 10

College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 23?

Height / Weight: 6-1 / 208 lbs

Urban Meyer thinks Parris Campbell can be a first round WR. Campbell apparently considered leaving Ohio State after last season to go to the NFL but was convinced my Meyer to stay for his RS Senior year. It seems to be a good choice. Which a much improved QB in Dwayne Haskins Campbell is going to go higher that anyone would have thought if he keeps up this level of play. Campbell is an incredible athlete with amazing top end speed, vision, and agility. The knock on him as been his hands which won’t sit well with Redskins fans. When asked about Campbell’s catching ability after this game Meyer said Campbell’s ball skills have improved tremendously. We’ll see how much more they can improve this season as Campbell will get plenty of chances to catch the ball in Ohio State’s offense. He finished the game against Tulane with 8 catches for 147 yards and 2 TDs.

Dwayne Haskins drops in a perfect pass to Parris Campbell for 6️⃣ #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/PLVXHzvTDp — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) September 22, 2018

Haskins finds Parris Campbell for the TD. pic.twitter.com/AD993WzwzF — Greg Brandt (@devywarehouse) September 22, 2018

Blake LaRussa, QB

School: Old Dominion | Conference: C-USA

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21 ?

Height / Weight: 5-10 / 185 lbs

Blake LaRussa is Old Dominion’s back up quarterback who came into the game for starter Steven Williams. LaRussa not only played beyond any expectations of him but he led the Monarchs to the first big upset of the season by defeating Virginia Tech. When I say VT was embarrassed I mean they may be on the phone right now asking for Adonis, Greg, and Tim back. Their defense was nowhere to be found as Old Dominion put up over 600 yards of total offense on them. LaRussa picked apart their defense and went 30 for 49 for 495 yards and 4 TDs. Old Dominion also ran all over VT and Jeremy Cox their Senior RB probably deserves his own shout out here as he ran for over 100 yards and helped seal the deal with a touchdown run late in the game. LaRussa should definitely be named the starter going forward for Old Dominion and while he will likely go the way of Matt Johnson and not Baker Mayfield he deserves to be highlighted here.

Blake LaRussa is EN FUEGO 4 touchdowns today for the QB out of the 757! Tie ballgame in Norfolk!



pic.twitter.com/qxFXc4lF8n — ESPNradio941 (@ESPNradio941) September 22, 2018

Way to keep the play alive.@ODUFootball's Blake LaRussa finds Isaiah Spencer for the huge gain. pic.twitter.com/4vSiAWH56H — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 22, 2018

Benny Snell, RB

School: Kentucky | Conference: SEC

College Experience: Junior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 5-11 / 223 lbs

Benny Snell is probably the best RB in the country right now. He is a powerful runner and has the grit and strength to gain tough yards and also has the athleticism to pull away from defenses. Kentucky is 4-0 and has entered the top 25 ranking for the first time in over a decade. The arrow is pointing up for the Wildcats as long as their offense still carries them. Snell will be a big part of that and you will hear a lot more about him as a result. Kentucky games are no longer snoozers check them out. Snell finished this game with 25 carries for 165 yards and 4 touchdowns.

BENNY SNELL JUNIOR.



FOURTH TOUCHDOWN.



WE ARE NOT WORTHY. pic.twitter.com/1IXBimEhEz — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) September 23, 2018

Benny Snell busts one up the middle. pic.twitter.com/xgDVm3xKbY — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) September 22, 2018

Defense

Christian Wilkins, DL

School: Clemson | Conference: ACC

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6-4 / 300 lbs

I don’t think Wilkins needs much introduction here. He is one of the best defensive linemen in the country who plays on one of the best teams in the country with one of the best defensive lines in the country. He’s going to make plays week in and week out. While I knew the Tigers would handle Georgia Tech with ease how a defense plays GT is always interesting because of their triple option offense which is somewhat a relic in college football these days. The trickeration didn’t go well for them. You will definitely be hearing a lot more about Wilkins and his teammates on that DL as three of them could be potential first round picks. Wilkins finished the day with a sack a forced fumble and 3 tackles.

David Reese II, LB

School: Florida | Conference: SEC

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21?

Height / Weight: 6-0 / 221 lbs

This was David Reese’s first game of the season as he returned from injury. This was probably my favorite game of the weekend. Florida v. Tennessee has become such a mainstay as far as CFB rivalries go. It’s too bad this one wasn’t more competitive. Tennessee has a terrible QB and a first year HC who looked like he hated his entire team on Saturday night I can’t imagine things going well for them going forward. On the other side Florida also has a new HC but started off on the right foot by not having half the team suspended on fraud charges like they did last year. Getting back to Reese he looks to have the makings of impressive Florida linebackers past. He is a bit undersized but has no problem attacking the ball and being aggressive. Reese made several key plays last night and if his health holds up he should be in the mix when talking about early round linebackers at season’s end. Reese finished this game with 11 tackles and a key fumble recovery that got the Gators rolling in the beginning of the game.

Yo watch David Reese here. pic.twitter.com/1vyVOl87tS — Optimistic Pessimist Gator (@JBreezyII) September 23, 2018

BALL IS OUT!!! David Reese grabs it and the #Gators have the ball at the Vols’ 21! pic.twitter.com/hHe94GL6zx — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) September 22, 2018

Isaiah Buggs, DL

School: Alabama | Conference: SEC

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22?

Height / Weight: 6-5 / 286 lbs

What can I say about Buggs? You probably noticed him playing next to Da’Ron Payne last year. He isn’t the most recognized player on Bama’s front but he can be the most effective at times. Buggs like his predecessors is strong at the point of attack. He can get off blocks and play the run as well as rush the passer. He doesn’t have the athleticism as some of the defensive linemen in this class but he is ‘silent’ assassin of sorts and just makes his way to the ball. Against normally high powered Texas A&M offense he went on a tear. Buggs finished with 7 tackles and 3 sacks.

Rock Ya-Sin, CB

School: Temple | Conference: AAC

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22?

Height / Weight: 6-2 / 190 lbs

If you want to place your bets on a sleeper defensive back who is going to play well all season but not get the recognition he deserves because of the program he plays for but who will blow up athletic testing place them on Ya-Sin. As you can see he has that coveted length and measurables all these front offices want in their boundary corners. You can also see he can pull a rabbit out of a hat. Keep an eye out for him especially in November when Temple will play both UCF and Houston.