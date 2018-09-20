Jay Gruden Redskins Presser: You've got to make Aaron Rodgers uncomfortable in the pocket

Jay Gruden answered questions after Thursday's practice. He gave updates on the Redskins injuries heading into Sunday's game against the Packers. Gruden and Defensive Coordinator Greg Manusky talked about defending against Aaron Rodgers and what needs to improve this week.

Injury report:

DNP: Apke, Lauvao



On Lauvao, Gruden says he’s still walking “pretty gingerly right now.” Josh Norman missed the first half of practice with an illness but returned. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 20, 2018

Fabian Moreau :

"We like him in the slot role, but [Greg] Stroman has done a good job in the slot role also, and Danny [Johnson] has some experience also in the slot role. But, those two guys should be ready to go.”

Adjusting:

"I think we had some good plays in man-to-man also. We just got a couple pick plays that probably could have been called, but I think you’ve got to mix it up. Every week is going to be a different type of game plan depending on who you play. If you can match up with their receivers, tight ends and backs, man-to-man is not a bad way to go. If you have trouble with a lot of the stacks and bunches and pick plays, zone is a good option also, so it’s just a good balance. You’ve got to have a good balance like you do on offense and also defense.”

Adrian Peterson adjusting:

"I think he’s adjusting fairly well. He’s still new to the system and some of these shotgun runs; he’s very good at behind the center, behind the quarterback. We are trying to feature runs that he’s good at but also practice some of the runs he hasn’t really done in his career. I think he’s doing a good job though.”

AD in shotgun:

"It’s getting his eyes right. It’s all about his eyes as his landmark and doing what he does; making a quick slash or cut, being decisive and going. Sometimes he gets a little impatient. He has been a little impatient to make that quick cut but he’s going to be fine. He’s a Hall of Fame back and the more he sees, the better he will get.”

Jordan Reed :

Gruden suggests that as the season goes, there will be more Jordan Reed. One thing he’s told me is that there’s no substitute for real football and he’s still getting his game wind. Played a little over 50% of snaps the last two weeks. — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) September 20, 2018

Disguising coverage vs Aaron Rodgers :

"I think you have to hold your disguise if you are going to disguise. I think you’ve got to handle different types of formations and if you show your hand you’ve got to be sound in what you do. The most important thing is that you’ve got to make him uncomfortable in the pocket. If you give him time to move around and buy time, and find a second, third option, or fifth or sixth option because he’s scrambling around, he’s going to dice you up. The team’s that have had success, which aren’t very many, they pressure him, and that’s the key.”

Greg Manusky Presser

Aaron Rodgers tempo:

"Definitely, I mean, he’s one of the best in the league, you know, going to the ball quick if you sub. We’ve made sure that we get in our situations where [if] we have a chance to sub, we will. There are other chances you might get caught, so we’re going to be playing with the guys that we have out on the field if he’s there and he does that.”

Disguises vs Aaron Rodgers:

"Yeah, I mean he does a great job from recognizing who’s down, who’s coming. He’s been in the league for a long time. Him and (Green Bay Head Coach) Mike (McCarthy), they communicate and they have a very good offense that is based upon Single-I and Double-I. We have to do what we have to do, but I think overall, you have to go out there and play football at a high level and that’s what we expect to do.”

Montae Nicholson