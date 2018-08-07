Redskins Veterans Who May be Cut

Every year fans of their favorite teams try to predict the 53 man roster. Redskins fans, it seems, have been doing this since the end of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Unlike some seasons in the past where the roster seems pretty cut and dry, there are a few areas where unexpected change could be in the cards.

Below is a list of some veterans who the Skins may decide to part ways with in a few weeks. Some may surprise you, while others may not.

Rob Kelley - The third year running back from Tulane is certainly on the roster bubble. Even though the first “unofficial” depth chart lists him as the starter, that’s pretty much written in washable sidewalk chalk. There is some though he could be offered up in a trade, but I doubt his market would be very high. He’s rushed for a pedestrian 898 yards (3.9 YPC) and nine touchdowns, and caught 16 total passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in his first two years.

Brain Quick - By all accounts, Quick is having himself a very good training camp, and he offers the Redskins a veteran presence within the wide receiver room. On the other hand, the team is likely to keep just six receivers on the 53-man roster, and Jay Gruden may choose to go with younger, higher ceiling players over the former 33rd overall pick of the 2012 draft, who has a combined 111 receptions for 1575 yards and 10 touchdowns in his disappointing six year career.

T.J. Clemmings - There was a point in the 2015 draft evaluation process where some thought T.J. Clemmings would be as high as a second round pick. He ended up going to the Vikings in the fourth round, and was forced into action as a rookie (started all 16 games) when Phil Loadholt when out with an injury. He never stood out in Minnesota as the future, and his time in DC has been overshadowed by injury. This could be the last straw for the once promising offensive lineman.

Stacy McGee - McGee played well for a bad defensive front last season, but offseason surgery, and him being placed on the PUP list for training camp, could seriously hurt his chances of sticking around. He would only save the team $1.5 million by cutting him, but there just may not be enough space in what is now a crowded and talented defensive line group that will likely only keep six.

Ziggy Hood - Hood has been a square peg in a round hole since arriving in Washington. He has been the team’s Nose-Tackle-by-default the past two seasons, and did not preform well there. He moved to 3-4 defensive end this year, but that move may not keep the 31 year old veteran on the roster, as there is more talented youth all around him.

Martrell Spaight - Spaight started six games out of necessity last season, but was just very limited in what he can offer the defense. He certainly hits hard when he arrives, but he often arrives late, and is very stiff and poor in coverage. He offers the team very little besides special teams ability, and his spot on the roster may very well be taken by rookie Shaun Dion Hamilton - a smart, instinctive, athletic Alabama product.

Joshua Holsey - Holsey is entering his second year in the NFL, and definitely had some promise, but an untimely freak toe injury, described by Jay Gruden as nearly “severing” his big toe, may have sealed his fate with the team. There is a possibility that rookie Danny Johnson, who is having a tremendous camp, steals his spot for good, while the Skins try and stash fellow rookie Greg Stroman on the practice squad for future development.