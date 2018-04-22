James Washington Has Deep Threat Skills That Can Translate But Is He Prepared For NFL CBs?

James Washington, WR

School: Oklahoma State | Conference: BIG 12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 5-11 / 213 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd Round

NFL Comparison: Pierre Garcon

College Statistics

Player Overview

James Washington was a 3-star prospect from Stamford, Texas. The only offers he received coming out of high school were from Texas State and Oklahoma State. Washington accepted OKST’s offer a few days after they extended it and quickly became prolific and productive part of that spread offense. The focus on the pass at OKST has helped Washington go over 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons and out up 33 TDs over that period of time. Washington is a stocky receiver who ran a pretty well-rounded route tree at OKST even if his technique concerning his route running needs to be cleaned up. Washington is probably most well known as a favorite target of Mason Rudolph on deep routes but he has had success on the majority of other routes as well. He can be a threat deep, on the boundary, over the middle or on short passes. He was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award which is given to the countries top receiver this past season after putting up career-high numbers. Washington has the ability to be a solid WR2 is not more with his talent the big challenge for him will be refining his route running and learning to go up against much tougher corners in the NFL.

Strengths

Well built for the position with his body type being compared to that of a running back. He has good athleticism and enough straight-line speed to still threaten downfield in the NFL.

Uses his build to play bigger than his size and will box corners out as best he can on jump balls. If given a clean release he can blow by corners and hurt the defense.

Excellent ability to track the ball and adjust his body on the field. Physical after the catch and will throw a stiff arm to gain extra yardage.

Willing blocker for his teammates when he gets the chance.

Weaknesses

Route running needs a lot more refinement and he will need to sell them better too. They will probably be more complex in the NFL too.

Hands aren't the softest there is quite a lot of body catches to his game and some double clutching. Suffered some coordination and concentration drops.

Will have to learn how to work off press coverage and defeat physical corners in general as it was something he really wasn't exposed to in college.

Needs to work back to the football with more urgency when his QB is in trouble.

Let's see his work:

More James Washington videos

James Washington doesn’t need much separation to win. pic.twitter.com/r9yjw5mRug — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) February 14, 2018

Every touchdown by James Washington from the 2017 season. pic.twitter.com/8qnux1GboL — James Simpson (@JS_Football) April 1, 2018

James Washington is so good at shielding the ball from the defender with his body. Maddox played this slant route perfectly. Washington is just so strong and physical. pic.twitter.com/3bLVYTJhGX — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) April 7, 2018

Matt Harmon Reception Perception Article On James Washington

How He Would Fit On The Redskins

James Washington would certainly be an interesting option for the Redskins especially if the team ran 10-personnel (1 RB 0 TE 4 WR) groupings more in the offense. Washington’s deep threat ability is a skill I think will translate to the NFL but I could foresee some not insignificant growing pains to his success in the NFL. The most obvious is his route running and how clunky and unrefined it is. That needs to crispen up and a good WR coach should be able to teach him how to mask his intentions and sell the route better. He’ll also need to get more familiar with the different types of routes being run in the NFL as he primarily ran go routes and intermediate comebacks. If will take him time to learn how to work off more physical corners who won't allow him that free release at the next level and I also think coaching should get him into the habit of checking in on his QB and coming back to help. I think Washington fits in offenses that run spread heavy concepts like Houston and Philadelphia and that his production with the Redskins would be capped by the guys in front of him as well as the need to introduce 10 personnel more often since he won't be moving Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson, or Jamison Crowder off the field. There is a great upside to Washington but significant risk as well if he can’t improve his weaknesses. His pro day didn't go so well and ultimately I can’t see the team spending any of their first 3 picks on a WR now. Houston and Dallas have expressed the most interest in him to date.