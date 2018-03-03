The 2018 RB Class is Loaded; Redskins Need to Pounce.

If Friday’s combine testing and on-field workouts proved anything for the running back class in the 2018 NFL Draft, it’s that the position is absolutely loaded! If Jay Gruden’s combine press conference proved anything to Redskins Nation, it’s that the team is looking to upgrade the position this offseason.

What a perfect marriage this is setting up to be!

Here are my top 12 running backs for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Player Height/Weight Bench 40 Vert

Saquon Barkley 6-0 233 29 reps 4.40 41”

Derrius Guice 5-11 224 15 reps 4.49 31.5”

Rashaad Penny 5-11 220 13 reps 4.46 32.5”

Ronald Jones II 5-11 205 DNP INJ 36.5”

Sony Michel 5-11 214 22 reps 4.54 DNP

Nick Chubb 5-11 227 29 reps 4.52 38.5”

Kalen Ballage 6’1” 228 15 reps 4.46 33.5”

Royce Freeman 5’11” 229 17 reps 4.54 34”

Josh Adams 6’2” 213 18 reps DNP DNP

Kerryon Johnson 5’11” 212 11 reps DNP 40”

Mark Walton 5’10’ 202 18 reps 4.60 31.5”

Akrum Wadley 5’10” 194 12 reps 4.54 32”

Biggest Riser:

Rashaad Penny - Penny had an outstanding Senior Bowl week which raised him on my list. He then came to the combine and had a very solid showing. He’s not the strongest guy you’ll see, but he ran fast (4.46 40), looked fluid in on-field drills, and caught the ball naturally. He’s now number three on my list behind only Barkley and Guice.

Biggest Faller:

Mark Walton - At 5’10” and just 202 pounds, Walton ran a very disappointing 4.60 40 yard dash. I wasn’t impressed with his hands in on-field drills, as it looked to me that he fought the ball a bit. He’ll need an outstanding Pro Day to improve that 40 time and his on-field work.

Obviously, the Redskins are completely out of the Saquon Barkley sweepstakes. The All-American back put on a complete show at the combine, virtually cementing himself as a top 5 pick in April. I don’t feel there is a back after him who is worth the 13th overall pick. If the Redskins were to trade back however, a guy like Guice (in the early-to-mid 20’s) could make some sense.

Personally, with this type of talent and depth, I think running back should be a target in the second round. Right now, Penny would be my top choice, but Ronald Jones II, Sony Michel and Nick Chubb would all be great options too.

If we decided to wait until the fourth round to address our running back concerns, Mark Walton and Akrum Wadley would be two solid targets.

Poll Who should the Redskins target at RB in the 2nd round of the 2018 NFL Draft? This poll is closed 27% Rashaad Penny (414 votes)

9% Ronald Jones II (150 votes)

38% Sony Michel (585 votes)

19% Nick Chubb (298 votes)

2% Kalen Ballage (41 votes)

1% Royce Freeman (21 votes) 1509 votes total Vote Now