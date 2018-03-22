Phillip Lindsay Is Productive And Determined. His Well Rounded Skill Set Will Be Dangerous In The NFL

Phillip Lindsay, RB

School: Colorado | Conference: PAC 12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 5-7 / 187 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th Round or 6th Round

NFL Comparison: Chris Thompson

College Statistics

Player Overview

Phillip Lindsay was one of the biggest combine snubs this year. Lindsay was the Buffalo’s leading rusher for the past three seasons and is coming off his most productive season yet. The former 3-star prospect is from Denver, Colorado and though he is physically undersized he's a tough player with traits that allow him to be successful in taking on the opposition. First, Lindsay is fast. He reportedly ran a 4.39 40 at his pro day which would have placed him only behind Nyhiem Hines and ahead of all the other running backs that took part in the 40 at the combine. Second, Lindsay has an impressive blend of contact balance, power, and toughness for his size. Lastly, Linsay has the supplemental skills down pact. He will get into the face of a defender in pass protection and has good skill catching the football out of the backfield and running after the catch. He is a talented runner that will go much later than he should because of his size and the depth of this running back class. He should develop into a starting quality third-down back for the team that selects him.

Strengths

Excellent speed and athleticism for the position.

Patience and sets up his runs behind his blockers. Has good stop and go ability and is agile in close quarters. Vision is on display as he picks his crease and goes through it.

Tough player who is strong and plays bigger than his size. Grinds out tough runs and seemingly falls forward most of the time.

Durable, dependable, and reliable. Doenst take his pass protection duties lightly. Has good hands and can haul in passes and be dangerous after the catch.

Praise by coaches for his work ethic, passion, and attitude.

Weaknesses

Undersized for the position.

Great straight line speed but loses it when he has to make lateral cuts.

Feet can get choppy at times and he can waste movements by taking unnecessary steps.

Likely will be limited to a 3rd down role in the NFL because of his size.

Let’s see his work:

More Phillip Lindsay videos

6. #PhillipLindsay



PROS: Able to get separation outta breaks. All-purpose RB. Has good secondary burst.



CONS: Often cuts back into traffic.

Needs to work on securing passes with more pace on them.#DontSleepOnEm #NFLDraft #FantasyFootball #Colorado#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/vNwIdmaoiK — Jay Official (@jayofficial2k) February 15, 2018

Back on my Phillip Lindsay grind He serious has some stones, perfectly timed and executed cut block on the dropped down Safety. pic.twitter.com/YTveAs4VTO — Cagen Cantrell (@CeeingTheDraft) February 13, 2018

Phillip Lindsay Stars During Pro Day

How He Would Fit On The Redskins

The Redskins already have one of the best third-down backs in the league in Chris Thompson so unless the Redskins want to add extra insurance to Thompson’s role specifically there isn't a clear place for Lindsay here. I think Lindsay is going to be a good player because his production and skills can translate to that third-down back role. Teams should feel confident in his rushing ability, pass protection ability, and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. The team he lands with is going to be important as he needs an opportunity in that 3rd down role specifically to shine rather than competing with the running backs on the roster en masse. If the Redskins did draft him I think Lindsay could beat out guys like Byron Marshall, Kapri Bibbs, and LeShun Daniels. A running back core with Semaje Perine, High Draft Pick, Chris Thompson, and Lindsay could be solid.