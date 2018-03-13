Redskins Free Agency Rumors: Muhammad Wilkerson signs with Packers after visit with Washington

The Packers agree to terms with Mo Wilkerson, a source said. https://t.co/BuV0bZKDD7 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 14, 2018

Former New York Jets DL Muhammad Wilkerson dined with the Redskins last night and visited Redskins Park this morning. There weren't any reports about an imminent signing, but the Redskins are definitely in tje market for defensive line help. the Redskins also hosted CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and DE/OLB Benson Mayowa for free agency visits today.

Free agent DL Muhammad Wilkerson just told me his visit with the #Redskins "went well.' He said, "I like the vibe with coach Manusky & coach Tomsula." Wilkerson told me he's on his way home. He will reset & review things at that point. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 13, 2018

It didn't take him long to reset...

Skins liked him but I was told had some questions about 2017 disciplinary stuff. Guess Green Bay didn’t. https://t.co/wzVJwHRWwr — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 14, 2018