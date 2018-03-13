 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Redskins Free Agency Rumors: Muhammad Wilkerson signs with Packers after visit with Washington

Bye Mo

By Scott Jennings
NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Former New York Jets DL Muhammad Wilkerson dined with the Redskins last night and visited Redskins Park this morning. There weren't any reports about an imminent signing, but the Redskins are definitely in tje market for defensive line help. the Redskins also hosted CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and DE/OLB Benson Mayowa for free agency visits today.

It didn't take him long to reset...

